Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 14 of 2022 NFL season

EDITOR'S NOTE: The following are the playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season.
AFC
Kansas City Chiefs (9-3) (at Denver (3-9), Sunday, 4 p.m. ET, CBS)
Kansas City clinches AFC West division title with:
- KC win + LAC loss
NFC
Minnesota Vikings (10-2) (at Detroit (5-7), Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX)
Minnesota clinches NFC North division title with:
- MIN win or tie
Philadelphia Eagles (11-1) (at N.Y. Giants (7-4-1), Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX)
Philadelphia clinches playoff berth with:
- PHI win or tie OR
- SF loss + SEA loss