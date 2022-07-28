Cowboys WR Michael Gallup (ACL) says he will miss Week 1

On Saturday, July 30, NFL Network will present Training Camp: Back Together Saturday. Beginning at 9 a.m. ET, more than 50 analysts, reporters and team correspondents will provide 13 hours of live coverage from training camps across the NFL – plus, check out NFL Films-produced wired sound of players and coaches in action.
The ACL tear that cut Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup's 2021 season short will also delay the start of his 2022 campaign, the wideout said.
Gallup told reporters Thursday it was "not a reasonable possibility" he would be ready for the Cowboys' season opener at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and offered up no timeline on a target date for a return.
Gallup is currently on the physically unable to perform list and it's not surprising he won't be ready for Week 1 considering he sustained the ligament tear in Week 17 of last season.
Having missed seven games earlier in the 2021 season due to a calf injury, Gallup played in nine games overall last year and tallied 33 receptions for 445 yards and two touchdowns. Despite the injury issues, Gallup inked a five-year, $62.5 million deal with the Cowboys this offseason.
Just when Gallup starts playing on that new deal remains to be seen. For now, Gallup's absence shines a brighter light on the Cowboys' depth concerns at receiver, where they added USFL Most Valuable Player KaVontae Turpin on Thursday and are led by CeeDee Lamb. Beyond that, Dallas has added veteran James Washington, rookie Jalen Tolbert and plenty of uncertainty heading into the season.
