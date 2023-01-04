Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Jan. 4

Published: Jan 04, 2023 at 11:41 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
2022 · 12-4-0

INJURIES

  • G Matt Farniok (hamstring) designated to return from injured reserve
  • S Juanyeh Thomas placed on practice squad injured reserve list


ROSTER CUTS

  • WR James Washington, who has played in two games this season since recovering from a broken foot, will head to waivers.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
2022 · 8-8-0

INJURIES

  • QB Teddy Bridgewater's tests revealed a dislocated pinky finger on his throwing hand, but no broken fingers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Rapoport added that whether Bridgewater will be able to play this week against the Jets will be determined by the amount of swelling and how the injury affects his ability to grip and throw the ball.


SIGNINGS

Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
2022 · 12-4-0

INJURIES

New York Jets
New York Jets
2022 · 7-9-0

INJURIES

  • QB Mike White (ribs) will be a full participant in practice, coach Robert Saleh told reporters.
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
2022 · 7-8-1

INJURIES


SIGNINGS


OTHER NEWS

Related Content

news

Commanders to play Taylor Heinicke and rookie Sam Howell at quarterback in Week 18 game vs. Cowboys

Eliminated from postseason contention, the Commanders are reshuffling the quarterback deck one last time to close out the 2022 season. Washington is expected to play both Taylor Heinicke and rookie signal-caller Sam Howell on Sunday against the Cowboys.

news

Bills to hold meetings, walkthrough practice on Wednesday

The Buffalo Bills announced on Wednesday morning that the team will hold meetings and a walkthrough practice today, but will not hold any media availability.

news

Bills safety Damar Hamlin receives outpouring of support; fans donate millions to charitable cause

The NFL community has seen an outpouring of support for Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday night's game against the Bengals. In the hours since the frightening development, donations have poured into the 24-year-old's community fundraiser.

news

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin shares personal connection with Bills safety Damar Hamlin

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin spent part of his scheduled news conference on Tuesday sharing his personal connection with Bills safety Damar Hamlin, whom Tomlin said he's known since Hamlin "was about 12."

news

NFL announces Bills-Bengals game will not be resumed this week

Monday's game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will not be resumed this week, the NFL announced in a statement on Tuesday afternoon.

news

Bills safety Damar Hamlin in critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, 24, suffered a cardiac arrest after making a tackle during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals and remains in critical condition, the team said Tuesday afternoon.

news

Week 17 Monday night inactives: Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals

The official inactives for the Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals "Monday Night Football" game.

news

Dolphins preparing to start Teddy Bridgewater or Skylar Thompson in Wk 18

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters he's preparing for rookie third-stringer Skylar Thompson or veteran backup Teddy Bridgewater to start Sunday against the New York Jets as starter Tua Tagovailoa remains in concussion protocol.

news

Commanders' Ron Rivera doesn't regret starting Carson Wentz over Taylor Heinicke in loss to Browns

Faced with questions behind the reasoning for his decision to start Carson Wentz over Taylor Heinicke in Week 17, Commanders coach Ron Rivera reiterated the importance of having a solidified starting quarterback.

news

NFL announces complete Week 18 schedule for 2022 season with Lions-Packers on 'Sunday Night Football'

The NFL announced on Monday that the Packers will host the Lions on "Sunday Night Football" on Jan. 8 with Green Bay clinching a wild-card spot with a win, while Detroit needs a win plus a Seahawks loss to the Rams to books a playoff ticket.

news

Colts interim HC Jeff Saturday: Kayvon Thibodeaux celebration after Nick Foles sack 'tasteless' and 'trash'

Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday took exception to Giants rookie edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux's snow angel celebration following a first-half sack that injured quarterback Nick Foles on Sunday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE