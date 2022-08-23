What We Learned

2022 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Jets' win over Falcons on Monday night

Published: Aug 22, 2022 at 11:18 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from Week 2 of the 2022 NFL preseason. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways using the links below:

FULL BOX SCORE


Grant Gordon's takeaways:


  1. Mariota making best of second chance so far. With a second shot as a starter and another opportunity to play under Arthur Smith, Marcus Mariota has been impressive through two preseason starts. In four preseason series (three on Monday versus the Jets), Mariota has quarterbacked the Falcons to 17 points with a rushing and a passing touchdown. On Monday, Mariota started splendidly and finished his night 6 of 10 for 132 yards, a TD and a 137.5 rating. Highlighted by a 51-yard connection with tight end Kyle Pitts on the opening drive, Mariota was dialed in on the second drive, completing 3 of 4 passes for 65 yards, including a 13-yard score over the middle to Olamide Zaccheaus. Rookie Desmond Ridder has looked good, too, but for now this is Mariota’s job and, so far, he’s shown he’s going to do what it takes to hold on to it.
  2. Jets offense needs rookie reason for excitement. The most celebrated draft class of 2022 was supposed to inject some enthusiasm into the Jets – and it did in April, but thus far has fallen short. Preseason or not, New York needs to have some life breathed into its offense, in particular, with uncertainty ahead concerning when quarterback Zach Wilson will return. First-round wide receiver Garrett Wilson had three catches for 15 yards and second-round running back Breece Hall had an unsightly line of four carries for 1 yard. While first-rounders Sauce Gardner and Jermaine Johnson are still looking to make a splash, Garrett Wilson and Hall would do wonders for a beleaguered offense if they flashed some of the promise that excited the fan base in the spring. Hall and Wilson have thus far combined for 56 yards on 14 touches in the preseason. It’s time for some rookie excitement in Gotham. 


