Cowboys WR Michael Gallup (ACL) says he will miss Week 1

The ACL tear that cut Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup's 2021 season short will also delay the start of his 2022 campaign, the wideout said.

Gallup told reporters Thursday it was "not a reasonable possibility" he would be ready for the Cowboys' season opener at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and offered up no timeline on a target date for a return.

Gallup is currently on the physically unable to perform list and it's not surprising he won't be ready for Week 1 considering he sustained the ligament tear in Week 17 of last season.

Having missed seven games earlier in the 2021 season due to a calf injury, Gallup played in nine games overall last year and tallied 33 receptions for 445 yards and two touchdowns. Despite the injury issues, Gallup inked a five-year, $62.5 million deal with the Cowboys this offseason.