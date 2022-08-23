Around the NFL

Falcons' Arthur Smith on tough love for QB Desmond Ridder: 'We're not waiting on him as a rookie'

Published: Aug 23, 2022 at 08:32 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Atlanta Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder has impressed through two preseason games, displaying good accuracy and mobility.

During Monday night's 24-16 loss to the New York Jets, head coach Arthur Smith looked visibly frustrated on the sideline at a few of the rookie's decisions and the slew of team penalties.

Smith offered some tough love for the rookie, noting that his hard coaching of the quarterback comes with raised expectations.

"I got high expectations for Desmond," Smith said. "So, we're going to be hard on Desmond, 'cause he's a good player, and he can take that kind of coaching. And he understands, we're not waiting on him as a rookie, we're trying to speed him up. He made some good throws. There's some stuff he has to clean up, especially on the operation."

A third-round pick out of Cincinnati, Ridder displayed stellar accuracy Monday night, going 10-of-13 for 143 yards during the second quarter, leading two field-goal drives. He did miss a couple of throws, and the Falcons' drives were characterized by penalties when the rookie was under center. Overall, Ridder has looked good through two preseason games.

"But we kind of hurt ourselves right there in the second quarter," Ridder said. "Getting good drives and then coming back and getting self-inflicted penalties. That starts with me and goes to the (offensive) linemen and everyone else. I think we'll learn from it."

The caveat is that he's faced only backups through two games, not the starting units -- the backup units of the lowly Lions and Jets, at that. But the traits that had some excited about Ridder during the draft process -- accuracy, intelligence, mobility -- have all been on display.

The rookie isn't a threat to veteran Marcus Mariota at this stage, but if the Falcons stumble out of the gate, Ridder's preseason play will give Smith a reason to move to the rookie earlier in the 2022 season.

Last year we saw third-round pick Davis Mills struggle early after being thrust into duty before playing well down the stretch in Houston. Mills' play led the Texans to give the quarterback a year to see if he could become the franchise signal-caller. While the Falcons' timeline for finding their franchise QB might be accelerated, Ridder could see a similar chance as a rookie to get on the field and impress.

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and prime-time regular-season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand and more! Wherever you are, this is how you football! Learn more about NFL+.

Related Content

news

Commanders DE Chase Young (knee) placed on reserve/PUP list, out first four weeks of season

Chase Young isn't going to surprise folks with an early return to the field in 2022. The defensive end is headed to the reserve/physically unable to perform list. The move means Young will miss the first four games of Washington's 2022 slate.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Aug. 23

Bills general manager Brandon Beane gave injury updates on CB Tre'Davious White and S Jordan Poyer as the final roster-cut deadline looms. Find out what other news NFL.com is tracking today.

news

Washington to retire Sonny Jurgensen's No. 9 jersey during 2022 season

The Commanders announced on Tuesday that the franchise will retire Hall of Fame QB Sonny Jurgensen's No. 9 jersey in Week 18 of the 2022 season.

news

Dan Campbell on Lions' player-led practice: 'It's their team. I want them to have ownership in it'

Lions coach Dan Campbell made a unique decision to empower his players on Monday by allowing his players to run practice.

news

Mike Gesicki on playing additional snaps with Dolphins backups: 'I need all the reps I can get'

When the Dolphins backups entered in the second quarter against Las Vegas, Mike Gesicki remained in the game. The tight end noted that he wanted to get more reps as he is essentially learning a new position in Mike McDaniel's scheme.

news

Bengals safety Jessie Bates reports to team's facility, signs franchise tag

Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates returned to the team's facility and is set to sign his franchise tag, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday. Bates had skipped the offseason program after failing to agree to a long-term deal.

news

2022 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Jets' win over Falcons on Monday night

Marcus Mariota had another strong preseason showing for the Falcons, while the Jets are still looking for flashes from their ballyhooed rookie class.

news

Jamey Rootes, Texans' first team president, dies at 56

Jamey Rootes, the Houston Texans franchise's first team president, has passed away. Rootes' wife Melissa wrote on Facebook that he died on Sunday "after a battle with mental health issues."

news

Raiders plan to release veteran RB Kenyan Drake

The Raiders plan to release running back Kenyan Drake, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source informed of the situation.

news

Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux suffered sprained MCL in preseason game vs. Bengals

Giants rookie pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux will likely miss three weeks after suffering a sprained MCL during New York's preseason game against the Bengals, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

news

Panthers name Baker Mayfield as starting quarterback for 2022 season

Baker Mayfield has been named the Panthers starting quarterback for Week 1 of the 2022 season, the team announced Monday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE