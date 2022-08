2022 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Bears' win over Seahawks on Thursday night

With Drew Lock unable to start Thursday’s game as planned due to COVID, Geno Smith had a golden opportunity to potentially wrap up the QB competition and support Pete Carroll's comments from earlier this week that he was the team's No. 1 quarterback. But faced with the opportunity to solidify his position, Smith was unable to lead a scoring drive. Seattle only had one first down in its first three drives, and that came on a 33-yard run from RB Travis Homer . The offense just couldn’t get anything going. Smith made a few nice passes, but he couldn’t string a series of plays together and convert yards into points. Not all of this can be blamed on the QB, as there were some big drops by his receivers, but some other throws could have been placed better. Smith finished 10 for 18 for 112 yards and no touchdowns in two quarters of play, and suffered a bruise knee, according to Carroll. It wasn’t the kind of performance he needed to all but secure him the starting role. Instead, he left the door open for Lock to make his case for being the starter when he returns for Seattle’s final preseason game next week.