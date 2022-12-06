Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 14 of 2022 NFL season

Published: Dec 06, 2022 at 12:21 PM

EDITOR'S NOTE: The following are the playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season.

AFC

Kansas City Chiefs (9-3) (at Denver (3-9), Sunday, 4 p.m. ET, CBS)

Kansas City clinches AFC West division title with:

  1. KC win + LAC loss

NFC

Minnesota Vikings (10-2) (at Detroit (5-7), Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Minnesota clinches NFC North division title with:

  1. MIN win or tie

Philadelphia Eagles (11-1) (at N.Y. Giants (7-4-1), Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Philadelphia clinches playoff berth with:

  1. PHI win or tie OR
  2. SF loss + SEA loss

Related Content

news

Titans fire general manager Jon Robinson after seven seasons

The Tennessee Titans are firing general manager Jon Robinson, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday.

news

Ron Rivera: Carson Wentz will be 'primary backup' to Taylor Heinicke when cleared to play

Commanders coach Ron Rivera didn't entertain the thought of replacing Taylor Heinicke with Carson Wentz when the latter is medically cleared from his finger injury.

news

2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominees unveiled

The NFL on Tuesday revealed the 32 nominees for the 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year award -- the league's most prestigious honor.

news

Bucs rookies Rachaad White, Cade Otton score clutch TDs in comeback win over Saints

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, led by aged veterans, were lifted by rookies Rachaad White and Cade Otton during Monday night's come-from-behind victory over the Saints.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE