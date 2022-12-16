2023 NFL Draft: Aspirational pro-player comps for top Senior Bowl prospects

1) Tyree Wilson, Edge, Texas Tech (6-foot-6, 275 pounds)*

Aspirational NFL comp: Chandler Jones, Las Vegas Raiders

Wilson's power, supreme length and agility on the edge allowed him to play multiple alignments at Texas Tech, just as Jones has done throughout his pro career with New England, Arizona and Las Vegas. If Wilson works out at 265 to 270 pounds this spring after rehabbing his injured foot, his agility numbers could be very comparable to Jones'. Maximizing that talent and athleticism would mean trouble for NFL quarterbacks.

2) Will Levis, QB, Kentucky (6-3, 232)

Aspirational NFL comp: Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Levis' willingness to stick in the pocket is more reminiscent of Dak Prescott's patient dual-threat game at Mississippi State than Allen's frenetic style at Wyoming, but Levis and Allen match up in many other good -- and sometimes not so good -- ways. Coming out of college, many thought Allen lacked the accuracy to succeed in the NFL. Levis gets the same knocks -- fairly, at least at times -- but when at his best, his feet and upper body work together to deliver passes in tight spaces and deep downfield. Both players run with reckless abandon, pounding into and hurdling defenders in the open field. Even an MVP candidate like Allen still makes mistakes as he's trying to make plays to help his team win; Levis will likely do the same at the next level, but also has the potential to lift his team to new heights.

3) Siaki Ika, DT, Baylor (6-4, 358)*

Aspirational NFL comp: Vita Vea, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Statistically speaking, Ika has not been an ultra-productive player at Baylor (eight tackles for loss over the past two seasons), but keep in mind that Vea averaged five tackles for loss over three years at the University of Washington. Numbers do not always tell the full story of a player's talent and impact. I'd give Vea an advantage in overall agility, but Ika still moves quite well off the ball and chases plays adeptly for a player of his size -- and both will move a man-up block into the backfield or shed to attack ball-carriers. Vea lined up outside for Washington at times, and Ika also beats offensive tackles, showing some bend.

4) Isaiah Foskey, Edge, Notre Dame (6-5, 265)*

Aspirational NFL comp: Matt Judon, New England Patriots

Foskey's impressive length, power and quickness off the edge lead me to believe he can become a similar player to Judon -- a legitimate pass-rush threat with the strength to hold the edge versus the run. Foskey and Judon show the patience to wait for mobile quarterbacks to leave the pocket, as well as the ability to overwhelm athletic tackles when the immediate rush is needed.

5) Andre Carter II, Edge, Army (6-7, 260)*

Aspirational NFL comp: Brian Burns, Carolina Panthers