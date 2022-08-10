'Hard Knocks' Episode 1 recap: Dan Campbell is the players' coach

"Don't be late. Don't be overweight. Don't disrespect your teammates and this game."

A simple ruleset from Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell begins this year's Hard Knocks with an opening monologue that sets the tone for the entire episode.

Campbell is a man trying to change a culture for a team that has struggled to find its identity. You can immediately feel his natural energy and his intense passion for the game of football when talking to his players. And when Campbell talks, his players listen. Not out of fear, but out of respect for him.

"There is no light at the end of the tunnel. There is no light," Campbell says, referencing the classic Metallica song No Leaf Clover. "If you're seeing a f------ light at the end of the tunnel it's a freight train. Just put your head down and go to work. It's about to be fun, man."

And so the fun begins.

When the head coach is with you participating in training camp workouts, you know your coach means business. Campbell's serious about wanting to be close to this team. Heck, he even did forty up-downs (almost a minute and a half of uninterrupted show time!) alongside his players and I get the sense that he would've participated in the drills regardless of if the cameras were around or not. As I was watching, it felt like he wanted to be out there doing the drills. He's committed to being a coach players want to play for.

Later in the episode, a majority of the Lions coaching staff is introduced with a common background: All of them are former NFL players. From those interviewed in the first episode, Aaron Glenn (defensive coordinator), Kelvin Sheppard (linebackers), Antwaan Randle El (wide receivers), Hank Fraley (offensive line), Duce Staley (assistant head coach/running backs) and Mark Brunell (quarterbacks) have a collective 72 years of NFL experience put together. On top of that, they have 103 years of training camp experience combined as either a player or coach.

"This city that we're in, they know us as former players," Staley says in reference to the coaching staff. "Our job is for them to know us as coaches that were former players before we leave here."

It gets to be an entirely different experience for the viewer to see how the interactions between the coaches and players unfold, especially when everyone is huddled up together.

Running back Jamaal Williams gives a very motivational speech at the end of a practice and after hearing it I would gladly run through a brick wall for him. It is about as raw and emotional as it gets coming from a veteran that has seen the highs and lows from being on one team already.

"When you're tired, think of last year and think of that f------ record," Williams screams. "Every time I get tired or I say I can't go no more, I think of that f------ record. That ain't us. We can make it. We gotta believe."

The Lions' record last season was a forgettable one (3-13-1) and the team is ready for a change. There is a strong sense of hope for the Lions this upcoming season just from the first episode alone. Could it be just the Hard Knocks hype? I think it's a little too soon to tell. The team has been starved of success for a long time, but it seems to me they are headed in the right direction under the leadership from Campbell and the rest of the coaching staff.

If Hard Knocks was trying to sell me something, they certainly did it. I'm all-in on this journey.

Extra points ...