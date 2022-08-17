Around the NFL

Panthers, Patriots frustrated by fights derailing joint practices for second straight day

Published: Aug 17, 2022 at 03:57 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Joint practices between the Panthers and Patriots have not gone smoothly.

Fights have peppered both sessions, with multiple players being ejected in each of the first two days. On Wednesday, the conflict sprang up once more when Panthers safety Kenny Robinson flattened Patriots returner Kristian Wilkerson in what was supposed to be a "thud" (not full contact) drill. Robinson stood over Wilkerson, who was in visible distress, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported, sparking a fracas.

That wasn't the last of it. Another scuffle broke out when Christian McCaffrey -- the Panthers' star running back who has missed most of the last two seasons due to injury -- was knocked down and visibly angered, enough to engage what was essentially the entire Patriots defense. During that fracas, a fan was clipped by a helmet. She was later deemed to be OK and received free tickets to an upcoming game, per Giardi.

Each time a scuffle breaks out, practice is interrupted, robbing the two teams of valuable time to improve through competition. Robinson was kicked out of Wednesday's practice, his second straight ejection in as many days, and running back Chuba Hubbard was also tossed.

Panthers coach Matt Rhule is entering a pivotal third season and knows his team can't afford to waste time, so he was understandably upset about the nearly half-dozen nonsensical fights that have broken out over the last two days.

"It's just unfortunate that a day of so much good football -- and I know a lot of it will be about what happened -- the decision of one or two guys impacts a lot of different people," Rhule said. "No. 1: My thoughts are with the woman that was hurt over there, hoping that she's OK. ... And obviously we sent Kenny [Robinson] off the field.

"I didn't really see the hit, but I did see him standing over the player. That's not how we want to practice. Things happen in football, there were some good, clean hits. But we don't stand over somebody and taunt them. It can affect their livelihood, so we sent him off. The officials sent Chuba [Hubbard] off, I don't know what Chuba did, but the officials sent Chuba off, said he threw a punch."

News of Tuesday's collection of fights seemed to indicate there was more fighting than practicing. When Wednesday's practice began and more fights followed, it started to feel as if the entire exercise was a lost cause.

Rhule's comments appear to reject that belief. Still, ask anyone on either side and they'll respond with two facts: scuffles are part of camp, but they don't help anyone.

"It's definitely something we don't want," Patriots corner Jalen Mills said, via the Boston Herald's Andrew Callahan. "It's not competitive football."

They might also cost Robinson his job. Rhule didn't rule out cutting the safety after the two fights.

"Two days now that practice was affected by a guy," Rhule said. "We'll have to talk about it."

The two sides face off this weekend in preseason action. We'll see if they've worked out their differences by then.

Related Content

news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow ramping up activity in practice, looks to regain weight after appendectomy

Bengals QB Joe Burrow, who's partaking in 11-on-11 practice on Wednesday, discusses his ongoing recovery from the appendectomy he underwent almost three weeks ago.

news

Chucky Howley, Joe Klecko, Ken Riley senior finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced on Wednesday that linebacker Chuck Howley, defensive lineman Joe Klecko and defensive back Ken Riley are the three senior finalists for the Class of 2023.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Aug. 17

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman is being evaluated for a groin injury. Find out what other news NFL.com is tracking on Wednesday.

news

Chargers safety Derwin James signs four-year, $76.5 million extension

Derwin James signed a four-year, $76.5 million extension with the Chargers that will make him the highest-paid safety in NFL history, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.

news

T.J. Watt says it's too early for comparisons with older brother J.J. Watt's 'unstoppable' prime

Asked who is the better player among he and his older brother J.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers star pass rusher T.J. Watt reminded everyone of just how dominant the former Texans star was in Houston.

news

Brian Burns picking Matthew Judon's brain after Panthers-Patriots joint practice

Following Tuesday's intense, fight-filled practice between the Panthers and Patriots, Carolina DEs Brian Burns and Yetur Gross-Matos spent about 30 minutes working with New England's edge rusher Matt Judon.

news

Patriots' Bill Belichick: RB Rhamondre Stevenson 'way better than he was last year' in pass game

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson has vastly improved in the pass game, according to head coach Bill Belichick. Stevenson's growth could lead to more opportunities in the wake of James White's retirement.

news

Packers' Aaron Rodgers: 'Realistic' RBs Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon could get 50 catches apiece

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers expects heavy usage of running backs Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon in the passing game as the Packers look to replace the production of Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

news

'Hard Knocks' Episode 2 recap: Making your mark

The first episode of "Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions" introduced us to head coach Dan Campbell and his staff of passionate personalities. In the second episode, the spotlight shined on some of the younger players trying to make a name for themselves. Brendan Walker provides a recap.

news

Seahawks QB Drew Lock tests positive for COVID, out for Thursday start vs. Bears

Drew Lock was running with the Seattle Seahawks No. 1s at Tuesday's practice and was slated to start his team's second preseason game Thursday against the visiting Chicago Bears, but has tested positive for COVID and is now out for the game.

news

Giants HC Brian Daboll to get Tyrod Taylor starting reps, but denies it's related to Daniel Jones' performance

Rookie New York head coach Brian Daboll is going to get Tyrod Taylor ready to play if needed, but stresses it doesn't mean Daniel Jones is being demoted.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE