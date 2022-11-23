NFL QB Index, Week 12: Jalen Hurts leapfrogs Josh Allen; Kirk Cousins slides

NOTE: Up/down arrows illustrate movement from the Week 11 QB Index. Rankings reflect each quarterback's standing heading into Week 12.
2022 stats: 10 games | 66.3 pct | 3,265 pass yds | 8.2 ypa | 28 pass TD | 7 INT | 238 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 4 fumbles
On some future winter’s evening, Chiefs tight end Jody Fortson will lounge by the hearth -- a flock of grandchildren draped around him -- telling tales of hauling in one of the juiciest throws ever authored by Patrick Mahomes. Another week of pro football action, another marvelous, nearly flawless outing from Mahomes, who found touchdown droid Travis Kelce for a hat trick of scores on a night when Kansas City's cast of wideouts was reduced to nearly zilch. The MVP derby is all but over barring Mahomes falling off a cliff or being kidnapped in the middle of the night and stolen away from the sport he currently dominates. Even Fonzie sits in awe of the game's crowned king under center.
2022 stats: 10 games | 68.3 pct | 2,407 pass yds | 8.3 ypa | 15 pass TD | 3 INT | 440 rush yds | 8 rush TD | 7 fumbles
On a day when Philly’s offense struggled to ignite, Hurts data-wiped the afternoon’s ups and downs when it mattered most in a 17-16 comeback thriller over the Colts. Down 13-3 in the final frame, the third-year quarterback piled up 51 yards and a score on the ground with another 79 yards and a touchdown heave through the air. Jalen’s 22-yard scoring strike to Quez Watkins was among a flock of pinpoint passes on a day when explosive plays didn’t come easy. Hurts shook off the unit’s early game chaos on third down and put the entire operation on his back. He runs with authority and high confidence, keeping defenses honest and playing his best football with the game on the line.
2022 stats: 10 games | 64.7 pct | 2,930 pass yds | 8.0 ypa | 21 pass TD | 10 INT | 483 rush yds | 4 rush TD | 8 fumbles
A quarter into Sunday's win over the Browns, Allen had rushed for two yards, thrown for 13 and triggered further concerns about his non-electric November. The Bills’ hulking starter hardly set Ford Field on fire -- he was a nonfactor on the ground -- but also exited the game without a turnover and flung a few fireballs along the way. From another angle, it was a positive to see Devin Singletary and James Cook help out with 172 yards on the ground. Buffalo’s early funk might have been tied to its tumultuous journey to kickoff, with Allen being dug out of his snowbound Buffalo property by a human named Squirrel Winters before flying to Michigan mid-Saturday. We'll see Josh again almost immediately -- on the same field -- when he battles the Lions on Thanksgiving. It's an inviting matchup against a soft defense as Allen looks to return to his dominant starry play of earlier autumn.
2022 stats: 8 games | 71.0 pct | 2,265 pass yds | 9.1 ypa | 18 pass TD | 3 INT | 35 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 2 fumbles
Bye Week Update: It's not just playing with the lead. When trailing, no quarterback owned a higher grade from PFF than Tua heading into Week 11. Same goes for his passer rating, yards per attempt and completion percentage. Tagovailoa also owned the league's lowest expected interception percentage as he entered the bye, a testament to his tasty accuracy. Since returning from his concussion, Tua has thrown for 1,230 yards, 10 touchdowns and zero picks. Yes, he's in a scheme that maximizes his gifts. Yes, the Dolphins did a masterful job building around their quarterback and rapidly molding the roster to fit Mike McDaniel's scheme. Tua, though, shouldn't be dinged for playing in a positive environment. He's operating in dominant fashion inside the league's most explosive attack.
