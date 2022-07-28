Around the NFL

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup (ACL) says he will miss Week 1

Published: Jul 28, 2022 at 04:44 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

The ACL tear that cut Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup's 2021 season short will also delay the start of his 2022 campaign, the wideout said.

Gallup told reporters Thursday it was "not a reasonable possibility" he would be ready for the Cowboys' season opener at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and offered up no timeline on a target date for a return.

Gallup is currently on the physically unable to perform list and it's not surprising he won't be ready for Week 1 considering he sustained the ligament tear in Week 17 of last season.

Having missed seven games earlier in the 2021 season due to a calf injury, Gallup played in nine games overall last year and tallied 33 receptions for 445 yards and two touchdowns. Despite the injury issues, Gallup inked a five-year, $62.5 million deal with the Cowboys this offseason.

Just when Gallup starts playing on that new deal remains to be seen. For now, Gallup's absence shines a brighter light on the Cowboys' depth concerns at receiver, where they added USFL Most Valuable Player KaVontae Turpin on Thursday and are led by CeeDee Lamb. Beyond that, Dallas has added veteran James Washington, rookie Jalen Tolbert and plenty of uncertainty heading into the season.

Related Content

news

Wide receiver DK Metcalf, Seahawks agree to terms on three-year, $72 million extension

DK Metcalf and the Seahawks have agreed to terms on a three-year, $72 million extension with $58.2 million in guarantees, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reporter Thursday, per a source.

news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson on potential new contract: 'We're having a mutual conversation'

Ravens coach John Harbaugh and quarterback Lamar Jackson spoke to the media Thursday on the ongoing contract discussions between the team and its star QB, and both said a deal is still being worked out, but they're motivated to get it done.

news

49ers QB Trey Lance ready to lead his team in first full year as the starter

With Trey Lance entering his first training camp as the full-time starter, the 22-year-old quarterback talked with the media about the adjustment to the starting role and his continued friendship with his teammate Jimmy Garoppolo.

news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray blasts questions about his study habits: 'Disrespectful, and it's almost a joke'

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray held an impromptu news conference on Thursday to address the criticism surround the "independent study" clause in his new $230.5 million extension.

news

Training Camp Buzz: Dolphins' Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle will have opposing defenses 'scared (expletive)'

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill believes opposing cornerbacks will be shaking in their boots once he and Jaylen Waddle line up together.

news

Cowboys sign USFL MVP WR/KR KaVontae Turpin

Looking to bolster their wide receiver depth, the Dallas Cowboys are adding the USFL's top player. The Cowboys signed USFL Most Valuable Player KaVontae Turpin on Thursday.

news

Chiefs signing Carlos Dunlap to one-year contract worth up to $8 million

The Kansas City Chiefs added a veteran presence to their front seven on Thursday, signing Carlos Dunlap to a one-year contract that can be worth up to $8 million, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, July 28

Commanders coach Ron Rivera announced TE Antonio Gandy-Golden will be returning to school to finish his education instead of continuing his playing career.

news

Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen carted off with serious knee injury at training camp

The Buccaneers' pursuit of a title has encountered a hurdle before the calendar turns to August. Center Ryan Jensen suffered what is believed to be a serious knee injury and was carted off the practice field Thursday during training camp.

news

Russell Wilson not worrying about contract in Denver: 'I want to be here for a long, long time'

Russell Wilson remains on the contract inked with the Seattle Seahawks upon his arrival in Denver, but he isn't worried about an extension at this point.

news

Saints QB Jameis Winston feeling 'stronger' in return to practice from ACL tear

Jameis Winston was held out of offseason work in the spring as a precaution after he missed the final 10 games of the regular season due to the knee injury. He was back on the field Wednesday as the Saints kicked off training camp.

