Around the NFL

Bruce Arians believes Tom Brady, Bucs are 'getting close' to achieving expected success

Published: Nov 30, 2020 at 05:06 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

All is not right in the bay of Buccaneers these days.

Tom Brady has lost five of his first 12 games for the first time in a season since 2009, and he's thrown more interceptions in his first 12 games than he has since 2006. Bucs coach Bruce Arians hasn't been shy with criticism of his quarterback, who he said has just not found his open targets at times amid Tampa Bay's struggles.

It's not a case of internal strife, though, according to NFL Network's Michael Silver, who shed some intriguing light on the situation in Tampa on Monday.

"This is what Bruce Arians communicated to me," Silver said during Monday's episode of The Aftermath. "He said, 'Tom Brady picks all the plays now.' He's talking about during the week, in the huddle, at the line. He said, 'We call what he picks. We just have to get better.'

"Arians is a guy who has worked with very strong and knowledgeable controlling quarterbacks before: Peyton Manning, Ben Roethlisberger among them. He's very comfortable with that. I know people are trying to kind of portray this as a disconnect between Arians and Brady, but these Arians quotes made to me were not reflective of some sort of negativity toward Brady. Arians told me, 'He's getting more comfortable every week. We're getting close.' He seems to be firmly in Tom Brady's corner.

"He wasn't despondent about it, a close loss to the Chiefs, where if they had gotten the ball back, they could've possibly won this game."

Brady's offense took far too long to wake up and establish a semblance of a rhythm in the loss to Kansas City, converting just 3 of 9 third-down attempts while turning the ball over twice (both Brady interceptions). Mike Evans caught just three of his nine targets, and although two went for touchdowns, it was Rob Gronkowski who ended up leading Tampa Bay in receiving.

Any type of stagnation is usually a recipe for a loss against the high-powered Chiefs offense, and it was again Sunday. But as Silver pointed out Monday, though Brady isn't exactly cruising through the NFC South as he often did in the AFC East while leading the Patriots to unparalleled success, he might be in a better position with Arians -- at least publicly -- as the postseason draws near.

"I just think if you're Tom Brady, trust me, you'd rather have a guy who's honest and maybe comes off a little blunt in his public comments once in a while than what you had before where behind the scenes, your coach was not always throwing rose petals at your feet even as you put together the best 20-year stretch in the history of the National Football League of any player," Silver said.

Brady's run in New England ended unceremoniously in 2019 with a pick-six thrown to a former teammate, and he's been on a quest to find success elsewhere ever since. The going hasn't been easy, as evidenced by the numbers mentioned above, but in the same vein, Brady's 28 passing touchdowns are his most through 12 games since 2016.

The only difference between then and now: He had thrown just two interceptions at that point, and he wore a different colored uniform.

Brady still has four games left to figure things out, and a week off to rest, recuperate and reenergize for the final month-long push for the playoffs. We'll see if the 43-year-old has some magic left in him with a coach who has shown he'll gladly push him to get there -- publicly and privately.

Voting for the 2021 Pro Bowl is now live! Cast your ballot for your favorite players.

Related Content

news

Matthew Stafford avoids Patricia criticism after firing: 'It's important to win'

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford avoiding criticizing Matt Patricia after his former coach was fired this weekend.
news

Texans WR Will Fuller announces six-game suspension for violating NFL PED policy 

Texans receiver ﻿Will Fuller﻿ announced via Instagram Monday that he's been suspended six games for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy.
news

Packers-Lions flexed to 4:25 p.m. ET start in Week 14

The NFL on Monday announced a new kickoff time for the Packers-Lions game in Week 14. Detroit will now host Green Bay at 4.25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 13. This will be the second meeting of the season between the NFC North rivals, with the Packers claiming a 42-21 win in Week 2. 
news

Around The NFL Podcast: Week 12 Recap

A room filled with heroes: Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling and Gregg Rosenthal recap every game from Week 12.
news

Giants QB Daniel Jones avoided major hamstring injury, has outside shot to play vs. Seattle

The New York Giants got a modicum of positive news regarding ﻿Daniel Jones﻿' hamstring injury. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that tests on Jones' hamstring show the QB avoided major injury. 
news

Bengals rookie QB Joe Burrow scheduled for reconstructive surgery this week

Joe Burrow's first step toward returning to an NFL field in 2021 is set for this week. The Bengals QB will head west during the week to have reconstructive knee surgery on ACL performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Matt Nagy: Bears' loss to Packers was 'flat-out embarrassing'

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy says their team needs to wake up after a "flat-out embarrassing" loss to the lost Green Bay Packers Sunday night.
news

49ers to play next two home games at Cardinals' State Farm Stadium

The 49ers have a temporary new home for the 2020 season. The Niners announced they have reached an agreement with the NFL and the Cardinals to play their Week 13 and 14 home games against the Bills and Washington at State Farm Stadium in Arizona. 
news

Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez undergoing surgery to remove cancerous tumor 

Indianapolis Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez announced on social media that doctors discovered a cancerous tumor and he will undergo surgery to have it removed.
news

Monday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 13

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs suffered an ankle sprain and will undergo tests Monday morning, but initial indications are that it looked worse than it is, Ian Rapaport reports. Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Monday.
news

Jags RB James Robinson on verge of breaking undrafted rookie scrimmage yards record

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson is on the verge of breaking Dominic Rhodes' undrafted rookie scrimmage yards record.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL