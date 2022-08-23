2022 NFL season: Best/worst-case projections for notable offensive rookies

Drafted: Round 1, No. 8 overall





Best-case scenario: London was a high-volume pass-catcher at USC and he quickly picks up where he left off. He shows the ability to play outside and in the slot while teaming with Kyle Pitts to give the Falcons two mismatch players to build around.





Worst-case scenario: He starts off slow after missing time during training camp due to a knee injury and the offense fails to generate a lot of scoring opportunities. I still believe he will catch a lot of balls even if the red zone targets are limited.





Projected stats: 80 catches, 950 yards, 6 TDs.