NFL QB Index, Week 18: Tom Brady rises to No. 7; Jared Goff cracks top 10 for first time this season

2022 stats: 16 games | 67 pct | 5,048 pass yds | 8.1 ypa | 40 pass TD | 12 INT | 329 rush yds | 4 rush TD | 5 fumbles





Mahomes is so above and beyond the average field general that we're left hunting like Nancy Drew on a bender for his faults. He found his own against the Broncos, telling scribes that he spent much of Sunday's tight win over Denver working out the kinks. "I lost my mechanics," Mahomes said. "Whenever I get in that mode, I can struggle. I have to be better about correcting that stuff in-game. It's hard." Mahomes threw an end zone pick and later roamed the locker room in search of Marquez Valdes-Scantling, hoping to apologize to his wideout for whiffing on would-be huge gainers, saying: "I let him down. He had probably two touchdowns of over 50 yards that he should've had. I missed the throws." Mahomes didn't miss them all, though, tossing for 328 yards and three touchdowns -- spinning new magic with Jerick McKinnon and completing a pass to himself along the way -- and overcoming another funky special-teams outing that arguably cost the Chiefs 11 points off a missed field goal, a botched PAT and a Kadarius Toney fumbled punt return that set up a Broncos touchdown.





Kansas City's offense lacks some of yesteryear's hammer-dropping dominance, but Mahomes -- during a so-called chilly period over the past three weeks -- owns a 7:1 touchdown-to-pick ratio. He also leads the league in yardage and QBR and has tossed six more scoring strikes (40) than any other passer this season. Kansas City's spiritual center remains cemented in place as this blogger's pick for MVP.