2023 NFL Draft order: Bears, Texans still in play for No. 1 overall pick

This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
Arrows reflect movement from last week's order.
NOTE: The NFL announced in August that the Miami Dolphins will forfeit their 2023 first-round pick and 2024 third-round pick following an investigation into whether the team violated league policies pertaining to the integrity of the game.
Biggest needs: QB, OL, DL
Week 18 opponent: at Colts
Biggest needs: Edge, DL, OL
Week 18 opponent: vs. Vikings
PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE DENVER BRONCOS
Broncos' record: 4-12 (.477)
Broncos' Week 18 opponent: vs. Chargers
Seahawks' biggest needs: Edge, DL, QB
NOTE: See the playoff teams section of this article for the Broncos' needs.
Biggest needs: OL, Edge, CB
Week 18 opponent: at 49ers
Biggest needs: QB, OL, WR
Week 18 opponent: vs. Texans
PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE LOS ANGELES RAMS
Rams' record: 5-11 (.518)
Rams' Week 18 opponent: at Seahawks
Lions' biggest needs: DB, DL, LB
NOTE: See the bottom of this article for the Rams' needs.
Biggest needs: QB, OL, Edge
Week 18 opponent: vs. Chiefs
Biggest needs: QB, Edge, WR
Week 18 opponent: vs. Buccaneers
Biggest needs: QB, CB, TE
Week 18 opponent: at Saints
Biggest needs: OL, WR, TE
Week 18 opponent: at Jaguars
PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
Saints' record: 7-9 (.510)
Saints' Week 18 opponent: vs. Panthers
Eagles' biggest needs: DB, Edge, DL
NOTE: See the bottom of this article for the Saints' needs.
PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE CLEVELAND BROWNS
Browns' record: 7-9 (.522)
Browns' Week 18 opponent: at Steelers
See Pick No. 1 for the Texans' needs and the bottom of this article for the Browns' needs.
Biggest needs: OL, S, QB
Week 18 opponent: at Dolphins
Biggest needs: QB, CB, OL
Week 18 opponent: vs. Cowboys
Biggest needs: S, TE, Edge
Week 18 opponent: vs. Lions
Biggest needs: OL, CB, DL
Week 18 opponent: vs. Browns
Week 18 opponent: at Packers
NOTE: See Pick No. 6 for the Lions' needs.
Biggest needs: DL, OT, CB
Week 18 opponent: vs. Titans
Week 18 opponent: vs. Rams
NOTE: See Pick No. 3 for the Seahawks' needs.
Biggest needs: OT, WR, DB
Week 18 opponent: at Bills
Biggest needs: QB, DB, OL
Week 18 opponent: at Falcons
Biggest needs: WR, interior OL, DB
Week 18 opponent: at Eagles
Biggest needs: DB, OL, WR
Week 18 opponent: at Broncos
Biggest needs: CB, WR, Edge
Week 18 opponent: at Bengals
Biggest needs: DB, OT, TE
Week 18 opponent: vs. Ravens
PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS THROUGH THE MIAMI DOLPHINS
49ers' record: 12-4 (.424)
49ers' Week 18 opponent: vs. Cardinals
Broncos' needs: OL, WR, DL
NOTE: See the bottom of this article for analysis of the 49ers' and Dolphins' needs.
Biggest needs: DB, DL, WR
Week 18 opponent: at Bears
Biggest needs: DB, WR, OL
Week 18 opponent: at Commanders
Biggest needs: OL, WR, LB
Week 18 opponent: vs. Patriots
Biggest needs: OT, Edge, DB
Week 18 opponent: at Raiders
Week 18 opponent: vs. Giants
NOTE: See Pick No. 11 for the Eagles' needs.
TEAMS CURRENTLY WITHOUT A FIRST-ROUND PICK
TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE HOUSTON TEXANS
Biggest needs: DT, WR, TE
Week 18 opponent: at Steelers
TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE DETROIT LIONS
Biggest needs: Edge, OL, DB
Week 18 opponent: at Seahawks
TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS TO THE DENVER BRONCOS
Biggest needs: OL, CB, TE
Week 18 opponent: vs. Jets
TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Biggest needs: QB, DL, interior OL
Week 18 opponent: vs. Panthers
TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE MIAMI DOLPHINS
Biggest needs: OL, DL, DB
Week 18 opponent: vs. Cardinals