Reich believes Rivers intends to play 'multiple years' with Colts

Those questioning the validity of Reich's hunch have a good reason: Rivers also accepted the head coach-in-waiting position at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama, in May. Why would a quarterback who already has his next step planned want to extend his career multiple seasons?

The better question is why wouldn't he? The fiercely competitive Rivers gets a new challenge in Indianapolis with a familiar coach in Reich, who served as Rivers' quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator in San Diego in the first half of the last decade. Familiarity, a fantastic offensive line, a two-headed backfield and a promising receiving corps gives Rivers plenty of reasons to stick around for a multi-year run, provided things go according to plan.

"I think it's a one-year-at-a-time deal at this point, when you get to 38 and you've played as long as I have," Rivers said, via the Associated Press. "Ï think you take it one year at a time. We hope it's more than one year, but I think it's one year at a time and go from there."