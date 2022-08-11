NFL's top nine offenses in 2022: All four AFC West teams make the cut, but Bills claim the No. 1 spot

I'm not going to overreact to Matthew Stafford's elbow issue. Or Van Jefferson's knee setback. I love this offense, coached up brilliantly by the great Sean McVay.





Stafford is a stud coming off a majestic postseason showing. The Rams acquired him to win a Super Bowl, and he immediately provided the Lombardi Trophy. Now he's finally getting the respect he long deserved -- haters, be gone! Consequently, the pressure is off, and No. 9's primed for his best regular season yet. Now in Year 2 together, Stafford and McVay will be completely simpatico. That's a scary thought for the rest of the league, especially given the quarterback's supporting cast.





Cooper Kupp just authored one of the greatest receiving systems in NFL history -- if not the greatest. The man won the receiving triple crown during the regular season, racked up 478 yards and six touchdowns in four postseason games and earned Super Bowl MVP honors. Can't get more dominant than that! And now he has a running mate in Allen Robinson who seems like an absolutely perfect fit in McVay's offense. Has anyone received more glowing press in the past few weeks than A-Rob? Furthermore, I'm very excited to see what RB Cam Akers can provide in Year 3, now more than a year removed from his Achilles tear.





Now, the retirement of Andrew Whitworth is a hit. He was such a rock on the McVay Rams. But Los Angeles has groomed former third-round pick Joe Noteboom for a full-time starting role, and judging by the three-year, $40 million contract they handed him in March, the Rams are confident he's ready to man the blind side.