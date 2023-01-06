Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Jan. 6

Published: Jan 06, 2023 at 10:44 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
2022 · 7-9-0

INJURIES

  • OT Jack Conklin (ankle) will be out fir Sunday's game at Pittsburgh, coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Friday.
  • DE Isaiah Thomas (foot) will also be out, per Stefanski.
  • CB Denzel Ward will be questionable for the season finale, per Stefanski. 
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
2022 · 8-8-0

INJURIES

  • S DeShon Elliott (shoulder) would have to have a major setback in Friday's practice in order not to play Sunday in Green Bay, coach Dan Campbell told reporters. 
New York Giants
New York Giants
2022 · 9-6-1

INJURIES

  • DE Leonard Williams (neck) will be ruled out for Sunday's road game in Philadelphia, coach Brian Daboll announced Friday
  • OLB Azeez Ojulari (ankle) won't play Sunday, per Daboll.


SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
2022 · 8-8-0

INJURIES

  • QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee, right finger) is hoped to be available in a backup role for Sunday's game versus the Jets, coach Mike McDaniel told reporters. QB Skylar Thompson will get the start, per McDaniel.
  • WR Ced Wilson (hip) is considered doubtful for Sunday, per McDaniel.
  • LT Terron Armstead (hip, toe, knee, pectoral) will be either doubtful or ruled out of the season finale, per McDaniel.
New York Jets
New York Jets
2022 · 7-9-0

INJURIES

Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
2022 · 13-3-0

INJURIES

  • QB Jalen Hurts (right shoulder) is "trending in the right direction" for Sunday's game against the Giants, coach Nick Sirianni told reporters. Hurts has been limited in practice this week.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2022 · 8-8-0

INJURIES

  • LT Donovan Smith (foot) will not play on Sunday versus Atlanta, coach Todd Bowles told reporters Friday.
  • DE Carl Nassib (pectoral) will be out, per Bowles
  • CB Carlton Davis III (shoulder) will be out, per Bowles
  • S Logan Ryan (knee) won't play in regular-season finale, per Bowles.

Related Content

news

Bills announce Damar Hamlin had breathing tube removed overnight, 'continues to progress remarkably'

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday's game against the Bengals, had his breathing tube removed overnight and "continues to progress remarkably in his recovery," the Bills announced on Friday, per the physicians at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

news

Dak Prescott not focused on Cowboys' playoff seeding scenarios: 'We've got to win'

The Cowboys currently sit as the No. 5 seed heading into Sunday's game and could climb as high as the No. 1 spot if everything fell their way in Week 18. Dak Prescott isn't fretting about the possible seeding scenarios heading into the weekend.

news

Jadeveon Clowney: 'Ninety-five percent sure I won't be back' with Browns next season

Jadeveon Clowney anticipates Sunday's tilt in Pittsburgh being his final game with the Browns. Closing the book on his second season in Cleveland, the pass rusher said he wants to go where he's valued.

news

Ravens OC Greg Roman not counting Lamar Jackson out for playoffs: 'I would bet on him'

Even though Lamar Jackson hasn't practiced in more than a month since suffering a knee injury on Dec. 4, offensive coordinator Greg Roman said 'I would bet on him' to be able to return for the playoffs.

news

Proposed AFC playoff contingencies: What you need to know

What you need to know about the proposals and the cancellation of the Bills-Bengals game.

news

Bengals WR Tee Higgins relieved to hear of Damar Hamlin's improving condition: 'He's doing good, so I'm in a good place now'

After receiving promising news about the condition of Bills safety Damar Hamlin and speaking with Hamlin's mother, Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins said Thursday he's "in a good place" following Monday's frightening events.

news

Bills speak publicly for first time since Damar Hamlin hospitalization, share relief at teammate's improved condition

Bills head coach Sean McDermott, quarterback Josh Allen, cornerback Dane Jackson and center Mitch Morse spoke publicly for the first time on Thursday since safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday's game. The four described a sense of relief and optimism upon hearing of Hamlin's improved condition.

news

Week 18 injury report for 2022 NFL season

Full injury reports for Saturday's doubleheader featuring the Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders, and Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars

news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."

news

Patriots' Bill Belichick recalls Reggie Brown injury in discussing Hamlin: 'Life's bigger than this game'

The Patriots' Bill Belichick shared his thoughts Thursday on Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who has shown "substantial improvement", per UC Medical Center doctors, after suffering a cardiac arrest during Monday night's game against the Bengals.

news

Doctors say Bills S Damar Hamlin's 'substantial improvement' marks 'a really good turning point in his ongoing care'

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday's game against the Bengals, is beginning to awaken and has had "substantial improvement in his condition over the past 24 hours," two UC Health physicians involved in his care said Thursday during a conference call.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE