2022 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Published: Aug 21, 2022 at 04:35 PM
NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from Week 2 of the 2022 NFL preseason. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways using the links below:

Philadelphia Eagles
Cleveland Browns
FULL BOX SCORE


Michael Baca's takeaways:

  1. Eagles offense buzzes with backups. The Eagles' second-team offense was humming in three first-half possessions, generating 227 yards, 18 first downs and 14 points while lapsing 20:54 off the clock. Gardner Minshew orchestrated it all efficiently, completing 14 of 17 passes for 142 passing yards, but Philadelphia's fluid offense was really spurred by the threat of its rushing attack. Boston Scott (33 yards) and Kenneth Gainwell (46 yards) were solely featured during the Eagles' first and second possessions, both of which ended with the running backs scoring touchdowns on their respective drives. A turnover on downs in the red zone wasted the Eagles' third long possession of the first half, but the chain-moving that went on is a good sign for a Philly team entering Year 2 under Nick Sirianni. As for the Eagles' heated WR battle, Deon Cain led the team with five receptions for 66 yards while his contemporary in competition, former first-round pick Jalen Reagor, mustered just two catches for 17 yards. Highlighting the entire Eagles second half, track star Devon Allen caught a 55-yard touchdown on his first offensive snap thanks to a slick double-move that fooled the Browns secondary in the third quarter. The champion hurdler followed it with a fitting celebration.
  2. Joshua Dobbs all but secures crucial role. With the Browns in need of a backup to Jacoby Brissett, Dobbs impressed for the second straight preseason outing by completing 14 of 20 passes for 141 yards and leading the Browns to points on all four possessions he was under center. Dobbs made plays with his legs, too, highlighting Cleveland's day with a thrilling 36-yard scramble and finishing the Browns' opening drive with a 7-yard scamper to the end zone. Dobbs' performance was a far cry from that of Josh Rosen, who completed 7 of 20 passes for 88 yards and generated no points on the five drives he led. Rosen had a chance to save a drowsy second-half outing by getting the opportunity to lead a two-minute drill in the fourth quarter down one point. It ended with no yards gained and Rosen's third straight turnover on downs.

