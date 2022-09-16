2023 NFL Draft: Top 25 Senior Bowl prospects entering Week 3 of college football season

5) Andre Carter II, Edge, Army (6-7, 260)

Army's two opponents thus far this season -- Coastal Carolina and UTSA -- clearly studied film on Carter. They ran away from the tall edge rusher and got rid of the ball quickly, with Chanticleers quarterback Grayson McCall also reading the edge rusher on option plays. Carter made five tackles against CCU, hustling to bring down backs with his length. He displayed quickness and bend off the edge in both games, winning against two different UTSA right tackles for sacks and even flashing a spin move against Coastal to gain inside position. Carter loses leverage against smaller blockers, though, and needs to consistently use his hands and hustle to make plays on inside runs. He also must get his hands up into passing lanes and make an impact dropping into coverage to counteract the quick passing game.

4) Tyler Harrell, WR, Alabama (6-0, 194)

Harrell did not play in the Tide's victories over Utah State or Texas, as he continues to deal with a foot sprain. Alabama's receivers struggled to make plays against the Longhorns last week, making it clear the team needs Harrell's speed on the field for conference play.

3) Tyree Wilson, Edge, Texas Tech (6-6, 275)

Wilson overwhelmed Murray State offensive linemen in the run game with his power and length during the Red Raiders' 63-10 win over Murray State on Sept. 3, collecting six tackles, including two for loss, in about three quarters of work. He had four tackles in the team's double-overtime win over Houston last week, three against the run and one late in the game, stopping a third-down screen pass to force a punt. Wilson impacted the game throughout, however, even though he faced tough competition in Cougars left tackle Patrick Paul. The long edge rusher pressured quarterback Clayton Tune by bull-rushing both tackles but could not get off their blocks to get the sack. He stood up pre-snap for most of the game but displayed his scheme versatility by lining up at the 4i- and 5-technique positions late in the game, drawing a holding penalty on Houston's right guard.

2) Jaelyn Duncan, OL, Maryland (6-6, 320)

Maryland's athletic left tackle looked the part against Buffalo and Charlotte in the first two games of the season. He's a smooth mover in pass pro, plays with a wide base and good flexion, and anchors against bull rushes without much of an issue. Despite his large frame, Duncan is effective cutting defenders and blocking on the move. He moved the line of scrimmage in the run game on a couple of occasions against both opponents, though he failed to land hands on a couple of second-level targets. Duncan flashes a nasty streak, finishing multiple blocks to the ground in the second half of the Buffalo game and carrying a linebacker 10 yards downfield early against Charlotte. He must clean up his penalties, though, picking up a holding call and a personal foul penalty (hands to the face) against the Bulls and a false start in the red zone against the 49ers.

1) Will Levis, QB, Kentucky (6-3, 232)