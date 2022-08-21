Around the NFL

Kenny Pickett shines in Steelers' win, but Tomlin won't rush to make judgment on QB hierarchy

Published: Aug 20, 2022 at 11:04 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

It might sound a little too good to be true, but Kenny Pickett could have a legitimate chance to win the starting job in Pittsburgh.

Pickett's first professional performance earned him an earlier insertion in his second preseason game, and he did not waste the opportunity. Pickett completed 6 of 7 passes for 76 yards and a touchdown, with the score capping a very impressive no-huddle, 63-yard sprint down the field in just 42 seconds.

And just as it was getting going, the night was over for Pickett. Mason Rudolph replaced Pickett in the second half, sending the rookie to the bench with a nearly perfect stat line and fresh tape to drive a potentially late-blooming quarterback controversy in Pittsburgh.

Just don't tell that to Mike Tomlin.

"That was all I planned to play him," the Steelers coach said of Pickett. "I would've liked to have possessed the ball more in the first half and thus have a bigger body of work. Some things are outside of your control. We gotta get first downs for that to happen.

"It could be said that, for some of the offensive people that we wanted to take a look at, a lack of conversions limits some of that."

Perhaps most important was the fashion in which Pickett found his success. After a quality opening drive led by Mitchell Trubisky that ended with the Steelers in field goal range (but without a converted attempt), Pittsburgh entered a lull offensively. The Steelers went three-and-out on two of their next three possessions and gained just 33 yards in that span of time as Trubisky encountered frequent pressure, and running backs Benny Snell and Jaylen Warren struggled to find room to run.

Then, Pickett entered the game, completing his first pass to fellow rookie (and camp sensation) George Pickens for a gain of six. Penalties undercut his opening drive, with a holding call wiping out a 19-yard completion to Chase Claypool on third-and-8 that Pickett delivered with a blitzer bearing down on him. His second possession, however, is where the fuel for the hype train was found.

Pickett tossed the Steelers down the field with a flurry of quick strikes, connecting with Diontae Johnson for 17 yards and Pat Freiermuth for 11 before hurrying the offense to the line of scrimmage to spike the ball and stop the clock. The drive continued when Pickett found Freiermuth again for 24 yards, and he capped the drive by throwing not one, but two touchdown passes (the first was erased by penalty) to give the Steelers a halftime lead.

It was frantic, explosive and downright impressive to see from a rookie who was facing a defense largely comprised of regular-season starters.

"It's probably who he is," Tomlin said of Pickett's ability to succeed under pressure. "I know he did it next door (at the University of Pittsburgh). He probably did it in high school and he probably did it in little league. Some things, people are born with."

Trubisky saw more playing time and struggled largely because of circumstances out of his control, while Pickett capitalized when the Steelers were running short on time. When viewed alongside each other, Pickett looked like the better quarterback, but one cannot evaluate two players as if they exist in a vacuum. There are still 10 other players on the field responsible for doing their part, and when Trubisky was on the field, his teammates didn't exactly help him much.

"I thought Mitch played well," Tomlin said of Trubisky. "I thought he created and extended some things when there wasn't much there. But we've got to do a better job of protecting him and having some semblance of a run game if you want a fair evaluation, and I'm just being bluntly honest."

There's still time left to sort everything out, and Tomlin isn't the type to rush to the podium to declare anyone a future Hall of Famer. He certainly won't name a starter minutes after the end of a preseason game.

"We'll address depth chart-related things over the next couple of days as we zero in on our next opportunity," Tomlin said. "I don't make knee-jerk reactions or statements following the performance."

Tomlin and his staff will continue with their evaluation process in the days and weeks ahead. But one thing is certain after Saturday night: Pickett sure made things interesting.

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and prime-time regular-season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand and more! Wherever you are, this is how you football!Learn more _about NFL+.

_

Related Content

news

Bears LB Roquan Smith returns to practice, intends to play out contract

Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith ended his hold-in Saturday by participating in his first practice since training camp began. Smith now plans to play out the remainder of his contract.

news

2022 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Saturday's games

The Lions put their two-minute work from "Hard Knocks" into action during a close victory over the Colts, and the Bills displayed the ability to score at will under new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.

news

Panthers QB Matt Corral suffers Lisfranc injury in Friday's preseason game, likely ending rookie season

Matt Corral's rough preseason appears to have reached a premature finish due to a Lisfranc injury suffered in Friday night's loss to the New England Patriots, coach Matt Rhule told reporters Saturday. The injury will like end the rookie's season.

news

Lovie Smith: Nico Collins is 'capable' of being Texans' big-play receiver

After providing a highlight-reel TD catch in Week 2 of the preseason, Nico Collins is showing promise as the Texans' big-play receiver.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Aug. 20

Bills LB Von Miller told NFL Network's James Palmer on Saturday that he would not play in Saturday's preseason home game versus the Broncos. Find out what other news NFL.com is tracking from today's games.

news

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury on Ravens' preseason winning streak: 'I respect that approach'

The Baltimore Ravens will be looking to extend their league-record 21-game preseason winning streak when they travel to play the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said this week he respects the serious approach the Ravens take in regards to the preseason record.

news

Former Broncos head coach Vic Fangio open to return, 'probably as a coordinator'

With more than 30 seasons in the NFL, Vic Fangio is taking 2022 off, but he's open for a future return if the right opportunity presents itself.

news

2022 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Friday's games

Mac Jones and the Patriots started off Friday's preseason tripleheader with a win over the Panthers. Jordan Love and the Packers, and Nico Collins and the Texans followed with preseason victories.

news

Niners CEO Jed York 'happy to have' Jimmy Garoppolo on roster if trade doesn't materialize

Jimmy Garoppolo, despite the 49ers' intentions to trade him and clear the way for the Trey Lance era, remains with the team and San Francisco chief executive officer Jed York is OK with keeping Jimmy G on the squad if it comes to that.

news

Former Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer returns to FOX as college football analyst

Former Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer will return to TV as a college football analyst on FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff."

news

Browns QB Jacoby Brissett on starting role: 'I just have to be myself'

Browns QB Jacoby Brissett is in line to start the first 11 games of the season following Deshaun Watson's suspension. Brissett told reporters on Friday that his plan in his new role is to just be himself.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE