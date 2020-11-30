Buccaneers running out of time to deliver on promise after loss to Chiefs

One of the most obvious issues for this team is its surplus of talent. The idea of Brady having more weapons than he did in his final season in New England was tantalizing at first. It's maddening today. The Bucs have added so many big names -- Rob Gronkowski, Leonard Fournette and Antonio Brown -- to a roster that already had tremendous talent, but it feels like the coaches don't know how to utilize everybody in the same way Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has managed all his skill players in Kansas City.

Anybody who has followed the Bucs over the past month also realizes that a shortage of creativity is a problem here. Countless broadcasters and analysts have harped over the lack of pre-snap motion and the challenges Brady faces by often having to read defenses after the ball is snapped. This isn't overkill. Arians and offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich legitimately have made the job harder for Brady in the last few weeks.

Some of that might be the result of having too much confidence in a Hall of Fame signal-caller. It could even have plenty to do with coaching arrogance, as Arians hasn't shied away from calling out Brady for plays that are dialed up and don't work. Whatever the case, we can assume that Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is smirking somewhere. All the momentum that Brady built earlier this year in the debate about who was more important to the New England dynasty has diminished.

What's left is a quarterback guiding a struggling team, which we haven't seen from Brady since his second year as a starter in New England. He always had the answers for how to energize his old squad, likely because Belichick and Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels knew how to make him comfortable. The exact opposite is now happening in Tampa Bay. Brady is being treated like he can make anything work and, in the process, he's proving how human even he can be.

When asked about all the criticism that has been heaped on Tampa Bay's offense lately, Brady said, "It's the external noise, that when you're losing, that's what you deal with. I love playing for the guys I play with, the coaches, the whole organization has been unbelievable. I certainly have to do a better job with the last four weeks of the year."

Added wide receiver Chris Godwin: "We understand what we are as a team and what we can be. We're still learning each other and still growing. With four games left, there are still endless possibilities."

The lone upside in this latest loss for Tampa Bay was that Brady did look more like himself in the second half. He faced down pressure, found receivers open downfield and orchestrated drives that resulted in touchdowns. Brady seemed more instinctive in those moments, more certain of what he needed to do to pull off a comeback. His success also had plenty to do with the Bucs having to shelve their game plan and pray for him to create a miracle.