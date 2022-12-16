Congressional bill could remove coveted Army edge rusher Andre Carter II from 2023 NFL Draft pool

Service-academy athletes have been caught in the middle of policy changes on the matter in recent years. For instance, former Baltimore Ravens sixth-rounder Keenan Reynolds was able to defer his service after being drafted in 2016 thanks to a policy change under the Obama administration. However, the U.S. Department of Defense rescinded that change a year later, barring athletes -- like former Air Force football players Jalen Robinette and Weston Steelhammer -- from delaying their required two years of service.

In 2019, President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Mark Esper changed guidelines that opened the door for athletes at military academies to delay their active-duty service after graduation in order to play professional sports, pending approval from the defense secretary. Once those players' careers were over, they were required to fulfill their outstanding military obligation or repay the costs of their education. But if the new bill is signed into law, deferment will no longer be allowed.

Service-academy athletes are fairly rare in professional sports, including the NFL. Since the start of the 2020 NFL season, only five former Army players logged at least one game of action, including former Steelers and Ravens offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva. Only three former Air Force players (most notably, tight end Garrett Griffin, who spent six years with the Saints and is now on the Lions' practice squad) and four former Navy players (including Patriots long snapper Joe Cardona) saw NFL action in that same span.