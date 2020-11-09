NFL overreactions, Week 9: Is Drew Brees the G.O.A.T now?

Brian Flores is the Coach of the Year

The Dolphins woke up Monday boasting their best record through eight games since the 2014 season. Miami has strung together four straight wins, something the franchise hasn't done since the 2016 season, tying the Chiefs for the third-longest active win streak in the NFL, behind only the Steelers (eight) and Saints (five).

Yet, the Brian Flores effect goes deeper than wins and losses. The second-year head coach made the controversial decision to insert No. 5 overall pick Tua Tagovailoa into the starting lineup when his team was a respectable 3-3, with the incumbent, ﻿Ryan Fitzpatrick﻿, coming off back-to-back three-TD games. And what did Miami proceed to do? Earn wins against the Rams and Cardinals, who are both 5-3 and very much in playoff contention.

The Dolphins' offense is averaging the second-most points per game (27.8) in franchise history, behind only the 1984 team, which was led by NFL MVP Dan Marino (32.1). That's even more impressive when you consider the 2020 unit does not have a player ranked in the top 20 in rushing yards or the top 30 in receiving yards.

Flores, known for his defensive background, has his group playing stout ball in his second season at the helm, as its 20.1 points per game allowed is tied for the fourth-fewest in the NFL. The unit also has a takeaway in 14 consecutive games, the second-longest active streak in the NFL.