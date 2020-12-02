2021 NFL Draft order: Eagles No. 6; Lions slip into top 10

This is a look at the first-round order for the 2021 NFL Draft heading into Week 13 of the NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams 19-32 would make the playoffs if the season ended today and are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.

Pick
1
New York Jets
New York Jets
0-11 · .579 strength of schedule

Biggest needs: QB, edge rusher, CB

This week's game: vs. Raiders


It's not reflective of the quarterbacks' overall talent right now, but the Jets' offense has performed better with Joe Flacco than it has with Sam Darnold. Yet another curveball from 2020!

Pick
2
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
1-10 · .550

Biggest needs: QB, CB, OT

This week's game: at Vikings


Dave Caldwell's successor will inherit an embarrassment of draft riches, with seven picks in the first four rounds, including two in both of the first two rounds. That first selection, though, will go a long way toward determining whether the next GM has a more successful tenure than the last one.

Pick
3
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
2-8-1 · .525

Biggest needs: OL, edge rusher, CB

This week's game: at Dolphins


Daniel Jones had been sacked at least once in every game this season until he encountered the Bengals on Sunday. Cincinnati didn't get to Colt McCoy, either, after he replaced Jones. The Bengals mustered just five QB pressures on 38 dropbacks against what PFF ranks as the worst pass-blocking team in the league.

Pick
4
1
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
3-8 · .476

Biggest needs: OL, TE, CB

This week's game: vs. Patriots


Unless the Bengals find a way to win a game down the stretch, the Chargers are highly unlikely to get a chance to select the top offensive lineman available next year. Would they trade down with a QB-needy team to collect draft capital and build around Justin Herbert?

Pick
5
3
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
3-8 · .533

Biggest needs: CB, OL, LB

This week's game: at Ravens


There are holes all over a defense that allowed Washington to score a season-high 41 points (its previous season high was 27), but we're giving linebacker a spin in the top three this week. Joe Thomas and Sean Lee are pending free agents. Running it back with Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch as the top players at the position looks like it would be a questionable strategy, at best.

Pick
6
13
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
3-7-1 · .517

Biggest needs: OG, LB, CB

This week's game: at Packers


Philly's fall from the top of the NFC East standings results in a 13-spot jump. While we're not ready to suggest a team that spent three draft picks on wide receivers this year, including in Round 1, must go back to the well at the position next year, we did see the Eagles' young linebackers make some nice plays on Monday night. Can't say the same for that receiving corps. Why isn't Travis Fulgham, the NFL leader in receiving yards from Weeks 5-8, getting more opportunities?

Pick
7
3
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
4-8 · .522

Biggest needs: OL, CB, WR

This week's game: On bye


The closer the Panthers, losers in six of their last seven games, get to the top five in the draft order, the more the intrigue builds around their plans at quarterback. While the position isn't the team’s weakest spot, the opportunity to land one of the top few QBs available doesn't come around often.

Pick
8
4
Washington Football Team
Washington Football Team
4-7 · .421

Biggest needs: QB, WR, OL

This week's game: at Steelers


Washington's Terry McLaurin accounts for a league-high 45.6 percent of the team's air yardage (no other NFL player has a share higher than 41.9%), per Next Gen Stats. And while McLaurin has been targeted 102 times, no other Football Team WR has more than 28 targets. The corps could use some balance.

Pick
9
2
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
4-7 · .467

Biggest needs: WR, DL, LB

This week's game: at Bears


The next GM and coach are likely to inherit a top-10 pick. That said, the Lions' chances of landing one of the top three quarterback prospects available still appear to be low given the teams ahead of them in the draft order, which figures to make moving on from Matthew Stafford a less-than-enticing option for the next regime.

Pick
10
3
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
4-7 · .488

Biggest needs: Edge rusher, DB, RB

This week's game: vs. Saints


Before any Falcons fans start to worry about their team drifting down the draft board, let me point out that Atlanta's remaining schedule doubles as nightmare fuel. Interim coach Raheem Morris gets the Saints, the Bucs (twice) and the Chiefs in four of the last five games.

Pick
11
2
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE HOUSTON TEXANS


Texans' record: 4-7 (.554)

This week's Texans game: vs. Colts


See the playoff teams section for analysis of the Dolphins' needs and the bottom of this article for analysis of the Texans' needs.

Pick
12
3
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
4-7 · .574

Biggest needs: CB, edge rusher, QB

This week's game: at Chiefs


Offensive tackle moves off the needs list now that Garett Bolles has signed an extension. It's replaced by edge rusher with Von Miller a potential cap casualty in 2021.

Pick
13
1
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
5-6 · .516

Biggest needs: OL, DT, edge rusher

This week's game: vs. Jaguars


After focusing on the perimeter with their two first-round picks this year, the Vikings will need to put an early emphasis on the trenches in the 2021 draft.

Pick
14
1
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
5-6 · .529

Biggest needs: Interior OL, DL, WR

This week's game: at Chargers


Bill Belichick has invested in pass catchers in the past two drafts, and there will be cries for him to do so again in 2021 because those picks have disappointed to this point. Wide receiver N'Keal Harry, the 2019 first-round pick with the size to be a weapon in the red zone, has three TD catches in 16 career games. He ranks second to last in yards per target (5.0) among WRs with 40 or more targets this season.

Pick
15
3
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
5-6 · .533

Biggest needs: CB, OL, edge rusher

This week's game: vs. Bills


Pending free agent defensive end Kerry Hyder is having a career year. It would be painful for the 49ers to lose him given how he's stepped up in the absence of Nick Bosa and Dee Ford, but with a team-high 7.5 sacks (tied for ninth-most in the league), he could price himself out of town.

Pick
16
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
5-6 · .545

Biggest needs: QB, OL, WR

This week's game: vs. Lions


Stat of the week to sum up the Bears' quarterback woes, via NFL Media Research: Among 38 QBs with 300-plus attempts since 2019, Nick Foles (6.0) and Mitchell Trubisky (6.1) are the bottom two in pass yards per attempt.

Pick
17
4
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
6-5 · .585

Biggest needs: DT, OL, edge rusher

This week's game: at Jets


The Raiders' pass rush is a one-man show. Only the Jaguars have fewer sacks than Las Vegas (12), and Maxx Crosby accounts for half of those.

Pick
18
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
6-5 · .612

Biggest needs: WR, OL, edge rusher

This week's game: vs. Cowboys


Marquise Brown awoke from his slumber late in Baltimore’s Week 12 loss, but aside from him, the Ravens haven’t had a wide receiver break 28 yards or score a TD in either of their last two games. This passing game would certainly benefit from having another player at the position who can provide a jolt.

Pick
PL
13
New York Giants
New York Giants
4-7 · .455

Biggest needs: Edge rusher, CB, OT

This week's game: at Seahawks


The NFC East-leading Giants' move out of the top 10 in the draft order could be short-lived. They might have to turn to Colt McCoy at quarterback and their next four games are against squads that have a winning record entering Week 13. Every team the G-Men have defeated in 2020 is at least three games below .500 right now.

Pick
PL
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
6-5 · .459

Biggest needs: CB, edge rusher, interior OL

This week's game: vs. Rams


The offense was the bigger concern in Week 12, but long-term, Kliff Kingsbury could have a hard time getting his team over the hump if his defense isn't more respectable. The Cardinals have allowed 29.2 points per game since Week 7 (30th in the NFL).

Pick
PL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7-5 · .545

Biggest needs: Edge rusher, DT, WR

This week's game: On bye


There could be a significant void on the interior D-line depending on how free agency shakes out with Ndamukong Suh, Rakeem Nunez-Roches and Steve McLendon playing on deals that expire in 2021.

Pick
PL
5
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
7-4 · .388

Biggest needs: WR, ILB, interior OL

This week's game: vs. Bengals


Miami's lack of quality depth at receiver is even more obvious with Preston Williams sidelined. The Dolphins don't have enough guys who can get open, as evidenced by their average separation of 2.3 yards (ranks last in the league) and 59.8 percent expected completion rate (29th in the league) since Week 10, per Next Gen Stats. 

