Super Bowl LV midseason predictions: A Chiefs repeat? Will Steelers win No. 7?

Judy Battista: Chiefs over Saints. Sticking with my preseason pick, mostly because I have some concerns about the Steelers' offense and the Seahawks' defense.





Jeremy Bergman: Chiefs over Buccaneers. An unprecedented season ends with an unprecedented Super Bowl, as Tom Brady's Bucs play host. But Patrick Mahomes and the new-age Chiefs play spoiler, putting the old man out to pasture with a 34-20 pasting.





Gil Brandt: Chiefs over Packers. It's a replay of Super Bowl I -- only this time, the Chiefs are victorious, with Patrick Mahomes scoring in the final minute to pull off a 27-24 win.





Gennaro Filice: Chiefs over Packers. Apex Aa-Rod remains a quarterbacking cheat code, but Peak Pat is re-engineering the position.





Marcas Grant: Chiefs over Packers. Patrick Mahomes backs up his second MVP win by outdueling Aaron Rodgers in an instant classic.





DeAngelo Hall: Chiefs over Buccaneers. It's new school vs. old school. Patrick Mahomes and the speed of the Chiefs are just too much for Tampa Bay's stout D, Tom Brady and the all-star squad.





Maurice Jones-Drew: Chiefs over Buccaneers. Patrick Mahomes leads the Chiefs to another Lombardi, joining Bart Starr and Terry Bradshaw as the only players to win back-to-back Super Bowl MVPs.





Steve Mariucci: Chiefs over Saints. Just like I said in the preseason, Patrick Mahomes out-passes Drew Brees and SMASHES all of Kurt Warner's Super Bowl records! (Sorry, Kurt.)





Kevin Patra: Chiefs over Saints. The two deepest teams with little turnover during a COVID-influenced season find their way to the Super Bowl. The Saints finally get over the NFC hump only to find more heartbreak as Patrick Mahomes leads a late fourth-quarter drive to swipe Drew Brees' second Lombardi.





Scott Pioli: Chiefs over Buccaneers. Tampa is the first team to play at home in the Super Bowl, but its defense surrenders a touchdown on the game's final drive to give the Chiefs their second Lombardi Trophy in as many years.





Adam Rank: Chiefs over Rams. ﻿Patrick Mahomes is clearly a generational quarterback. But what does this do for Andy Reid on the all-time list of greatest NFL coaches?





Nick Shook: Chiefs over Saints. I'm sticking with my preseason call. Drew Brees comes close to unseating Patrick Mahomes from the throne, but ultimately comes up short in what could be Brees' final hurrah. Chiefs make it two straight.