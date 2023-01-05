Doctors say Bills S Damar Hamlin's 'substantial improvement' marks 'a really good turning point in his ongoing care'

Dr. William Knight outlined the timeline of care Hamlin received Monday night after he collapsed on the field in the first quarter of Monday's game.

"As everybody knows, Mr. Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field, and it was promptly recognized by the Buffalo Bills medical staff, and that allowed for a very immediate resuscitation on the field," Knight said. "He was promptly resuscitated. He did require CPR and defibrillation, at which point he was transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he was met by Dr. Pritts and the trauma team, as well as our emergency medicine colleagues. He was managed and resuscitated and worked up in the emergency department. Had some additional tests in the ED (Emergency Department) and in the hospital, and then has been managed at the surgical ICU, as Dr. Pritts said.

"It's been a long and difficult road the last three days. He has been very sick and has made a fairly remarkable recovery and improvement to the point that, as Tim noted, [Hamlin] is now demonstrating that sign of good neurologic recovery, as well as overall clinical improvement as has been previously reported related to not just his vital signs, but his other individual organ recovery."

Knight said they do not have "definitive answers" as to the cause of Hamlin's cardiac arrest, and "the tests will continue to be ongoing as he continues to rest."

Knight and Pritts each lauded the work done on the field by the Bills medical staff, which they said enabled Hamlin to be in the condition he is Thursday.

"We cannot credit their team enough," Knight said. "There are often, unfortunately, there are injuries that happen on sports fields, be it football or others, but it is incredibly rare to have something be this serious that happens like that. And to be that quickly recognized, what they did was immediately marshal the emergency action plan, meaning the emergency medical services. That prompted the airway physician, the emergency physician that was out on the field to be at his bedside in less than a minute. He had a prompt recognition of loss of pulse, which gave him immediate bystander CPR, which rarely if ever happens. The fact that Mr. Hamlin had immediate bystander CPR, in addition to prompt recognition of his arrhythmia to get defibrillated and then back to the return of circulation very quickly, that speaks to that timeline that you're asking about. To get a return of spontaneous circulation with immediate bystander CPR that was performed well. All meeting the standard of what we would expect in that scenario is what has led us to be able to discuss these good outcomes today."

Pritts added: "This went as well as something like this could go under very challenging circumstances. And they did a fantastic job, which is why we're here today."

Regarding Hamlin's path to recovery, Knight said that Hamlin "has a ways to go with liberation from the ventilator" and it is too early to project a long-term recovery, including if Hamlin could again play professional football.