2022 stats: 10 games | 69.1 pct | 2,890 pass yds | 7.8 ypa | 22 pass TD | 8 INT | 146 rush yds | 4 rush TD | 4 fumbles
Burrow burned out of the gate against Pittsburgh, hitting 12 of his first 14 passes -- including 11 straight -- en route to a 355-yard, four-score outing. With Ja'Marr Chase sidelined and Joe Mixon lost to a concussion in the third quarter, Burrow never blinked. Samaje Perine and a from-the-wilderness Trenton Irwin were pulled into action beside a monster day from Tee Higgins. Burrow's two picks were more about T.J. Watt operating as a god at the line of scrimmage and Levi Wallace pulling off an acrobatic steal. Cincy's starter is a mentally tough brawler who shrugs off these lesser moments -- amid spats of terrible pass protection -- to live in the moment and make the next throw. With 35-plus points in three of their last four outings, the Bengals and their rugged signal-caller are hinting at flashes of last year's heights on offense.
2022 stats: 10 games | 63.4 pct | 1,977 pass yds | 6.9 ypa | 16 pass TD | 7 INT | 666 rush yds | 3 rush TD | 4 fumbles
It was surreal to see the Ravens and Panthers deadlocked at three points apiece deep into the third quarter. After watching Lamar and friends fry the Saints before the bye -- utterly confusing New Orleans with their multiple looks on the ground -- it seemed the Ravens were about to morph into a juggernaut. Jackson, though, remains plugged into an attack absent of reliable, week-to-week weapons beyond Mark Andrews. I'm willing to chalk up Sunday's sluggish team appearance as an aberration, but few quarterbacks face more pressure to do it alone.
2022 stats: 11 games | 59.6 pct | 1,642 pass yds | 7.2 ypa | 13 pass TD | 8 INT | 834 rush yds | 7 rush TD | 13 fumbles
Fields toughed it out against Atlanta, playing through a hamstring issue and a late-game shoulder injury that now renders him day-to-day heading into Sunday's clash with the Jets. In clear discomfort, Fields still piled up 85 yards on the ground and chucked a few pretty passes, but Bears fans and fantasy heads know a shoulder injury could neutralize his aggressive scampering traits. Assuming he's good to go, Fields will face his biggest test yet against a white-knuckle Gang Green defense. Erasing Fields, though, is something nobody's done in a month-plus.
2022 stats: 10 games | 72.8 pct | 2,474 pass yds | 7.8 ypa | 17 pass TD | 4 INT | 218 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 4 fumbles
Bye Week Update: Let's simply appreciate a human being who overcame half a decade tucked away in the shadows to emerge as a heady, highly accurate passer imbued with underrated deep-ball fire. Smith has been the league's top story under center. Justin Fields blooming into a superstar is right there, too, but Geno reminds us that we're never fully cooked when chasing the dream. On last week's Around the NFL Podcast, former NFL QB Mark Sanchez explained that Smith has been preparing for this personal uprising all along. The Seahawks aren't a viable NFC contender without his gifts.
2022 stats: 10 games | 66 pct | 2,805 pass yds | 6.6 ypa | 12 pass TD | 2 INT | -8 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 3 fumbles
Bye Week Update: A week ago, it was chic to believe Green Bay's offense was on the road to recovery after a robust showing against Dallas. Today we know the Packers are hardly fixed. Did Brady and the Bucs offer a similar illusion with their balanced and powerful showing against the Seahawks in Germany? TB12 has thrown the ball well the entire season, but it was helpful to have rookie Rachaad White thunder on the ground while Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and even Julio Jones jived with their quarterback. Fourth-round tight end Cade Otton has become a factor, too, which helps mask over a roster that has sorely missed Rob Gronkowski.
2022 stats: 5 games | 67.8 pct | 1,132 pass yds | 7.5 ypa | 8 pass TD | 4 INT | 67 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 0 fumbles
This version of Dak and the 'Boys can knock off anyone inside the conference. After a messy performance in Green Bay, Prescott took a surgeon's knife to Minnesota's defense in completing all but three of his 25 passes and hurling a few masterpieces along the way. His over-the-shoulder burner to star-in-the-making Tony Pollard, lob to Noah Brown and thing of beauty to CeeDee Lamb down the sideline -- to parts unknown -- painted the picture of a passer who cannot be stopped when operating at this level.
2022 stats: 10 games | 66.6 pct | 2,730 pass yds | 6.6 ypa | 16 pass TD | 7 INT | 90 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 3 fumbles
Herbert authored his finest performance all year in a crushing Sunday night loss to the Chiefs. He looked healthy, he played with aggression and confidently used his powerful arm to do Herbertian things from wire to wire. His gorgeous touchdown to Josh Palmer traveled a wild 57.2 air yards, the second-longest completion against Cover 2 this season, per NGS. Herbert also faced a ton of pressure against the Chiefs -- they were all over him on a game-sealing, tipped pick into coverage -- but we saw strains of the quarterback we've waited for.
2022 stats: 9 games | 67 pct | 2,159 pass yds | 8.1 ypa | 15 pass TD | 4 INT | 29 rush yds | 2 rush TD | 3 fumbles
Another super clean outing from Jimmy G. has the Niners sitting pretty atop the NFC West with the tiebreaker over Seattle. Garoppolo's 228 yards and four scoring strikes (tying his career high) headlined San Francisco's romp over the Cardinals. Arizona's defense came into Monday night bleeding yards after the catch, and Jimmy's deep stable of playmakers -- George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, Christian McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk -- spent the four quarters dancing through enemy territory. The Niners' offense sits poised on the horizon as a major problem for the rest of the NFC.
2022 stats: 11 games | 64.6 pct | 2,542 pass yds | 6.8 ypa | 19 pass TD | 7 INT | 64 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 7 fumbles
The win over Dallas feels more mirage than hard evidence after last Thursday's stumble against the Titans. Rodgers kept his connection alive early with newbie scoring machine Christian Watson. Aa-Rod's banged-up thumb, though, seemed to play a factor in a concerning rash of late-contest misfires to Sammy Watkins and Allen Lazard with the game on the line. Was it the thumb -- or just another iffy outing by Aa-Rod? "I just didn't have the same type of consistent grip and ball coming out the same way. I threw a lot of wobblers tonight," Rodgers said. "There was some wind. Just missed a few throws I should have had." It was unusual to see Rodgers take a bad sack late with Green Bay down by 10. It was depressing to watch him miss so many throws when the fully cooked Packers needed him to spray bullseyes.
2022 stats: 10 games | 63.4 pct | 2,461 pass yds | 6.6 ypa | 14 pass TD | 8 INT | 50 rush yds | 2 rush TD | 5 fumbles
Talk about a bad night at the bar. Cousins followed up last week's headline-grabbing performance against the Bills by laying a massive, stinking egg at home against the Cowboys. Tortured by Micah Parsons and friends to the tune of a career-high seven takedowns sparked by an opening-drive strip sack, Cousins was missing at sea from wire to wire behind a line that lost metrics-darling left tackle Christian Darrisaw to a concussion. It's exactly the type of performance -- wrapped inside a total team implosion -- that leaves you wondering about the staying power of Cousins in the crucible of January. The more immediate challenge, though, is burying this Sunday disaster and righting the ship in time for a Thanksgiving Day clash with the Patriots.
2022 stats: 8 games | 65.1 pct | 1,685 pass yds | 8.1 ypa | 10 pass TD | 4 INT | 38 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 2 fumbles
Tennessee's rugged starter played his finest game of the season against Green Bay, carving out his first 300-plus yard outing of 2022 and earning a white-hot 97 Next Gen Stats passing score -- the highest by a signal-caller all season. Tannehill isn't everyone's cup of tea, but old-school fans can't help but admire his willingness to stand tall in the pocket and deliver the ball from inside a burning house. In an offense often doubling as a skill-position vacuum through the air, Tannehill thrived on third down and found Robert Woods and rookie Treylon Burks for a combined 13/180 line that offers hope. He threw a beautiful over-the-shoulder rope to rookie tight end Chig Okonkwo. Tannehill also leaned on his natural on-field thespian skills to juke out the Packers on a direct-snap touchdown blast by the mighty Derrick Henry.
