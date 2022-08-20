Lovie Smith: Nico Collins is 'capable' of being Texans' big-play receiver

Nico Collins provided one of the standout highlights of the 2022 preseason with a leaping touchdown grab during the Texans' 24-20 victory over the Rams on Friday night. Houston believes it's a prelude to what can potentially be a breakout season from the second-year wideout.

"Nico's a big target with a lot of talent," said Texans coach Lovie Smith after the game, via the team website. "We want to get him in those type of situations. We continue to run the ball well. If we run the ball well, we'll get more one-on-one situations for Nico. As I say, he's got length, he can catch the ball. It's a big play by him there. He's capable of making a lot of plays like that."

In the closing seconds of the second quarter, Collins jumped back and caught Davis Mills' end-zone pass off his back shoulder while warding off a Rams defender. The 18-yard score punctuated an impressive seven-play, 75-yard drive that blotted out a listless outing from the Texans offense in the first half.

"We needed to make a play and get into the end zone," said Collins, who ended the night with four receptions for 48 yards and a TD. "That was a perfect opportunity, and Davis trusted me. He threw it to me and I made a play for him."

It's plays like that have the Texans excited about their third-round draft pick from a year ago. As a rookie, Collins had 33 receptions for 446 yards and a TD in 14 games (8 starts), and the Michigan product's highlight of 2021 also came in a late-game situation when he bolstered the Texans' upset over the Chargers with a 13-yard TD catch.

At 6-foot-4, 215 pounds, Collins has the physical traits of a prototypical No. 1 wide receiver in the NFL, and the 23-year-old is shaping up to be their top option on the depth chart. Also entering Year 2, Mills has lauded Collins for his growth over the offseason and hopes to build on their connection in 2022.