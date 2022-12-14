NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 15: Building the AFC Pro Bowl Games roster on offense

All three of these quarterbacks are in the MVP conversation, with each making incredible plays every single time they take the field. Take Week 14, for example. Like we've come to expect, Mahomes improvised out of the pocket to make an unexpected, underhand toss to Jerick McKinnon for a 56-yard score. Allen continued to make jaw-dropping plays with his legs. Burrow dialed up accurate throws for days, including on this 15-yard, thread-the-needle TD pass to Ja'Marr Chase. Mahomes, the 2018 NFL MVP and four-time Pro Bowler, has shown the football world that the Chiefs can still be the NFL's No. 1 passing offense even after trading away one of the league's top wideouts. Allen has improved in each of his five seasons, solidifying himself as an elite playmaker at the position, and he has the Bills knocking on the Super Bowl door. Burrow's pin-point accuracy, moxie and leadership have transformed the Bengals' offense into one of the most feared units in the NFL, as long as he's protected.





There are several other AFC passers deserving of spots in this year's Pro Bowl Games, but these three are consistently playing at a high level and have their teams well-positioned in the AFC playoff picture with at least nine wins apiece. Mahomes, Allen and Burrow are special. You won't want to miss watching them duke it out in January in the high-stakes realm of playoff football.