Pick
PL
6
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
7-4 · .459

Biggest needs: QB, CB, edge rusher

This week's game: at Texans


The Colts know they have stability on the interior D-line with DeForest Buckner and now Grover Stewart signed long-term. It's quite the opposite situation at defensive end with Justin Houston, Al-Quadin Muhammad and Denico Autry due to become free agents this offseason.

Pick
PL
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE LOS ANGELES RAMS


Rams' record: 7-4 (.488)

This week's Rams game: at Cardinals


See Pick No. 2 for analysis of the Jaguars' needs and the bottom of this article for analysis of the Rams' needs.

Pick
PL
7
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
8-3 · .417

Biggest needs: LB, CB, edge rusher

This week's game: at Titans


On a day when it was without its top two players, the Browns' defense allowed Mike Glennon to have one of the better starts of his career. He wasn't sacked and got hit just twice all game (by pending free agent Olivier Vernon). 

Pick
PL
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
8-3 · .459

Biggest needs: WR, CB, interior OL

This week's game: vs. Eagles


With center Corey Linsley expected to miss 3-6 weeks, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Packers are getting a good chance to evaluate how high of a priority the interior O-line should be this offseason. Rookie sixth-round pick Jon Runyan is auditioning for a long-term starting job. He took over at left guard and Elgton Jenkins slid inside to center after Linsley, a free agent in 2021, suffered a knee injury vs. the Bears.

Pick
PL
New York Jets
New York Jets

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE SEATTLE SEAHAWKS


Seahawks' record: 8-3 (.492)

This week's Seahawks game: vs. Giants


See Pick No. 1 for analysis of the Jets' needs and the bottom of this article for analysis of the Seahawks' needs.

Pick
PL
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
8-3 · .496

Biggest needs: Edge rusher, OL, CB

This week's game: at 49ers


Buffalo's O-line moves up a spot on the needs list given its state of flux, with three different starting combinations in each of the past three games. Plus, three of the five Week 12 starters up front are ticketed for free agency in 2021.

Pick
PL
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
8-3 · .500

Biggest needs: Edge rusher, TE, WR

This week's game: vs. Browns


Finding a complement to Harold Landry has to be on the to-do list. He's the only Titans edge rusher with a sack this season.

Pick
PL
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
9-2 · .460

Biggest needs: DL, DB, QB

This week's game: at Falcons


There will be a hole at safety if Marcus Williams departs in free agency, but corner is another spot to watch. Janoris Jenkins carries a $14.2 million cap figure in 2021 for a team that needs to clear space.

Pick
PL
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
10-1 · .431

Biggest needs: Interior OL, WR, edge rusher

This week's game: vs. Broncos


The Chiefs keep rolling, but the pass rush is one area of concern. Only the Bengals and Ravens have averaged fewer sacks per game than Kansas City (1.0) since Week 9.

Pick
PL
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
11-0 · .413

Biggest needs: OT, edge rusher, CB

This week's game: vs. Washington Football Team


The Steelers' offensive line held up well in Week 12 despite the absence of center Maurkice Pouncey, but there's a chance this group gets blown up in 2021. Week 1 starters Alejandro Villanueva (LT), Matt Feiler (LG) and Zach Banner (RT) are headed for the open market next year. Keep in mind that Pittsburgh will have to cut to get under the salary cap.

TEAMS WITHOUT A FIRST-ROUND PICK

Houston Texans
Houston Texans
4-7

TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE MIAMI DOLPHINS


Biggest needs: WR, CB, edge rusher

This week's game: vs. Colts


Cornerback could end up being the top priority come draft time with little to lean on at the position other than Bradley Roby, who was just hit with a six-game suspension.

Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
7-4

TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS


Biggest needs: OL, edge rusher, LB

This week's game: at Cardinals


Both of the Rams’ starting outside linebackers -- Leonard Floyd and Samson Ebukam -- are set to reach free agency this offseason. Floyd likely won't come cheap with seven sacks (second-most on the team) this season, and the Rams have a difficult salary cap situation to navigate.

Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
8-3

TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE NEW YORK JETS


Biggest needs: OL, CB, edge rusher

This week's game: vs. Giants


Three of the Seahawks' five offensive line starters on Monday night are in the final year of their deals, and 35-year-old left tackle Duane Brown has only one year left on his contract. 

Follow Dan Parr on Twitter.

