NFL QB Index, Week 12: Jalen Hurts leapfrogs Josh Allen; Kirk Cousins slides

2022 stats: 7 games | 55.6 pct | 1,279 pass yds | 6.8 ypa | 4 pass TD | 5 INT | 94 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 1 fumble





Flip the Jets' record, and there's a strong case to stick with Wilson until season's end. The Jets, though, are a fun-to-watch playoff contender armed with a vicious defense and exciting young players on both sides of the ball. It's no surprise to see coach Robert Saleh vibe noncommittal when asked about Week 12's starter against the Bears. Wilson capsized the club Sunday with a mere 77 yards through the air -- dragging his season totals into Johnny Manziel Land -- before openly denying to reporters that his play deserved an ounce of accountability. No bueno.





UPDATE: Saleh announced on Wednesday that Wilson is being benched in favor of Mike White, who will start for the Jets against Chicago. Wilson will be inactive on Sunday. The move became inevitable amid New York's locker room bubbling over with frustration. There's no guarantee White will flip the switch, but vaguely competent play under center would serve as a tangible lift across from a Super Bowl-level defense. As for Wilson, his career is young, but it's fair to wonder if he'll ever start another game for the Jets.