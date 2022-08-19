Bears TE Cole Kmet flashes promise in brief preseason outing Thursday vs. Seattle

Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet saw his first preseason action Thursday night in a 27-11 win over the Seattle Seahawks, and his chemistry with quarterback Justin Fields flashed promise.

In just one drive for the starters, Kmet caught two of three targets for 31 yards, including a chunk gain of 19 yards on a bootleg.

"Cole's a great tight end," Fields said after the game. "He can do pretty much all. He can block, he's a great route runner, he has great hands. He definitely brings another weapon to our offense. So, I was just glad to see him out there today."

Kmet and Fields worked on their chemistry this offseason, which was evident in their brief outing together Thursday night.

The tight end missed last week's preseason game against Kansas City with a minor injury. After an underwhelming first two seasons after being drafted in the second round in 2020, the tight end has a chance to make significant strides in new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy's scheme, which relies on the tight end as a blocker and a pass catcher.