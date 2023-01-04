NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Jan. 4

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- G Matt Farniok (hamstring) designated to return from injured reserve
- S Juanyeh Thomas placed on practice squad injured reserve list
ROSTER CUTS
- WR James Washington, who has played in two games this season since recovering from a broken foot, will head to waivers.
INJURIES
- QB Teddy Bridgewater's tests revealed a dislocated pinky finger on his throwing hand, but no broken fingers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Rapoport added that whether Bridgewater will be able to play this week against the Jets will be determined by the amount of swelling and how the injury affects his ability to grip and throw the ball.
SIGNINGS
- QB Mike Glennon (practice squad)
INJURIES
- DL Jonathan Bullard (biceps) designated to return from injured reserve
INJURIES
- QB Mike White (ribs) will be a full participant in practice, coach Robert Saleh told reporters.
INJURIES
- G Nolan Laufenberg activated from injured reserve to practice squad
- LB De'Jon Harris placed on injured reserve
SIGNINGS
- LB Ferrod Gardner (practice squad)
- LB Nathan Gerry (from practice squad)
OTHER NEWS
- QBs Taylor Heinicke and Sam Howell will play in Week 18 against Dallas, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported. Carson Wentz will likely be inactive.