2022 stats: 10 games | 65.2 pct | 2,334 pass yds | 6.7 ypa | 13 pass TD | 6 INT | 178 rush yds | 3 rush TD | 6 fumbles
Bye Week Update: The Jaguars are a work in progress armed with one overt in-season goal: Grow Trevor Lawrence into an unquestioned asset. You don't have to squint to see it. Lawrence entered the bye after hitting 76 percent of his throws and forging a 108.5 passer rating over his past two starts. He's shown weekly chemistry with Christian Kirk amid pretty lobs to the rest of his cast. Off-target overthrows and late-game fizzle-outs remain a concern, but Lawrence has reduced those mistakes of late. He's also run the ball with authority (10/79) over his past two starts and posted PFF's No. 2- and No. 3-ranked passing grades. It will be fascinating to see him duel Lamar Jackson after the break.
2022 stats: 10 games | 65.1 pct | 1,937 pass yds | 6.9 ypa | 9 pass TD | 4 INT | 437 rush yds | 4 rush TD | 3 fumbles
On a day when Saquon Barkley was snuffed out on the ground, the Giants quarterback piled up 341 passing yards -- 124 more than his previous best output this season. He punched in a rushing score and threw a pair of picks -- one of them a brilliant leaping grab by Detroit's Aidan Hutchinson, and the second a poorly lobbed overthrow -- but Jones couldn't erase a mounting Lions lead. He was heavily pressured behind a line missing three starters while targeting Darius Slayton and a bevy of reserve journeymen. He'll be thrust under the microscope Thursday against the white-hot Cowboys, a Thanksgiving Day acid test sure to elicit a wave of hot takes from Aunt Noreen and whiskey-addled Uncle Bobbert.
2022 stats: 10 games | 64.4 pct | 2,398 pass yds | 7.3 ypa | 11 pass TD | 5 INT | 211 rush yds | 2 rush TD | 6 fumbles
I'll miss Brissett when he's gone. Plagued by drops from tight ends Pharaoh Brown and Harrison Bryant on would-be scores, Jacoby still piled up 324 yards and three scores in a loss to Buffalo that saw Cleveland's ground game left at shore. Brissett has unlocked Amari Cooper and David Njoku -- he sits sixth in QBR (a little rich for my blood) -- and places a bit of heat on Deshaun Watson to match his performance. After all, Watson is set to earn $228.5 million(!) more in guaranteed money than his soon-to-be-benched understudy.
2022 stats: 10 games | 62.4 pct | 2,435 pass yds | 7.0 ypa | 15 pass TD | 5 INT | 67 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 3 fumbles
When Carr and Davante Adams gather in the garage to jam, fine music can be heard throughout the neighborhood. The BFFs combined to torture a Denver defense that allowed Adams to gash them for 141 yards and two scores, the first an on-point strike into double coverage and the second a walk-off overtime thriller. The win moved Vegas to 1-6 in one-score games this season. The victory also marked Carr's league-leading 19th game-winning drive since 2018. Impressive tidbit, but it fails to paint a more accurate picture of a passer all over the map in 2022.
2022 stats: 9 games | 69.2 pct | 2,443 pass yds | 6.8 ypa | 10 pass TD | 9 INT | 50 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 11 fumbles
Ryan and the Colts punctured Philly with a powerful opening touchdown drive that featured a heavy dose of Jonathan Taylor on the ground and a money throw to Michael Pittman Jr. Indy failed to find the end zone again facing a formidable Eagles defense that kept Taylor at bay and sacked Ryan four times. This was closer to the Colts offense that put us to sleep for two months, but minus the sense of dread. They're better organized and hope remains if Taylor can surge down the stretch. If not, Ryan's right back in the muck and mire.
