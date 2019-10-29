2019 NFL midseason award predictions: MVP race heating up

Why Steve Smith Sr. chose Stephon Gilmore: I originally had Baker Mayfield in this spot. That's right! Mayfield for DPOY! The guy has been responsible for 12 picks and three fumbles (one lost) in seven games so far. He's handing out turnovers to defenses across the league like candy at Halloween. Unfortunately, my editors wouldn't let me pick him since he technically doesn't qualify. So Stephon Gilmore it is. The Patriots' shutdown cornerback comes to play every week -- often shadowing the opponent's top receiver -- and he has one of New England's four defensive TDs this season. Shutdown cornerbacks are hard to come by, but Gilmore has played arguably better than any other through the first half of the season.