NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Jan. 6

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- OT Jack Conklin (ankle) will be out fir Sunday's game at Pittsburgh, coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Friday.
- DE Isaiah Thomas (foot) will also be out, per Stefanski.
- CB Denzel Ward will be questionable for the season finale, per Stefanski.
INJURIES
- S DeShon Elliott (shoulder) would have to have a major setback in Friday's practice in order not to play Sunday in Green Bay, coach Dan Campbell told reporters.
INJURIES
- DE Leonard Williams (neck) will be ruled out for Sunday's road game in Philadelphia, coach Brian Daboll announced Friday
- OLB Azeez Ojulari (ankle) won't play Sunday, per Daboll.
SIGNINGS
- DT Jack Heflin (practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS
INJURIES
- QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee, right finger) is hoped to be available in a backup role for Sunday's game versus the Jets, coach Mike McDaniel told reporters. QB Skylar Thompson will get the start, per McDaniel.
- WR Ced Wilson (hip) is considered doubtful for Sunday, per McDaniel.
- LT Terron Armstead (hip, toe, knee, pectoral) will be either doubtful or ruled out of the season finale, per McDaniel.
INJURIES
- QB Mike White (ribs) ruled out against Miami. Joe Flacco will start at QB in New York's Week 18 game against the Dolphins.
- OT Duane Brown (shoulder) out
- OT George Fant (knee) out
- G Nate Herbig (calf) out
INJURIES
- QB Jalen Hurts (right shoulder) is "trending in the right direction" for Sunday's game against the Giants, coach Nick Sirianni told reporters. Hurts has been limited in practice this week.
INJURIES
- LT Donovan Smith (foot) will not play on Sunday versus Atlanta, coach Todd Bowles told reporters Friday.
- DE Carl Nassib (pectoral) will be out, per Bowles
- CB Carlton Davis III (shoulder) will be out, per Bowles
- S Logan Ryan (knee) won't play in regular-season finale, per Bowles.