2023 NFL Draft: Top 25 Senior Bowl prospects entering Week 7 of college football season

10) Andrew Vorhees, OL, USC (6-6, 325)

What I saw: Vorhees handled Arizona State's defensive tackles in the Trojans' home victory on Oct. 1, throwing key blocks on three touchdowns. He was flagged for a holding call and missed a couple of second-level targets but repeatedly reset his hands and anchored in pass protection and cancelled linebackers in space. Vorhees was not beat one-on-one in pass pro in the win last week against Washington State, either, only giving up a pressure due to a miscommunication with the left tackle on a stunt. He pulled effectively on several run plays to help the Trojans cover 181 yards on the ground.

What's next: It's a battle of Pac-12 Championship Game contenders when USC travels to Utah on Saturday, where Vorhees will battle an always-tough Utes defensive front seven.

9) Dawand Jones, OL, Ohio State (6-8, 359)

What I saw: Rutgers' defensive line did not make headway against Jones on Oct. 1 because of his elite size and length. He did lose to quick hands on a couple of plays, but there were no consequences, as it takes time to get around the massive right tackle. Michigan State also could not beat Jones off the snap during the Buckeyes' blowout win last week -- though he gave up a sack when failing to land his hands and anchor against a tackle-end twist. He took defenders out of run plays on multiple occasions with strong hands and nimble feet but also slipped off blocks on the move when getting too far over his skis.

What's next: After a bye for Ohio State this weekend, Iowa comes to Columbus with a defense that could test Jones' ability to stick with stronger edge rushers around the corner and adjust to LB Jack Campbell and savvy second-level defenders in space.

8) Cody Mauch, OL, North Dakota State (6-6, 303)

What I saw: The Bison took care of business against Youngstown State and at Indiana State, with Mauch his usual self, stopping rushers cold, moving linemen off the snap and negating linebackers at the second level in the run game. He drew an unfortunate holding call in the YSU matchup, as Mauch's man pulled down the left tackle's jersey, sending the two players to the ground. Against ISU, Mauch ran out in front of multiple off-tackle runs, hitting targets in space and even planting one into the turf on a third-quarter touchdown. He can be a bit upright in pass pro, giving some ground, but is sturdy overall.

What's next: South Dakota State comes to Fargo on Saturday for a battle between the top two teams in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. Mauch and the Bison will truly appreciate their bye week if able to get the win over the Jackrabbits.

7) Nolan Smith, Edge, Georgia (6-3, 235)

What I saw: Smith had 4 stops in the Bulldogs' narrow win over Missouri on Oct. 1, winning with violent hands to record 3 stops on run plays within a yard of the line of scrimmage. Missouri quarterback Brady Cook stiff-armed Smith on a bootleg in the first half, but Smith bounced back to corral Cook outside for a third-quarter sack. He regularly out-quicked Auburn's tackles in the home victory last weekend. While Smith was unable to sack athletic Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford, he did stop one second-half run cold in the backfield and also came off a block to stop a fake punt in the first quarter.

What's next: I suspect Vanderbilt will appear outmanned at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, allowing Smith and Co. to enjoy their Week 8 bye before the stretch run.

6) Tyree Wilson, Edge, Texas Tech (6-6, 275)

What I saw: Wilson sacked Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez twice in Tech's loss two weeks ago, reaching through the right tackle to force a fumble in the second quarter. His open-field agility took away a red-zone wheel route to back Deuce Vaughn in the first quarter, eventually forcing KSU to kick a field goal. Wilson did not impact the first half of the team's Oct. 8 loss to Oklahoma State until he swiped aside the right tackle for a sack on the last play of the second quarter. He did pressure quarterback Spencer Sanders in the second half, though, while also playing strong against the run from the five-technique and edge spots.