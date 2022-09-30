2023 NFL Draft: Top 25 Senior Bowl prospects entering Week 5 of college football season

25) Eric Gray, RB, Oklahoma (5-foot-10, 210 pounds)

Previous rank: Not ranked

What I saw: Gray ran for 113 yards and two scores against woeful Nebraska in less than three quarters on Sept. 17, patiently waiting for his blocks and then setting up an oncoming defensive back for a strong cut on both touchdowns. Gray made a nice one-handed grab for his only reception of the day. The former Tennessee Volunteer did his part in the Sooners' home loss to Kansas State last week (16-114 rushing; 7-45 receiving), repeatedly pressing the hole hard and spinning off contact or lowering his shoulder in the open field to maximize each run.

What's next: Gray must avoid TCU defenders Dylan Horton and Dee Winters in Fort Worth this weekend before taking on the Longhorns' talented front seven at the State Fair of Texas the second weekend of October.

24) JL Skinner, S, Boise State (6-4, 220)

What I saw: Skinner made two tackles playing in the box and over slot receivers in the Broncos' home-opening win over Tennessee-Martin on Sept. 17. He blew kisses to the crowd after breaking up a pass in the third quarter. UTEP earned a decisive victory over the Broncos last week, though Skinner was credited with 13 tackles (two solos), playing near the line early and dropping deep later in the game. He put some big hits on Miners ball-carriers, filling gaps and eliminating cutback opportunities.

What's next: Boise State had better right the ship quickly, as it hosts strong Mountain West Conference foes San Diego State (Friday night) and Fresno State (Oct. 8). Bulldogs quarterback Jake Haener has the team ranked 20th in the FBS in total offense.

23) Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa (6-5, 246)

What I saw: Campbell recorded a team-high 10 tackles in a win over Nevada on Sept. 17 and then posted eight stops in a victory over Rutgers last week. The defensive signal-caller stopped plays between the tackles in both games, showing patience to shoot a gap without over-pursuing while also covering receivers when opponents were forced to abandon the run. He hurried one throw on a blitz in the first quarter against the Wolf Pack, leading to an interception, and made a huge hit in the fourth quarter against the Scarlet Knights to break up a red-zone pass.

What's next: Campbell will see plenty of Michigan center Olusegun Oluwatimi and guard Zak Zinter at home this weekend. Then on Oct. 8, he'll travel to face Illinois running back Chase Brown, who is not an easy target to bring down at the second level.

22) Will McDonald IV, Edge, Iowa State (6-3, 236)

What I saw: McDonald primarily lined up in the 4i/5-technique spot the past two weeks (win over Ohio, loss to Baylor). His only tackle against the Bobcats was a third-down sack where he beat the right tackle with a quick first step and dip under the upfield shoulder. Against Baylor, he held his own against the run in the first half, getting off blocks to stop backs after short gains. McDonald earned a half-sack in the third quarter with a secondary rush, but drew two penalties in the game (facemask, personal foul).

What's next: The Cyclones face an up-and-coming Kansas team on the road this weekend and then host Kansas State on Oct. 8. Jayhawks left tackle Earl Bostick Jr. is on scouts' radars, so McDonald would help his draft stock with a strong performance against him.

21) Zacch Pickens, DL, South Carolina (6-4, 305)

What I saw: Pickens was not a factor early in the Gamecocks' blowout home loss to Georgia on Sept. 17. He finally shed the left guard to stop an inside run during the first series of the second half. He was credited with six tackles in the game because he worked to the ball as the second or third player to the pile. He consistently overpowered Charlotte linemen with leverage and pure strength last weekend in his squad's decisive victory. Despite his size, Pickens will hustle across the field. He chased a scrambling quarterback in the second half to prevent a first down.

What's next: South Carolina will visit Kentucky on Oct. 8, when quarterback Will Levis and running back Kavosiey Smoke look to avoid the big guy wearing the No. 6 jersey.