2022 Heisman Trophy watch list: Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud headline top 10 candidates for award

Why he could win: The top running back in the 2021 recruiting class had some absurd highlights in his first season, racking up 1,560 scrimmage yards and 19 TDs (15 rushing, four receiving) on a mere 210 touches. Just imagine what he could do with a J.K. Dobbins-like workload this season.





Biggest potential roadblock: Right now, Henderson has two teammates -- C.J. Stroud and Jaxon Smith-Njigba -- ahead of him in the pecking order for various reasons, and Henderson must be more consistent. He amassed 21.6 percent of his rushing yards versus Tulsa in the third game of the season and had only two more 100-yard rushing games thereafter. Playing in a pass-heavy attack (and sharing the load with Miyan Williams) are limiting factors.





Plus, there seems to be something of an anti-RB bias these days. Najee Harris (1,466 rushing yards, 26 rushing TDs for Alabama in 2020) and Jonathan Taylor (2,003 yards, 21 TDs for Wisconsin in 2019) could fare no better than fifth in the Heisman voting. Dobbins, who had nearly identical production to Taylor in 2019, finished sixth that year.