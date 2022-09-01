2023 NFL Draft: Top 25 Senior Bowl prospects entering Week 1 of college football season

5) Andre Carter II, Edge, Army (6-7, 260)

Carter exploded onto the college football scene in 2021, ranking second in the FBS with 15.5 sacks. The 6-7, 260-pounder has supreme length and strong hands to hold off blockers and create turnovers. He is quite fluid in coverage and possesses nice hand-eye coordination to make plays on the ball. The sky is the limit for Carter as he keeps adding strength and honing his pass-rush talents.

4) Tyler Harrell, WR, Alabama (6-0, 194)

Harrell showed promise -- and his track speed -- last year at Louisville before transferring to Alabama in the offseason. Reigning Heisman winner Bryce Young will look for Harrell deep, obviously, but Harrell's size and speed (reportedly has clocked a sub-4.3 40-yard dash) combination allows him to win contested catches outside and over the middle. A sprained foot sidelined him for part of fall camp, but coach Nick Saban said last week that the talented receiver was working his way back and starting to grow more confident.

3) Tyree Wilson, Edge, Texas Tech (6-6, 275)

Wilson combines a tall, long frame with a powerful first step off the ball, making life tough for offensive linemen. The former Texas A&M Aggie swims over his foe to attack plays in the backfield if the ball doesn't come out quickly and flashes the flexibility to quickly change directions. I've seen Wilson blanket a running back leaving the backfield for the flat, showing off his supreme athleticism.

2) Jaelyn Duncan, OL, Maryland (6-6, 320)

Duncan is an athletic, long left tackle. The two-time honorable mention All-Big Ten selection has a chance to be a very good NFL starter, as his athleticism translates to a quick pass-pro set and he attacks edge rushers in the run game. Duncan impresses with his movement on pulls and short-area agility to stay with quicker defenders in space.

1) Will Levis, QB, Kentucky (6-3, 232)