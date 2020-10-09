NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Around the NFL

Buccaneers, Tom Brady's comeback hopes end in confusing fashion vs. Bears

Published: Oct 09, 2020 at 01:05 AM
Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Down one point with 1:13 remaining in regulation, the Buccaneers needed Tom Brady to be the "Comeback Kid" to close the game with a victory.

What came next was an ending filled with confusion rather than celebration.

Situated on his own 41-yard line and in need of six yards to keep the drive alive, Brady took a shot down field to tight end Cameron Brate on fourth down. After the pass fell incomplete, the veteran signal-caller looked around and flashed four fingers, giving the impression that he believed the Bucs still had another down to go. A turnover on downs ensued and the Bears held on to a 20-19 win, sparking questions regarding whether Brady was aware of the situation.

"Yeah, I knew we needed a chunk and I was thinking about more yardage," Brady explained after the game. "It was bad execution. We had a great opportunity there. Just didn't execute when we needed to."

When asked again if he knew what down it was, Brady instead took the blame for the approach he decided to take on that last play.

"Yeah, you're up against the clock. I knew we had to gain a chunk so I should have been thinking more first down instead of chunk," he said.

Coach Bruce Arians was a little more forthright with his response when asked, flatly telling reporters, "Yeah, he knew, he knew."

The thought of Brady being unaware of the circumstances during a key moment of a game sounds almost blasphemous. The 43-year-old signal-caller has displayed time and time again during his career the ability to be calm, cool and collected in the midst of a game's most pressure-filled moments.

Against Chicago, Brady faced pressure of a different sort in the form of Khalil Mack (two sacks) and the Bears pass rush. The Bucs offensive line struggled all night to contain the blitz and accrued several costly penalties in the process. At one point, a frustrated Brady gave the group an earful on the sidelines. He said after the game that mistakes proved to be Tampa's undoing.

"I think turnovers, penalties, field position, all those lead to points. When it comes down to third down, that area, ultimately you're trying to score more points than the other team," he said. "Turnovers are a big part of that, penalties are another big part of that, because you're not possessing the ball if you're in third and long yardage. You need to have clean games where you stay ahead on down and distance, you can get some rhythm, some momentum and we obviously have to do a better job of that."

Even with the errors -- 11 penalties for 109 yards -- the Bucs had a chance to steal one. Rather than leave the Windy City with his 47th career game-winning drive, Brady will instead search for answers ahead of a high-profile clash against the Packers in 10 days.

Related Content

news

What we learned from Bears' victory over Buccaneers 

It was the Bears defense that owned the night, stopping any Tom Brady histrionics on a final drive as Chicago defeated Tampa Bay, 20-19, on Thursday night. 
news

NFL announces schedule changes for upcoming Broncos-Patriots, Bills-Titans games

Two scheduling changes for Week 5 -- and a potential one for Week 6 -- were announced by the NFL on Thursday due to COVID-19 cases affecting multiple NFL teams.
news

Michael F. Florio's Week 5 fantasy football sleepers

A favorable matchup against the Jets makes Kenyan Drake a must-start while a big-time return in San Francisco is set to shake up some lineups. Michael F. Florio breaks down sleepers heading into Week 5.
news

Week 5 inactives: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Chicago Bears

The official inactive players for tonight's "Thursday Night Football" game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears.
news

Cowboys LT Tyron Smith considering shutting it down for season with neck injury

Bad news for the Dallas Cowboys. Star left tackle Tyron Smith is considering shutting down for the season with a neck injury, Mike Garafolo and Jane Slater reported.
news

Chargers name Justin Herbert their starting quarterback going forward

Anthony Lynn finally admitted what the world saw: ﻿Justin Herbert﻿'s time is now. The Chargers head coach announced Thursday that Herbert will be the team's starting quarterback moving forward.
news

Lamar Jackson (illness/knee) misses back-to-back practices for first time in career

For the first time in his career Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed back-to-back practices due to an illness and knee injury.
news

Jason Garrett focused on coaching Giants, not on facing Cowboys for first time 

Now the Giants offensive coordinator after over a decade in Dallas, Jason Garrett said his focus is on preparing his new team to face his old flame on Sunday, not on any personal emotion involved. 
news

NFL, NFLPA looking into multiple unauthorized workouts involving Titans players

The NFL and NFL Players Association are looking into multiple unauthorized workouts involving Tennessee Titans players since their facility closed on Sept. 29 following a COVID-19 outbreak, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday.
news

Falcons first-round pick A.J. Terrell activated off reserve/COVID-19 list

Atlanta Falcons corner ﻿A.J. Terrell﻿ is ready to return. The team announced Thursday the first-round pick has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. 
news

Thursday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 5

The Buccaneers wide receiver room is pretty thin but Mike Evans and Scotty Miller will be active vs. the Bears Thursday night after previously being considered questionable. Here are other injury and roster news we're tracking.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore (12) makes a deep catch as Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Kyzir White (44) trails on the play during an NFL football game , Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif.

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL