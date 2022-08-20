2022 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Saturday's games

NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from Week 2 of the 2022 NFL preseason. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways using the links below:
Nick Shook's takeaways:
- Dayo Odeyingbo figuring it out. The second-year edge rusher caused problems in Week 1 against Buffalo, registering five pressures in the game, and improved on that outing by recording two sacks in Saturday's loss to Detroit. Even without the usual starters, Indianapolis' defensive front created plenty of pressure up front, and none was better than Odeyingbo, a rotational rusher who has raw talent and is evidently starting to uncover it. If he can carry this positive momentum into the regular season, the Colts will be that much better up front.
- Lions' practice work pays off. A segment of Hard Knocks showed Detroit working on its two-minute offense during training camp, a period that ended with a touchdown and congratulations for Jared Goff and Co. Goff didn't play Saturday, but that didn't mean Detroit suddenly wouldn't be able to execute. Instead, David Blough led a 12-play, 54-yard scoring drive that culminated in a buzzer-beating touchdown pass to Tom Kennedy. Detroit followed that up with another scoring march to open the second half, with Tim Boyle replacing Blough and going 61 yards in seven plays, ending in another touchdown pass to Kennedy. As the Lions continue to work toward becoming a contending team, it's good to see their practice-field efforts paying off in game scenarios.
Nick Shook's takeaways:
- No Daboll, no problem. Buffalo's offense rolled all afternoon, no matter who was on the field. Josh Allen worked a little pocket magic before hooking up with Gabe Davis for an electrifying touchdown, Zack Moss ran well for a second straight week and James Cook ripped off a couple of nice gains that resembled the renowned style of his older brother, Dalvin. It seemed as if no matter who was on the field, offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey had this offense running like a well-oiled machine. They might not miss their former OC that much after all.
- Interesting situation at tight end for Broncos. Denver's rookie, Greg Dulcich, was unable to play due to a hamstring injury, which meant Albert Okwuegbunam -- better known as Albert O -- got a full game's worth of work. He shined, catching four of five targets for 32 yards, but his participation revealed a potential weakness at the position. Dulcich shouldn't miss much more time, but seeing an expected starter essentially play an entire preseason game is a little concerning, even if he could use the work, as Nathaniel Hackett said afterward.
Eric Edholm's takeaways:
- Running back duel escalates. We had a surprising development even before the opening kickoff. RB Antonio Gibson, who is in a battle for his starting job, was back to receive the kickoff. He didn't play a single regular-season snap on special teams his first two seasons and last returned kickoffs at Memphis in 2019. Then third-rounder Brian Robinson, the man trying to take Gibson's job, came on the field to start at running back. On the opening series, Robinson had three carries to Gibson's one and finished with eight carries. When the second-team offense took the field, Gibson was out there. Give Gibson credit: He ran hard and made some plays in the game, including a pretty 22-yard reception to set up a Commanders TD. But no matter how much Ron Rivera might downplay or spin it, there's a real chance we're witnessing a changing of the guard at RB1 in D.C.
- Bolton leads defense. Sure, Patrick Mahomes and the offense dazzled on his two drives, traveling 87 and 82 yards, respectively, both ending in touchdowns to converted TE Jody Fortson. But the Chiefs' defense deserves mention, too, namely LB Nick Bolton. He might not have been the draft pick every Kansas City fan wanted at the time, but boy has he come into his own. Bolton played only two series, leading the way with three tackles (one on Gibson in the backfield for a loss) in his time on the field. But Bolton's best play was breaking up a third-down pass to Washington's Curtis Samuel. The Chiefs appeared to keep Bolton on the field all three downs both series, including as the sole linebacker on third-and-long. If Bolton takes another step up in pass coverage, he might be on the verge of an All-Pro season.
