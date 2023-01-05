Week 18 NFL game picks: Jaguars top Titans to win AFC South; Packers lose to Lions on Sunday night

WHERE: Highmark Stadium (Orchard Park, N.Y.)

Highmark Stadium (Orchard Park, N.Y.) WHEN: 1 p.m. ET | CBS

MONEYLINE: Patriots: +260 | Bills: -335

Patriots: +260 | Bills: -335 SPREAD: Bills -7 | O/U: 42.5





After Damar Hamlin's harrowing incident, it's hard to even imagine what this game will look and feel like from the outside, much less how it will be for Bills players. The score above reflects where these two teams were positioned entering Monday night, and that was not as equals. Buffalo's offensive line and New England's pass rush have changed enough since 2021 to believe the Patriots' defense can challenge the Bills more than it did a season ago, when Josh Allen and Co. dominated the last two of three matchups. There's little reason to think Mac Jones and the Pats' offense can move the ball enough to play four quarters without making a number of big mistakes.