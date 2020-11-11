2020 NFL playoff predictions at midseason: Division champions, wild cards

UNANIMOUS SELECTION





Why David Carr hose the Packers: Aaron Rodgers has the Packers' offense firing on all cylinders, but the defense still needs to improve if Green Bay wants to make a postseason run. In terms of the rest of the division, it comes down to the fact that I don't believe in the Bears; it's a little too late for the surging Vikings to catch up, especially with the way Green Bay is playing; and the Lions are too inconsistent.