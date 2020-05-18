Reich believes Rivers intends to play 'multiple years' with Colts

Philip Rivers' world went from rather certain to the opposite when he and the Chargers mutually parted ways in early 2020.
His family packed up and moved from their long-term home of Southern California to be closer to their actual home, settling in Florida for now. His pursuit of employment led him north to Indiana, where he signed a one-year, $25 million deal with the Colts. The new pairing in Indianapolis could last longer than a year, according to his new coach.
"I can just tell you I really believe it's Philip (Rivers') intent to play multiple years (with the Colts)," Frank Reich told reporters, per The Athletic's Zak Keefer. ... "I'm very optimistic it will be a multiple year thing."
Indianapolis pulled the plug on a long-term future with Jacoby Brissett earlier this offseason once Rivers became available, instead turning to the veteran to lead a team that appears built to win now. The Colts followed up Rivers' signing by drafting Jacob Eason in April as the ideal successor to Rivers, and if Reich is right, Eason will enjoy the luxury of a couple years spent on the bench learning from Rivers.
Those questioning the validity of Reich's hunch have a good reason: Rivers also accepted the head coach-in-waiting position at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama, in May. Why would a quarterback who already has his next step planned want to extend his career multiple seasons?
The better question is why wouldn't he? The fiercely competitive Rivers gets a new challenge in Indianapolis with a familiar coach in Reich, who served as Rivers' quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator in San Diego in the first half of the last decade. Familiarity, a fantastic offensive line, a two-headed backfield and a promising receiving corps gives Rivers plenty of reasons to stick around for a multi-year run, provided things go according to plan.
"I think it's a one-year-at-a-time deal at this point, when you get to 38 and you've played as long as I have," Rivers said, via the Associated Press. "Ï think you take it one year at a time. We hope it's more than one year, but I think it's one year at a time and go from there."
St. Michael's staff isn't rushing Rivers. The school's athletic director will serve as interim head coach until Rivers is ready to retire to a life spent on the sideline. In the meantime, Rivers has legitimate football to prepare to play. If it's successful, we might be able to get used to seeing him in blue and white for a few years.