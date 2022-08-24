2023 Senior Bowl watch list reveal: Five things you need to know

Levis isn't the only highly touted QB to make the list. It includes Virginia's Brennan Armstrong, Louisville's Malik Cunningham, Fresno State's Jake Haener, Tennessee's Hendon Hooker, Boston College's Phil Jurkovec, N.C. State's Devin Leary, Purdue's Aidan O'Connell, Utah's Cam Rising and Oklahoma State's Spencer Sanders. Also, the list features the offensive MVP of Georgia's national title game win over Alabama, Stetson Bennett.

O'Connell is a former walk-on who threw for 536 yards versus Michigan State and 534 against Tennessee last season. Leary has improved his accuracy and registered a 35:5 TD-INT ratio a year ago.

Jurkovec, a former Notre Dame transfer, is tall (6-foot-5, per school measurements) and can be a bit freewheeling, from his delivery to the off-schedule plays he makes. He was limited after returning from a hand injury late last season but is healthy now.

The lefty Armstrong led a prolific Cavaliers offense a year ago and has most of his receivers returning. Hooker might have been at the 2022 Senior Bowl had he not opted to return to school to build off a successful 2021 season. Haener is a gritty competitor with a never-say-die approach.

"Last year's senior class probably had more definitive names at the top going in with guys like Kenny Pickett, Desmond Ridder and Malik Willis," Nagy said. "But this current group has significantly more depth in the middle to late rounds."

Typically, the Senior Bowl invites six or eight quarterbacks, either three or four per team roster. But Nagy suggested that there might be no shortage of candidates for the 2023 squad to fill those spots.