2022 stats: 10 games | 63.9 pct | 2,442 pass yds | 7.5 ypa | 15 pass TD | 7 INT | 42 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 5 fumbles
The Lions are at their best when opponents are blasted on the ground and Goff manages to steer the car without smashing it. His mostly mistake-free outing against the Giants was impressive considering the consensus pregame analysis: He was sure to be coaxed into gaffes by Don "Wink" Martindale's blitz-heavy defense. Instead, Goff was pressured just three times despite New York blitzing on 62 percent of Detroit's snaps, per NGS. This clean version of the signal-caller is good enough to keep the fun alive for a frisky Lions outfit.
2022 stats: 8 games | 66.9 pct | 1,819 pass yds | 7.5 ypa | 14 pass TD | 7 INT | 32 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 3 fumbles
When The Glowing Red Ginger Man starts cooking -- as he did down the stretch against the Rams -- it's easy to forget he's a week removed from a personal meltdown in Pittsburgh. Dalton's 260 yards and three scores earned him a season-high 91 passing score from Next Gen Stats. His 53-yard bomb to next-level rookie Chris Olave landed perfectly despite Dalton being crushed on the throw. His happy-go-lucky, check-me-out countenance after the play suggests a man finally comfortable in his own skin.
2022 stats: 5 games | 60.8 pct | 1,031 pass yds | 7.0 ypa | 5 pass TD | 4 INT | 62 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 2 fumbles
I love the decision to stick with Heinicke over a low-energy shift to Carson Wentz. Heinicke will throw a couple passes a game that nearly kill you -- he was fortunate an opening drive deep shot wasn't yanked down by a Texans defender -- but he fits like a glove with Terry McLaurin, who owns a 28/425/1 line over his past five games with Heinicke. Washington didn't need the QB to save the day Sunday as the Commanders easily controlled the game on the ground against a woeful Texans operation.
2022 stats: 9 games | 68 pct | 2,087 pass yds | 6.9 ypa | 10 pass TD | 8 INT | 9 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 5 fumbles
Will we see Stafford again this season? Should we? "We need to make a smart decision for Matthew, and see where we're at with that," coach Sean McVay said Sunday after his quarterback was evaluated for a concussion days after exiting protocol, adding: "There's a lot of things that we're working through that, I would say, are unprecedented." McVay's words are enigmatic -- the Rams are clearly taking caution with their starter -- but it's tough to craft an argument for Stafford returning anytime soon for a Cooper Kupp-free offense swept into hell behind a shattered line.
2022 stats: 2 games | 70.4 pct | 456 pass yds | 6.4 ypa | 1 pass TD | 1 INT | 10 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 1 fumble
McCoy stumbled back to earth Monday night in a rough-and-tumble loss to the Niners. Kyler Murray's backup threw for 218 yards and a pick in a game dominated by San Francisco's defense. Yanked late for Trace McSorley, McCoy's candidacy to take over for Murray -- it was a slight talking point after his clean showing against the Rams -- is a wrap. Look for Kyler, if healthy, to return to the fold Sunday against the Chargers.
2022 stats: 9 games | 59.5 pct | 2,227 pass yds | 7.4 ypa | 7 pass TD | 5 INT | 129 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 4 fumbles
An absurd stat: The Broncos would be 9-1 had the offense managed 18 points in regulation in each of their games to date. Welcome to the story of a marvelous defense shipwrecked by a stagnant, hard-on-the-eyes attack led by a quarterback in a sharp, confusing decline. Wilson played one of his better games against the Raiders but sabotaged the performance with a grisly incompletion into terra firma on a critical third-and-10 inside the two-minute warning. A first down would have ended the tilt against a Vegas squad with no timeouts. Even a kneel down and a punt would have put the Raiders in a tough spot. Wilson whipping the ball incomplete was another example of an offense too often asleep at the wheel -- no matter who calls the plays.
