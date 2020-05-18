Monday, May 18, 2020 08:26 AM

Reich believes Rivers intends to play 'multiple years' with Colts

Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Philip Rivers' world went from rather certain to the opposite when he and the Chargers mutually parted ways in early 2020.

His family packed up and moved from their long-term home of Southern California to be closer to their actual home, settling in Florida for now. His pursuit of employment led him north to Indiana, where he signed a one-year, $25 million deal with the Colts. The new pairing in Indianapolis could last longer than a year, according to his new coach.

"I can just tell you I really believe it's Philip (Rivers') intent to play multiple years (with the Colts)," Frank Reich told reporters, per The Athletic's Zak Keefer. ... "I'm very optimistic it will be a multiple year thing."

Indianapolis pulled the plug on a long-term future with Jacoby Brissett earlier this offseason once Rivers became available, instead turning to the veteran to lead a team that appears built to win now. The Colts followed up Rivers' signing by drafting Jacob Eason in April as the ideal successor to Rivers, and if Reich is right, Eason will enjoy the luxury of a couple years spent on the bench learning from Rivers.

Those questioning the validity of Reich's hunch have a good reason: Rivers also accepted the head coach-in-waiting position at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama, in May. Why would a quarterback who already has his next step planned want to extend his career multiple seasons?

The better question is why wouldn't he? The fiercely competitive Rivers gets a new challenge in Indianapolis with a familiar coach in Reich, who served as Rivers' quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator in San Diego in the first half of the last decade. Familiarity, a fantastic offensive line, a two-headed backfield and a promising receiving corps gives Rivers plenty of reasons to stick around for a multi-year run, provided things go according to plan.

"I think it's a one-year-at-a-time deal at this point, when you get to 38 and you've played as long as I have," Rivers said, via the Associated Press. "Ï think you take it one year at a time. We hope it's more than one year, but I think it's one year at a time and go from there."

St. Michael's staff isn't rushing Rivers. The school's athletic director will serve as interim head coach until Rivers is ready to retire to a life spent on the sideline. In the meantime, Rivers has legitimate football to prepare to play. If it's successful, we might be able to get used to seeing him in blue and white for a few years.

Related Content

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) makes the catch against Dallas Cowboys cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (24) during the first half of the NFC wild-card NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
news

NFC East projected starters: Cowboys' defense full of questions

Dallas figures to be plenty explosive on offense, but will the hit-or-miss defense be able to hold up its end of the bargain? Gregg Rosenthal projects the starters for every team in the NFC East.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) looks on during arm ups prior to an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
news

Big Ben shaves, posts workout video of him throwing

Injured Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger pledged not to save his beard or cut his hair until he could again throw a "legit NFL pass" to one of his teammates. A recent workout video seems to suggest he's returning to form. 
Michael Thomas, Tyler Lockett among 10 best pass-catchers of '19
news

Michael Thomas, Tyler Lockett among 10 best pass-catchers of '19

Nick Shook uses Next Gen Stats to identify the 10 best pass-catchers of 2019 -- revealing some expected names (Michael Thomas) and some surprises (Marvin Jones). 
NFL's most underappreciated players: One for each AFC team
news

NFL's most underappreciated players: One for each AFC team

Who are the most underappreciated players in the NFL? Cynthia Frelund, our resident analytics guru, crunched the numbers to unearth overlooked individuals with the highest contribution metrics. Here is one slept-on standout for each AFC team.
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL