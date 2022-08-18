Around the NFL

Kenny Pickett will follow Mitch Trubisky in Steelers' QB rotation Saturday vs. Jaguars

Published: Aug 18, 2022 at 03:18 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Week 2 of the preseason tends to be when we see some minor promotions, and Kenny Pickett has officially earned one.

Just not that one.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters on Thursday his quarterback depth chart for Saturday's preseason game versus the Jaguars will feature Mitch Trubisky at the top, and a new face -- Pickett -- behind him as QB2.

"All three guys have played well," Tomlin explained. "I really think the main emphasis and mentality in regards to how we structured it this week is we just simply want to see Kenny in more varsity action.

"We know more about Mason [Rudolph]. Mitch has been around the professional game, obviously, so this is a big week for [Pickett] in terms of maybe getting in in the first half of this game and I would imagine getting an opportunity to see front-line defenders for Jacksonville."

Pickett entered Pittsburgh's first preseason game before the midway point of the third quarter and put together a thrilling performance, completing 13 of 15 passes for 95 yards and two touchdowns, including a 24-yard connection to Tyler Vaughns that produced the game-winning score. It was an ideal debut for the 20th-overall pick of the 2022 draft, who joined the Steelers from the University of Pittsburgh and is expected to become the long-term successor to Ben Roethlisberger.

Pickett's performance was a pleasant surprise to the football-viewing public, which had heard more negative reviews of the rookie than positive coming out of Steelers camp leading up to last weekend's game against Seattle. Instead of looking like an overmatched youngster, Pickett handled the situation with poise.

The order of quarterbacks doesn't necessarily indicate Pickett has moved ahead of Rudolph in the preseason quarterback competition. Tomlin came away from Pittsburgh's win over Seattle pleased with what he saw from his quarterback trio, telling reporters "it was a good first time out for all three."

Pickett has, however, played well enough to see himself climb the ladder by one rung this week.

With the Steelers knowing what they have in fourth-year quarterback Rudolph and the veteran Trubisky, now is the time to throw Pickett into the fire and see what emerges.

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and prime-time regular-season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand and more! Wherever you are, this is how you football!Learn more about NFL+.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Aug. 18

The New York Jets are "going to do right" by Zach Wilson in his recovery, while New York Giants QB Daniel Jones revealed he had an offseason neck procedure.

news

Jets' George Fant: Move back to right tackle 'just another hurdle in the road'

New York's signing of free agent Duane Brown means George Fant will be kicked back to his former right tackle spot. If Fant is concerned with the potential financial ramifications of the move, he's not saying.

news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson maintains innocence, says he 'never assaulted anyone' following 11-game suspension, $5M fine

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson on Thursday maintained his innocence and said that he "never assaulted anyone" during a news conference on Thursday following the announcement that he would be suspended the first 11 games of the 2022 NFL season and fined $5 million for violating the league's personal-conduct policy.

news

Todd Bowles: 'There's no definitive date' for Tom Brady's return to Buccaneers

When Tom Brady took leave a week ago, the Bucs said the QB planned to return following the team's preseason game against the Titans. With that tilt slated for Saturday, coach Todd Bowles didn't provide a firm timeline on when TB12 would indeed report back for action.

news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended 11 games, fined $5 million following settlement between NFL, NFLPA

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has been suspended for 11 games during the 2022 NFL season and fined $5 million for violating the NFL's personal-conduct policy per the terms of a settlement reached between the league and the NFL Players Association, the league announced on Thursday.

news

Colts owner Jim Irsay believes another Super Bowl title is possible with Matt Ryan at QB

Even after franchise quarterbacks Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck have walked out the Colts' door, team owner Jim Irsay's optimism for building another Super Bowl-winning roster hasn't waned.

news

Jaguars expect RB James Robinson to play Week 1 vs. Commanders

James Robinson took part in team sessions during Jaguars practice this week, keeping him on target to return in Week 1 against Washington after suffering an Achilles injury in December.

news

Cardinals' Marquise Brown reflects on Ravens trade: 'I just felt like sometimes they really didn't need me'

Now with the Cardinals, Marquise Brown said Wednesday that he didn't have a personal issue with anyone in Baltimore but just wanted to play in a different offense.

news

Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy impressed by rookie RB Isiah Pacheco's work ethic

The hype surrounding Chiefs seventh-round running back Isiah Pacheco continues to build as we get closer to the regular season. On Wednesday, offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy continued to coo about the young runner's ability.

news

Lions RB D'Andre Swift believes he can generate 1,000-1,000 season

D'Andre Swift knows only three men before him have generated 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving in a single season. Despite the rarity of the feat, the Lions RB believes he can hit those marks in 2022.

news

RB Melvin Gordon: Broncos want Javonte Williams to be 'the guy'

Broncos running backs Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams split carries evenly last season, but Gordon admitted on Wednesday that Denver might want Williams to be "the guy" in 2022.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE