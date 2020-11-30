NFL overreactions, Week 12: Reason to worry about Tom Brady

LeBron James brought Cleveland its first ever NBA title in 2016, snapping a citywide championship drought of 52 years. What Kevin Stefanski has brought to Cleveland in his first season as Browns head coach might be even more rare: winning football.

By beating the Jaguars on Sunday, the Browns climbed to 8-3, marking their best 11-game start since 1994, when Bill Belichick was the head coach. In securing their eighth win, the Browns ended a streak of 12 straight seasons with a losing record. Only the Buccaneers had a longer drought (of 14 seasons, from 1983 to 1996) in NFL history.

Stefanski has transformed quarterback Baker Mayfield from a gunner (34.4 pass attempts per game in 2018-19) to what some might unflatteringly call a "game-manager" (26.7 pass attempts per game in 2020), but the results have paid dividends. The 2018 No. 1 overall pick has the highest TD-to-INT ratio of his NFL tenure (17:7) and is riding a career-long streak of four straight games without an interception. Keep in mind, Mayfield had the second-most interceptions (21) in the NFL, second to Jameis Winston (30), last season.

Behind Stefanski's scheme, the Browns are the top rushing team in the NFL at 161.4 rush yards per game -- and that number goes way up to 199.0 when Nick Chubb is active. Chubb, who missed four games with an MCL sprain, is averaging 102.7 rushing yards per game and 6.3 rushing yards per carry. Only four players in NFL history (among those with a minimum of five games) have ever hit those marks in a season, and three won MVP (2012 Adrian Peterson﻿, 1997 Barry Sanders, 1973 O.J. Simpson); the other was Jim Brown with the Browns in 1963.