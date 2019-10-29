 Skip to main content
Advertising

Analysis

2019 NFL midseason award predictions: MVP race heating up

Published: Oct 29, 2019 at 07:09 AM

With the 2019 NFL season at its midpoint, our analysts revisit/revise their preseason predictions for the major individual awards.

*Participating analysts: Brian Baldinger, Judy Battista, Jeremy Bergman, Ali Bhanpuri, Tom Blair, Gil Brandt, David Carr, Charley Casserly, Brooke Cersosimo, Jeffri Chadiha, Gennaro Filice, Akbar Gbajabiamila, DeAngelo Hall, Dan Hanzus, James Jones, Willie McGinest, Dan Parr, Kevin Patra, Adam Rank, Marcel Reece, Michael Robinson, Gregg Rosenthal, Steve Smith Sr., Joe Thomas, LaDainian Tomlinson, Jim Trotter. *

Most Valuable Player

T-1. Aaron Rodgers(11 votes: Baldinger, Battista, Bergman, Blair, Casserly, Filice, Hanzus, Jones, Rank, Rosenthal, Thomas)
T-1. Russell Wilson(11 votes: Bhanpuri, Brandt, Carr, Cersosimo, Chadiha, Gbajabiamila, Hall, McGinest, Patra, Reece, Robinson)
3. Lamar Jackson(2 votes: Parr, Smith)
T-4. Dalvin Cook(1 vote: Trotter)
T-4. Christian McCaffrey(1 vote: Tomlinson)

Why Judy Battista chose Aaron Rodgers: Did you see that ridiculous on-the-run touchdown pass to Jamaal Williams against the Chiefs? Remember when we wondered how Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur would coexist? Rodgers and the Packers have never looked better.

Offensive Player of the Year

1. Christian McCaffrey(9 votes: Bergman, Carr, Chadiha, Gbajabiamila, Hall, McGinest, Patra, Reece, Robinson)
2. Lamar Jackson(5 votes: Bhanpuri, Blair, Hanzus, Parr, Smith)
3. Dalvin Cook(4 votes: Brandt, Filice, Jones, Tomlinson)
T-4. Patrick Mahomes(2 votes: Baldinger, Casserly)
T-4. Michael Thomas(2 votes: Cersosimo, Trotter)
T-4. Deshaun Watson(2 votes: Battista, Rank)
T-7. Aaron Rodgers(1 vote: Thomas)

Why Jeffri Chadiha chose Christian McCaffrey: McCaffrey came into this season wanting 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving. He might not get there, but he is still on pace for 2,464 total yards from scrimmage, which would be the second-highest amount in NFL history (behind only Chris Johnson's 2,509-yard 2009 campaign).

Defensive Player of the Year

1. Stephon Gilmore(11 votes: Baldinger, Bergman, Bhanpuri, Casserly, Filice, Jones, Patra, Robinson, Rosenthal, Smith, Trotter)
2. Myles Garrett(4 votes: Battista, Cersosimo, Gbajabiamila, Thomas)
3. Devin McCourty(3 votes: Carr, Hall, McGinest)
T-4. Nick Bosa(2 votes: Hanzus, Parr)
T-4. Bobby Wagner(2 votes: Rank, Reece)
T-6. Shaquil Barrett(1 vote: Tomlinson)
T-6. Jamie Collins(1 vote: Chadiha)
T-6. Chandler Jones(1 vote: Blair)
T-6. Luke Kuechly(1 vote: Brandt)

Why Steve Smith Sr. chose Stephon Gilmore: I originally had Baker Mayfield in this spot. That's right! Mayfield for DPOY! The guy has been responsible for 12 picks and three fumbles (one lost) in seven games so far. He's handing out turnovers to defenses across the league like candy at Halloween. Unfortunately, my editors wouldn't let me pick him since he technically doesn't qualify. So Stephon Gilmore it is. The Patriots' shutdown cornerback comes to play every week -- often shadowing the opponent's top receiver -- and he has one of New England's four defensive TDs this season. Shutdown cornerbacks are hard to come by, but Gilmore has played arguably better than any other through the first half of the season.

