2023 NFL Draft

2023 NFL Draft order: Bears, Texans still in play for No. 1 overall pick

Published: Jan 06, 2023 at 12:35 PM
by Dan Parr & Eric Edholm

This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.

Arrows reflect movement from last week's order.

NOTE: The NFL announced in August that the Miami Dolphins will forfeit their 2023 first-round pick and 2024 third-round pick following an investigation into whether the team violated league policies pertaining to the integrity of the game.

Pick
1
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
2-13-1 · Strength of schedule: .498

Biggest needs: QB, OL, DL

Week 18 opponent: at Colts

Pick
2
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
3-13 · .555

Biggest needs: Edge, DL, OL

Week 18 opponent: vs. Vikings

Pick
3
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE DENVER BRONCOS


Broncos' record: 4-12 (.477)

Broncos' Week 18 opponent: vs. Chargers

Seahawks' biggest needs: Edge, DL, QB


NOTE: See the playoff teams section of this article for the Broncos' needs.

Pick
4
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
4-12 · .512

Biggest needs: OL, Edge, CB

Week 18 opponent: at 49ers

Pick
5
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
4-11-1 · .529

Biggest needs: QB, OL, WR

Week 18 opponent: vs. Texans

Pick
6
1
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE LOS ANGELES RAMS


Rams' record: 5-11 (.518)

Rams' Week 18 opponent: at Seahawks

Lions' biggest needs: DB, DL, LB


NOTE: See the bottom of this article for the Rams' needs.

Pick
7
1
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
6-10 · .449

Biggest needs: QB, OL, Edge

Week 18 opponent: vs. Chiefs

Pick
8
2
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
6-10 · .469

Biggest needs: QB, Edge, WR

Week 18 opponent: vs. Buccaneers

Pick
9
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
6-10 · .476

Biggest needs: QB, CB, TE

Week 18 opponent: at Saints

Pick
10
3
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
7-9 · .504

Biggest needs: OL, WR, TE

Week 18 opponent: at Jaguars

Pick
11
1
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE NEW ORLEANS SAINTS


Saints' record: 7-9 (.510)

Saints' Week 18 opponent: vs. Panthers

Eagles' biggest needs: DB, Edge, DL


NOTE: See the bottom of this article for the Saints' needs.

Pick
12
1
Houston Texans
Houston Texans

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE CLEVELAND BROWNS


Browns' record: 7-9 (.522)

Browns' Week 18 opponent: at Steelers


See Pick No. 1 for the Texans' needs and the bottom of this article for the Browns' needs.

Pick
13
4
New York Jets
New York Jets
7-9 · .534

Biggest needs: OL, S, QB

Week 18 opponent: at Dolphins

Pick
14
7
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
7-8-1 · .527

Biggest needs: QB, CB, OL

Week 18 opponent: vs. Cowboys

Pick
15
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
8-8 · .529

Biggest needs: S, TE, Edge

Week 18 opponent: vs. Lions

Pick
16
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
8-8 · .532

Biggest needs: OL, CB, DL

Week 18 opponent: vs. Browns

Pick
17
1
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
8-8 · .537

Week 18 opponent: at Packers


NOTE: See Pick No. 6 for the Lions' needs.

Pick
PL
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
8-8 · .473

Biggest needs: DL, OT, CB

Week 18 opponent: vs. Titans

Pick
PL
7
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
8-8 · .475

Week 18 opponent: vs. Rams


NOTE: See Pick No. 3 for the Seahawks' needs.

Pick
PL
6
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
8-8 · .486

Biggest needs: OT, WR, DB

Week 18 opponent: at Bills

Pick
PL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8-8 · .510

Biggest needs: QB, DB, OL

Week 18 opponent: at Falcons

Pick
PL
New York Giants
New York Giants
9-6-1 · .504

Biggest needs: WR, interior OL, DB

Week 18 opponent: at Eagles

Pick
PL
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
10-6 · .445

Biggest needs: DB, OL, WR

Week 18 opponent: at Broncos

Pick
PL
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
10-6 · .490

Biggest needs: CB, WR, Edge

Week 18 opponent: at Bengals

Pick
PL
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
11-4 · .508

Biggest needs: DB, OT, TE

Week 18 opponent: vs. Ravens

Pick
PL
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS THROUGH THE MIAMI DOLPHINS


49ers' record: 12-4 (.424)

49ers' Week 18 opponent: vs. Cardinals

Broncos' needs: OL, WR, DL


NOTE: See the bottom of this article for analysis of the 49ers' and Dolphins' needs.

Pick
PL
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
12-4 · .500

Biggest needs: DB, DL, WR

Week 18 opponent: at Bears

Pick
PL
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
12-4 · .508

Biggest needs: DB, WR, OL

Week 18 opponent: at Commanders

Pick
PL
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
12-3 · .496

Biggest needs: OL, WR, LB

Week 18 opponent: vs. Patriots

Pick
PL
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
13-3 · .457

Biggest needs: OT, Edge, DB

Week 18 opponent: at Raiders

Pick
PL
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
13-3 · .471

Week 18 opponent: vs. Giants


NOTE: See Pick No. 11 for the Eagles' needs.

TEAMS CURRENTLY WITHOUT A FIRST-ROUND PICK

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
7-9

TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE HOUSTON TEXANS


Biggest needs: DT, WR, TE

Week 18 opponent: at Steelers

Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
5-11

TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE DETROIT LIONS


Biggest needs: Edge, OL, DB

Week 18 opponent: at Seahawks

Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
8-8

TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS TO THE DENVER BRONCOS


Biggest needs: OL, CB, TE

Week 18 opponent: vs. Jets

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
7-9

TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE PHILADELPHIA EAGLES


Biggest needs: QB, DL, interior OL

Week 18 opponent: vs. Panthers

San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
12-4

TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE MIAMI DOLPHINS


Biggest needs: OL, DL, DB

Week 18 opponent: vs. Cardinals

Follow Dan Parr and Eric Edholm on Twitter.

