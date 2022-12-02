2023 NFL Draft: My college football All-Senior Teams

EDGE RUSHER

Zach Harrison, Ohio State (6-6, 272)

Harrison did not post eye-catching production early in the season, but he found his groove in the most important part of the campaign. He was unleashed against Iowa in late October, beating the right tackle regularly off the snap and turning the corner for a strip-sack. With Ohio State holding onto a six-point lead late against Maryland on Nov. 19, the senior took over the game with two sacks, besting left tackle Jaelyn Duncan to end the Terrapins' hope of an upset. Even in the Buckeyes' disappointing loss to Michigan last week, Harrison stood his ground in the run game and chased plays across the field.

Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech (6-6, 275)*

I projected Wilson as the No. 3 senior prospect heading into the season, and he did not disappoint. He ranks 12th in the FBS with an average of 1.4 tackles for loss per game and is among the Big 12 leaders with seven sacks despite missing the last two games due to a foot injury. Wilson's contributions didn't always show up on the stat sheet, as his length and power on the edge have forced quarterbacks to make hasty throws or try to escape his grasp. Wilson announced on Nov. 20 that he would not play again this season, stating that he would be 100 percent healthy for NFL draft workouts, "where I plan to continue to prove that I'm the best defensive player in this upcoming draft."

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

Siaki Ika, Baylor (6-4, 358)*

Ika followed his former defensive coordinator at LSU, Dave Aranda, to Baylor before last season. The Bears use multiple fronts, with Ika eating A-gaps versus the run by winning one-on-ones with quickness (yes, at 358 pounds) in a four-man front and shedding blockers in a two-gap situation. While he does not have a sack this season, Ika affects the passing game even if he doesn't get home before the quarterback unloads the ball.

Byron Young, Alabama (6-3, 292)

Young has been a consistent bright spot for an Alabama defense that has not always played to its usual standard. He's tied for second on the team with four sacks, regularly affecting plays between the tackles and outside the box, as his hustle to the ball is excellent. Whether lined up over a guard or outside a tackle, his quickness off the snap, athleticism and strong build make him a potential fit at multiple spots on the D-line at the next level.

LINEBACKER

Jack Campbell, Iowa (6-5, 246)

Campbell has averaged 10 tackles a game for the Hawkeyes over the past two seasons. This year, he leads an Iowa defense ranked top-10 in the FBS in yards and points allowed. He directs traffic, finds running backs inside and oversees a large share of the field in coverage. While not charged with attacking the backfield as much as other linebackers (11.5 tackles for loss since the start of the 2020 season), Campbell is fully capable of coming downhill, whether it's to make a play versus the run or to nix screen passes.

Daiyan Henley, Washington State (6-2, 232)*

The Cougars signed Henley from the transfer portal after the 2021 season, when he was an All-Mountain West performer at Nevada. He began his career with the Wolf Pack as a receiver after starring at quarterback for Crenshaw High School in Los Angeles, but eventually moved to defense. His speed and physicality have been evident on the field this season, as he's Washington State's leader in tackles (106) and tackles for loss (12). He earned a Butkus Award finalist (top collegiate linebacker) nod for his efforts. Henley's quickness to the ball reminds me of 2022 third-round draft pick Channing Tindall.

Henry To'oTo'o, Alabama (6-2, 228)