Offensive Rookie of the Year

1. Josh Jacobs(11 votes: Bhanpuri, Blair, Carr, Casserly, Filice, Gbajabiamila, McGinest, Parr, Patra, Reece, Smith)
2. Kyler Murray(9 votes: Baldinger, Battista, Brandt, Cersosimo, Chadiha, Hanzus, Robinson, Rosenthal, Tomlinson)
3. Terry McLaurin(3 votes: Hall, Jones, Trotter)
4. Gardner Minshew(2 votes: Bergman, Rank)
5. Marquise Brown(1 vote: Thomas)

Why Kevin Patra chose Josh Jacobs: Questions about whether Jacobs could be a workhorse at the NFL level were quickly sunk 12,000 feet to the bottom of the ocean. The Raiders have leaned on the running back like no other rookie, making Jacobs the focal point of Jon Gruden's offense. The RB has responded with 620 rushing yards, sixth-most in the NFL. (His 88.6 rush yards per game sits fifth, currently ahead of the likes of Ezekiel Elliott and Saquon Barkley.) Jacobs combines superior vision to find the hole, burst through the second-level, jaw-dropping one-cut ability and the skill to make defenders look silly in space. The rookie is a rare version of power and agility on the ground, with pass-catching ability ideal for today's NFL.

Defensive Rookie of the Year

1. Nick Bosa(23 votes: Baldinger, Battista, Bergman, Bhanpuri, Blair, Brandt, Carr, Casserly, Cersosimo, Chadiha, Filice, Gbajabiamila, Hall, Hanzus, Parr, Patra, Rank, Reece, Robinson, Rosenthal, Smith, Thomas, Trotter)
2. Devin Bush(3 votes: Jones, McGinest, Tomlinson)

Why Gregg Rosenthal chose Nick Bosa: Bosa is already one of the best pass rushers in football. He's got a chance to be hunting bigger game than this award, like DPOY or the Lombardi Trophy.

Comeback Player of the Year

1. Cooper Kupp(10 votes: Baldinger, Bergman, Bhanpuri, Carr, Filice, Hanzus, Jones, McGinest, Parr, Rank)
2. Jimmy Garoppolo(7 votes: Battista, Blair, Cersosimo, Gbajabiamila, Patra, Thomas, Tomlinson)
T-3. Dalvin Cook(2 votes: Casserly, Chadiha)
T-3. Travis Frederick(2 votes: Robinson, Rosenthal)
T-5. Teddy Bridgewater(1 vote: Smith)
T-5. Jacoby Brissett(1 vote: Reece)
T-5. Aaron Rodgers(1 vote: Brandt)
T-5. Emmanuel Sanders(1 vote: Hall)
T-5. Darren Waller(1 vote: Trotter)

Why Adam Rank chose Cooper Kupp: I think it's becoming pretty clear with each passing week that Cooper Kupp was the Rams' offensive MVP last year. Everyone wondering what happened to L.A. down the stretch last season (and in the Super Bowl) thought it was Todd Gurley. But it's Kupp -- and he's dominating again now. He's far and away the Comeback Player of the Year.

Coach of the Year

1. Sean Payton(10 votes: Baldinger, Battista, Bhanpuri, Blair, Chadiha, Filice, Hall, Hanzus, Robinson, Trotter)
2. Kyle Shanahan(6 votes: Brandt, Gbajabiamila, McGinest, Rank, Thomas, Tomlinson)
3. Frank Reich(5 votes: Carr, Cersosimo, Parr, Rosenthal, Smith)
4. Bill Belichick(3 votes: Bergman, Patra, Reece)
T-5. Pete Carroll(1 vote: Jones)
T-5. Sean McDermott(1 vote: Casserly)

