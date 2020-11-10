2020 NFL season award predictions: Russell Wilson edges Patrick Mahomes for MVP at midpoint

(12 votes: Battista, Bergman, Bhanpuri, Blair, Brandt, Cersosimo, Chadiha, Grant, Lewis, Pioli, Shook, Thomas)





2. ﻿Aaron Donald (10 votes: Baldinger, Carr, Casserly, Goodbread, Hall, Jones-Drew, Parr, Rosenthal, Trotter, Zierlein)

3. T.J. Watt (6 votes: Filice, Mariucci, Patra, Rank, Ross, Sessler)





Why Nick Shook chose Myles Garrett: Garrett was in the thick of this conversation at midseason last year, but then he was suspended for the final six games. Now he's back and better than ever, as 2020 has truly been the former No. 1 overall pick's coming out party. Garrett is tied for the league lead in sacks, ranks second in total disruptions and boasts a mind-boggling seven turnovers caused by QB pressure this season. He's good for a sack a game -- minimum -- a strip-sack just about every other game and is the most impactful defender on a per-play basis in the entire NFL.