What We Learned

2022 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Friday's games

Published: Aug 19, 2022 at 10:12 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from Week 2 of the 2022 NFL preseason. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways using the links below:

Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

FULL BOX SCORE


Coral Smith's takeaways:

  1. No turnovers for Love. Jordan Love's preseason outing last week versus the 49ers was up and down, with the main takeaway being the three interceptions he threw. But Love looked significantly more comfortable this week, as he was making quality throws from the pocket despite consistent pressure from the Saints defense. Love's longest completion of the night was a 21-yard pass to Juwann Winfree in the second quarter which he dropped right into the receiver's arms, and out of reach of defenders. And that wasn't the only throw Love made where he managed to place it in exactly the right spot where only his target could get his hands on it. Love finished the game 12 for 24 for 113 yards and a touchdown, and while the overall numbers weren't astounding, the lack of turnovers is a great sign for the young QB as he gains experience.
  2. Olave makes an impression. Chris Olave, the 2022 No. 11 overall pick, had a highlight moment in Friday's contest, somersaulting into the end zone for the Saints' first touchdown of the night. The New Orleans offense had been quiet for most of the first half and had only three points with less than a minute left on the clock. But after the Saints got the ball back off of a Packers fumble with 40 seconds left in the half, the Saints offense put together a quick 37-yard drive capped by quarterback Ian Book's on-the-run pass to the corner of the end zone, where Olave flipped and held the ball out over the pylon to secure the 20-yard score. With the third-string QB on the field, offensive opportunities on Friday were limited, but the rookie wideout made himself seen with the grab. Now just think of what he might do with Jameis Winston passing.

Back to top

New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers

FULL BOX SCORE


Grant Gordon's takeaways:


  1. The maturation of Mac Jones and the Patriots offense. While their defense was dastardly (in a good way), the Patriots' looming concern is the offense. As conundrums continue relating to who's calling plays in the aftermath of Josh McDaniels leaving for Las Vegas, the primary concern is obviously how Mac Jones and his teammates learn and execute. The start of Friday's game was dreadful, but Jones and Co. showed in-game progress and any type of positive is important at this juncture. A sack, three incompletions in three attempts for Jones and three yards gained overall on back-to-back three-and-outs told the tale of the Patriots' first two drives. It was ugly. It got a lot prettier on the third drive. Most notably, Jones hooked up on a beautiful 45-yard play with wide receiver Nelson Agholor. It was part of a 10-play, 81-yard scoring drive culminated by a Ty Montgomery 2-yard touchdown. After his 0-3 start, Jones went 4 of 5 for 61 yards on the scoring drive -- his last of the game. It's apparent this isn't an overnight process for the Patriots' offense. On Friday, it was ugly early with a good showing to end it for the first-team offense.
  2. Growing pains for No. 6 pick. During joint practices ahead of the Panthers-Patriots tilt Friday, headlines were garnered by daily donnybrooks that dampened practices. Beyond those headlines were reports that Matt Judon, Deatrich Wise and the Pats' pass-rushing initiative were overwhelming the Panthers offensive line. That didn't change Friday. Put into the starting left tackle spot, No. 6 overall pick Ickey Ekwonu has one of the brighter spotlights an O-lineman can have shining on him. Ekwonu struggled -- though so did the rest of the line. The Patriots posted sacks on back-to-back plays on the Panthers' second drive. The first was had by Wise, who lined up against Ekwonu and stunted inside. The next came from Josh Uche, whose outside speed rush left Ekwonu behind him searching for answers. As a positive foreshadowing, Ekwonu looked impressive and intimidating pulling on a run play and gobbling up a cornerback. However, on a similar play, he was blasted backward by safety Kyle Dugger. Ekwonu is only 21 years old and he's most often going to be on an island at left tackle. There are no conclusions to be had for first-round rookies in the second game of the preseason. There will be growing pains for Ekwonu, and the hope is that Friday was an example of that rather than a foreshadowing of what lies ahead.

Back to top

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and prime-time regular-season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand and more! Wherever you are, this is how you football! Learn more about NFL+.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Bears' win over Seahawks on Thursday night

Justin Fields and the Bears' offense still have plenty of work to do, but Chicago's defense clamped down on Geno Smith and the Seahawks for a preseason win on Thursday.

news

2022 NFL preseason, Week 1: What We Learned from Raiders' win over Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings faced off against the Las Vegas Raiders to wrap up Week 1 of the preseason.

news

2022 NFL preseason, Week 1: What We Learned from Saturday's games

The NFL offered up a full slate of Saturday preseason games, which featured Chiefs rookie George Karlaftis' impressive debut in Chicago and the Panthers D standing firm against the Commanders.

news

2022 NFL preseason, Week 1: What We Learned from Friday's games

The NFL offered up a full slate of Friday night preseason games, which featured wins by the Browns, Falcons, Jets, Cardinals and 49ers.

news

2022 NFL preseason, Week 1: What We Learned from Thursday's games

The New York Giants faced off with the host New England Patriots, while the Baltimore Ravens traveled to take on the Tennessee Titans to kick off Week 1 of the preseason.

news

2022 Hall of Fame Game: What We Learned from Raiders' win over Jaguars

The 2022 preseason opened up Thursday with the annual Pro Football Hall of Fame Game. After a weather delay, the Las Vegas Raiders came out with a commanding first half en route to a 27-11 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

2022 NFL training camps: 10 things we learned from 'Back Together Saturday'

From the Dolphins to the Lions, here are 10 things we learned from "Back Together Saturday," via NFL.com's Nick Shook.

news

2022 NFL schedule release: What We Learned from each team's 17-game slate

The complete 2022 NFL regular-season schedule is here! NFL Media's reporters share what you need to know about each team's 17-game slate, including the must-watch matchups and biggest takeaways.

news

Super Bowl LVI: What we learned from Rams' win over Bengals

The Los Angeles Rams won their second Super Bowl title in franchise history with a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium.

news

2021 NFL playoffs: What we learned from Rams' win over 49ers in NFC Championship Game

Matthew Stafford and the Rams emerged from a slim halftime deficit to defeat the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday's NFC Championship Game, sending L.A. to its second Super Bowl appearance in four seasons.

news

2021 NFL playoffs: What we learned from Bengals' win over Chiefs in AFC Championship Game

For the first time since the 1988 season, the Cincinnati Bengals are going to Super Bowl LVI following their overtime win against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE