NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Aug. 18

Zach Wilson's successful knee surgery placed him on a path to potentially play in Week 1.

Jets coach Robert Saleh isn't going to stick to such a timetable as canon, though.

"I don't know if I have an opinion on that one," Saleh said Thursday, via ESPN. "If Zach is ready to play, he's going to be the Week 1 starter. If he's not, Joe [Flacco] will. That's no secret. We're going to take it by how Zach looks, how he feels, how he moves, what the doctors tell us. Whenever that moment is, he'll step on the field."

The Jets' future hinges on the development of Wilson, a quarterback who looked overwhelmed at times during his rookie season and played just a handful of snaps before an ambitious scramble attempt left him with an injured knee. That ailment was repaired via surgery this week, giving him an estimated recovery length of two to four weeks to return.

It's a bullet dodged for the Jets, but they're aware they're not yet clear of additional hurdles. As such, Saleh and his staff are taking it slowly with Wilson.

In the meantime, Flacco will handle starting quarterback duties in practice and the preseason. That might also carry over into Week 1 if the Jets believe Wilson isn't ready.