2022 NFL season preview: Ranking all eight divisions

It's hard to know all the factors that played into Tom Brady changing his mind on retirement so quickly, but let's discuss him citing a desire for the competition. The future Hall of Fame quarterback always has possessed exceptional vision when it comes to seeing opportunities on the field. The same can be said of what he's surely seeing in the NFC South this season, where Tampa Bay should be in a great position to repeat as division champs and make a playoff run. Sure, there are issues on the interior of the offensive line (with center Ryan Jensen sidelined by a knee injury), but the Bucs still have the most talented roster in this division. Just as important, they still feel like they have unfinished business, as their hopes of repeating as Super Bowl champs evaporated in a Divisional Round playoff loss to the Rams at home. The closest competition to Tampa Bay will once again be New Orleans, although the Saints likely will look much different with former defensive coordinator Dennis Allen replacing Sean Payton as head coach. Allen led some great defenses over the last couple years in New Orleans. Now we'll see how the offense performs with Payton gone and quarterback Jameis Winston entering his third season with the franchise (Winston sustained a season-ending knee injury in Week 8 last year). There are plenty of weapons on the outside now -- with rookie Chris Olave and free-agent addition Jarvis Landry joining Michael Thomas -- but Payton's creativity is what made that unit so dangerous in the first place. There is a big drop-off in the division after Tampa Bay and New Orleans. Atlanta and Carolina could be two of the worst teams in football.