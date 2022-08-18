NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Aug. 18

Around the NFL

Zach Wilson's successful knee surgery placed him on a path to potentially play in Week 1.

Jets coach Robert Saleh isn't going to stick to such a timetable as canon, though.

"I don't know if I have an opinion on that one," Saleh said Thursday, via ESPN. "If Zach is ready to play, he's going to be the Week 1 starter. If he's not, Joe [Flacco] will. That's no secret. We're going to take it by how Zach looks, how he feels, how he moves, what the doctors tell us. Whenever that moment is, he'll step on the field."

The Jets' future hinges on the development of Wilson, a quarterback who looked overwhelmed at times during his rookie season and played just a handful of snaps before an ambitious scramble attempt left him with an injured knee. That ailment was repaired via surgery this week, giving him an estimated recovery length of two to four weeks to return.

It's a bullet dodged for the Jets, but they're aware they're not yet clear of additional hurdles. As such, Saleh and his staff are taking it slowly with Wilson.

In the meantime, Flacco will handle starting quarterback duties in practice and the preseason. That might also carry over into Week 1 if the Jets believe Wilson isn't ready.

"We're going to do right by him in terms of making sure he's 100 percent healthy," Saleh said of Wilson.

INJURIES

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
  • OL Jackson Carman has tested positive for COVID, head coach Zac Taylor said.
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
  • TE Devin Funchess sustained a minor shoulder injury, with coach Dan Campbell describing it as just a stinger and saying Funchess could practice Thursday.
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
  • WR Mecole Hardman has a chance to play Saturday against the Commanders, coach Andy Reid told reporters. Hardman exited Wednesday's practice with a groin injury. NFL Network's Jeffri Chadiha reported Thursday that the injury is not considered severe.
  • DT Chris Jones (back) also has a chance to play Saturday.
  • WR JuJu Smith-Schuster is "making progress" with his left knee injury, Reid said.
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
  • G Chris Reed is dealing with a right elbow issue, according to head coach Kevin O'Connell. O'Connell said Reed is "day to day."
  • RB Ty Chandler will not practice Thursday due to a minor ankle injury, but O'Connell said he could still play Saturday.
  • TE Irv Smith Jr. (thumb) is on track to be ready for Week 1, O'Connell said. Smith had surgery on his thumb early in training camp.
New York Giants
New York Giants
  • QB Daniel Jones told reporters Thursday he underwent a non-football procedure on his neck during the winter. Jones said the procedure was unrelated to a neck issue that forced him to miss six games last year and added that his "neck is great," via ESPN.

ROSTER MOVES

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Giants
  • Waived/injured WR Austin Proehl with an injury settlement, per the transaction wire.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

PRESEASON PARTICIPATION

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
  • QB Josh Allen will start Buffalo's second preseason game against the Broncos on Saturday.
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
  • QB Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs starters will play the first half of their preseason game Saturday against the Commanders.