Why DeAngelo Hall chose Sean Payton: The New Orleans Saints have experienced crushing back-to-back postseason exits, so when Drew Brees tore up his thumb in Week 2, "Who Dat" nation was gutted. Sean Payton has also been without starting running back Alvin Kamara and tight end Jared Cook for stints, and the longtime head coach has handled it all brilliantly. Payton deserves a ton of credit for leading the Saints to a 5-0 mark during Brees' absence with Teddy Bridgewater, who's had a miraculous comeback of his own, improving each week as the starting QB. Payton has his team sitting at 7-1 heading into the bye week, and it feels like the Saints' season is just getting started.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2024 NFL offseason: All 32 teams' WR situations ahead of free agency, draft

Can the Bucs hang on to Mike Evans? Will the Jets be able to build around Garrett Wilson? Kevin Patra breaks down every team's wide receiver situation ahead of free agency and the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Next Gen Stats: How defensive pressure defined the 2023 NFL season

What is the one aspect of football that most defined the 2023 NFL season? Pressure. Next Gen Stats analytics expert John Andersen takes an in-depth look at the multitude of ways defenses harassed QBs.
news

2024 NFL franchise tag primer: Candidates to watch while window is open

With NFL free agency just around the corner, Judy Battista spotlights 10 prominent candidates for the franchise tag before the 2024 deadline. Will the Bengals keep WR Tee Higgins in tow or let him test the open market?
news

Daniel Jeremiah 2024 NFL mock draft 2.0: Four quarterbacks selected in first eight picks

In his second mock of the 2024 NFL Draft, Daniel Jeremiah has four quarterbacks selected in Round 1 -- all going within the first eight picks. Check out his full first-round projection, 1-32.
news

Could Bears keep Justin Fields, trade No. 1 overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft? Four hypothetical deals

If the Bears decide to trade the No. 1 overall selection -- tying themselves to Justin Fields for at least the near future -- what kind of return could they net from a QB-needy team? Here are four hypothetical packages, including one that involves a recent top-10 pick.
news

NFC cut candidates: Alvin Kamara, Aaron Jones among potential cap casualties of free agency frenzy

With free agency less than a month away, NFL teams will be looking to clear cap space in the coming weeks. So, which notable players could be released? Matt Okada spotlights potential cut candidates across the NFC.
news

AFC cut candidates: Nick Chubb, Joey Bosa among potential cap casualties heading into free agency

With free agency less than a month away, NFL teams will be looking to clear cap space in the coming weeks. So, which notable players could be released? Matt Okada spotlights potential cut candidates across the AFC.
news

NFL's eight biggest Super Bowl windows right now? Chiefs, Lions and Ravens top list; don't sleep on Jets

With the 2023 NFL campaign in the books, it's time to look forward to next season -- and beyond. Who currently has the biggest Super Bowl window? Bucky Brooks provides his ranking of the top eight contenders for the next few Lombardi Trophies.
news

2023 NFL rookie grades: Ranking the classes, 1 to 32

Which NFL team had the best 2023 rookie class? The worst? Eric Edholm and Chad Reuter rank every group, from No. 1 to 32, providing accompanying grades and analysis.
news

Dan Parr 2024 NFL mock draft 1.0: Three trades; Bengals land pass catcher for Joe Burrow

Two franchises trade up for quarterbacks. One squad does something for the first time in nearly 30 years, while another QB-needy team trades down before landing a passer. It's all happening in Dan Parr's first mock of the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

NFL rookie grades, AFC East: Dalton Kincaid shines for Bills; mixed bag for Dolphins

The Bills and Patriots received solid contributions from their early selections in the 2023 NFL Draft. Meanwhile, the Dolphins' haul was a mixed bag. Chad Reuter grades each rookie class in the AFC East.
news

NFL QB Index: Ranking all 66 starting quarterbacks from the 2023 NFL season

The 2023 NFL season is officially in the rearview. Nick Shook evaluated every quarterback who started a game (including the playoffs) during the campaign to create a complete ranking from 1 to 66. 