2023 NFL Draft: Top 25 Senior Bowl prospects entering Week 9 of college football season

10) Andrew Vorhees, OL, USC (6-6, 325)

First-half takeaway: This sixth-year Trojan has started at both guard and tackle spots during his career. He's stood out at left guard for USC this season as a sturdy pass protector and strong run blocker who can move defensive tackles out of the hole. Vorhees is not just a mauler, though, as he is effective moving behind the line and hitting second-level targets.

Second-half matchup to watch: Nov. 26 at USC. Notre Dame will fly to Los Angeles for their regular-season finale, with defensive tackles Howard Cross III (son of the former NFL tight end) and Jayson Ademilola looking to challenge Vorhees' strength and quickness in pass protection.

9) Cody Mauch, OL, North Dakota State (6-6, 303)

First-half takeaway: With Cordell Volson off to start for the Bengals as a rookie, Mauch became the star of the Bison's offensive line. He's been outstanding in the run game, walling off defenders inside and jumping out of his stance to attack corners and linebackers. FCS defenders rarely gain an advantage on pass plays, either, as he plays balanced and strong on the edge.

Second-half matchup to watch: Saturday vs. Illinois State. The foot injury Mauch suffered against South Dakota State better heal before he takes on Illinois State defensive end Zeke Vandenburgh on Saturday, as the high-motor and agile Redbirds star already has 7.5 sacks in six games.

8) Nolan Smith, Edge, Georgia (6-3, 235)

First-half takeaway: Smith leads a stingy Bulldogs defense with six tackles for loss and three sacks halfway through the season. His strength on contact allows him to put opposing linemen on skates, and his violent hands and speed help him turn the corner. Smith plays well off the ball, too, because of his quickness, toughness against lineman blocks and diagnostic skills.

Second-half matchup to watch: Nov. 5 vs. Tennessee. Smith has a relatively slight frame for an NFL edge rusher, so his draft stock would benefit from consistently beating Tennessee's strong tackles with speed and power to sack Hendon Hooker (and limit his scrambles) when Georgia faces off with Tennessee for a de facto SEC East title game.

7) Dawand Jones, OL, Ohio State (6-8, 359)

First-half takeaway: Jones has always looked great getting off the bus because of his huge frame and extra-long arms. That length and a strong grip make this right tackle very tough to beat around the corner and help him overpower defenders on run plays. A former basketball player, Jones is more agile than you'd expect at his size, so he can pull and lead to take out linebackers and safeties.

Second-half matchup to watch: Nov. 26 vs. Michigan. The Game is always a premiere matchup on Thanksgiving weekend, but Jones could really win over NFL scouts by latching onto Michigan's rising star pass rusher, Mike Morris, or recovering quickly if he misses his initial punch.

6) Andre Carter II, Edge, Army (6-7, 260)

First-half takeaway: Carter's production is down this year, as he posted 2.5 sacks in the first five games (sitting out the last two contests for undisclosed reasons) versus 14.5 in 12 contests last year, partially because teams are keenly aware of his presence. He's improved his strength at the point of attack, however, looked agile in coverage, and he's also shown bend around the hoop when in pass-rush mode.