2022 stats: 11 games | 62.2 pct | 1,878 pass yds | 7.5 ypa | 13 pass TD | 7 INT | 372 rush yds | 4 rush TD | 8 fumbles
This has become a space to simply track Mariota's job security. With pockets of the fan base itching to see rookie Desmond Ridder take meaningful snaps, Atlanta's veteran starter put the Falcons ahead early over Chicago with an on-the-move heave to Drake London. Mariota threw no picks, lost zero fumbles and kind of just exists inside this run-heavy attack. "It wasn't perfect. It never is," coach Arthur Smith said of his quarterback after the win. Mariota -- now stripped of awkward dance partner Kyle Pitts -- earns another week to convince someone somewhere he deserves a role in 2023.
2022 stats: 7 games | 57.8 pct | 1,313 pass yds | 6.4 ypa | 6 pass TD | 6 INT | 52 rush yd | 1 rush TD | 6 fumbles
Stationed last among qualified starters in QB rating, Mayfield's game has spiraled during a depressing Panthers run destined to render the former first overall pick as a backup. With P.J. Walker not ready to return, the Panthers named Sam Darnold this week's starter after Baker unleashed a pair of picks and zero inspiration against a clamp-down Baltimore defense.
2022 stats: 7 games | 68.7 pct | 1,386 pass yds | 7.1 ypa | 4 pass TD | 7 INT | 81 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 2 fumbles
New England resembles a team shotgunned to us from 1952, thrilled to win with a punishing defense, inspired special teams play and just enough on offense. Looking like a star compared to Zach Wilson, Jones pegged 23 of his 27 throws for 246 yards, by far his highest yardage output since Week 3. The result: three points, five punts, two missed field goals and a march that fizzled out on downs. This came against a formidable Jets defense, but I'm still convinced Jones -- at some stage -- was body-switched with a roofer from down the street. He's yet to look comfortable inside a stagnant, strange attack.
2022 stats: 7 games | 65.4 pct | 1,426 pass yds | 6.0 ypa | 3 pass TD | 8 INT | 163 rush yds | 3 rush TD | 3 fumbles
My favorite moment from Pickett on Sunday came on a 24-yard scoring shot to George Pickens that saw the rookie passer crushed as he delivered the ball. Pickett and Pickens (4/83/1) made music against the Bengals, but the young signal-caller also badly missed his favorite wideout on a few would-be big gains. That's the Pickett experience: Toughness on display, aggressive -- sometimes dangerous -- lobs, frustrating misses and a sense of complete unknown around whether he can do this at a higher level.
2022 stats: 10 games | 62 pct | 2,144 pass yds | 6.5 ypa | 11 pass TD | 11 INT | 38 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 4 fumbles
Mills served as the frontman for an unmitigated Sunday disaster that saw the inept Texans "attack" squeeze out a league-low five net yards in the first half against a Washington defense determined to leave the quarterback six feet under. Mills sailed throws, absorbed waves of punishment and stared down Brandin Cooks on a horror-show pick-six to Kendall Fuller that essentially ended the game 96 seconds in.
2022 stats: 7 games | 55.6 pct | 1,279 pass yds | 6.8 ypa | 4 pass TD | 5 INT | 94 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 1 fumble
Flip the Jets' record, and there's a strong case to stick with Wilson until season's end. The Jets, though, are a fun-to-watch playoff contender armed with a vicious defense and exciting young players on both sides of the ball. It's no surprise to see coach Robert Saleh vibe noncommittal when asked about Week 12's starter against the Bears. Wilson capsized the club Sunday with a mere 77 yards through the air -- dragging his season totals into Johnny Manziel Land -- before openly denying to reporters that his play deserved an ounce of accountability. No bueno.
UPDATE: Saleh announced on Wednesday that Wilson is being benched in favor of Mike White, who will start for the Jets against Chicago. Wilson will be inactive on Sunday. The move became inevitable amid New York's locker room bubbling over with frustration. There's no guarantee White will flip the switch, but vaguely competent play under center would serve as a tangible lift across from a Super Bowl-level defense. As for Wilson, his career is young, but it's fair to wonder if he'll ever start another game for the Jets.
