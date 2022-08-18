NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Aug. 18

Zach Wilson's successful knee surgery placed him on a path to potentially play in Week 1.
Jets coach Robert Saleh isn't going to stick to such a timetable as canon, though.
"I don't know if I have an opinion on that one," Saleh said Thursday, via ESPN. "If Zach is ready to play, he's going to be the Week 1 starter. If he's not, Joe [Flacco] will. That's no secret. We're going to take it by how Zach looks, how he feels, how he moves, what the doctors tell us. Whenever that moment is, he'll step on the field."
The Jets' future hinges on the development of Wilson, a quarterback who looked overwhelmed at times during his rookie season and played just a handful of snaps before an ambitious scramble attempt left him with an injured knee. That ailment was repaired via surgery this week, giving him an estimated recovery length of two to four weeks to return.
It's a bullet dodged for the Jets, but they're aware they're not yet clear of additional hurdles. As such, Saleh and his staff are taking it slowly with Wilson.
In the meantime, Flacco will handle starting quarterback duties in practice and the preseason. That might also carry over into Week 1 if the Jets believe Wilson isn't ready.
"We're going to do right by him in terms of making sure he's 100 percent healthy," Saleh said of Wilson.
INJURIES
- OL Jackson Carman has tested positive for COVID, head coach Zac Taylor said.
- TE Devin Funchess sustained a minor shoulder injury, with coach Dan Campbell describing it as just a stinger and saying Funchess could practice Thursday.
- TE Andrew Ogletree (ACL) was officially placed on injured reserve.
- WR Mecole Hardman has a chance to play Saturday against the Commanders, coach Andy Reid told reporters. Hardman exited Wednesday's practice with a groin injury. NFL Network's Jeffri Chadiha reported Thursday that the injury is not considered severe.
- DT Chris Jones (back) also has a chance to play Saturday.
- WR JuJu Smith-Schuster is "making progress" with his left knee injury, Reid said.
- G Chris Reed is dealing with a right elbow issue, according to head coach Kevin O'Connell. O'Connell said Reed is "day to day."
- RB Ty Chandler will not practice Thursday due to a minor ankle injury, but O'Connell said he could still play Saturday.
- TE Irv Smith Jr. (thumb) is on track to be ready for Week 1, O'Connell said. Smith had surgery on his thumb early in training camp.
- QB Daniel Jones told reporters Thursday he underwent a non-football procedure on his neck during the winter. Jones said the procedure was unrelated to a neck issue that forced him to miss six games last year and added that his "neck is great," via ESPN.
ROSTER MOVES
- Signed TE Josh Hokit.
- Placed WR Malik Taylor on reserve/injured list.
- Signed DE Jordan Jenkins.
- Released LB Kenny Young.
- Placed RB James White on the reserve/retired list, per the transaction wire.
- Signed TE Jalen Wydermyer, per the transaction wire.
- Waived/injured OT Sage Doxtater, per the transaction wire.
- Signed OG Derek Schweiger, per the transaction wire.
- Waived/injured WR Austin Proehl with an injury settlement, per the transaction wire.
- Signed RB Max Borghi.
- Waived/injured RB Master Teague III.
PRESEASON PARTICIPATION
- QB Josh Allen will start Buffalo's second preseason game against the Broncos on Saturday.
- QB Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs starters will play the first half of their preseason game Saturday against the Commanders.
