Colts QB Philip Rivers likely needs foot surgery after season 

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers is dealing with a foot injury that will need to get fixed at some point.

Expected to start on Sunday vs. the Texans, Rivers will likely need surgery after the season to repair a plantar plate rupture, a source tells NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport added that this is a "pretty serious toe injury" on NFL GameDay Morning, describing it as something more severe than turf toe.

Rivers has been playing through the injury since sustaining it in Week 11 vs. the Green Bay Packers. Rivers has started every game this season for the Colts (7-4).

Rivers, 38, signed a one-year, $25 million deal with Indianapolis this offseason. Upon landing Rivers via free agency, head coach Frank Reich believed Rivers intends to play "multiple years" for the Colts.