'Hard Knocks' Episode 1 recap: Dan Campbell is the players' coach

"Don't be late. Don't be overweight. Don't disrespect your teammates and this game."
A simple ruleset from Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell begins this year's Hard Knocks with an opening monologue that sets the tone for the entire episode.
Campbell is a man trying to change a culture for a team that has struggled to find its identity. You can immediately feel his natural energy and his intense passion for the game of football when talking to his players. And when Campbell talks, his players listen. Not out of fear, but out of respect for him.
"There is no light at the end of the tunnel. There is no light," Campbell says, referencing the classic Metallica song No Leaf Clover. "If you're seeing a f------ light at the end of the tunnel it's a freight train. Just put your head down and go to work. It's about to be fun, man."
And so the fun begins.
When the head coach is with you participating in training camp workouts, you know your coach means business. Campbell's serious about wanting to be close to this team. Heck, he even did forty up-downs (almost a minute and a half of uninterrupted show time!) alongside his players and I get the sense that he would've participated in the drills regardless of if the cameras were around or not. As I was watching, it felt like he wanted to be out there doing the drills. He's committed to being a coach players want to play for.
Later in the episode, a majority of the Lions coaching staff is introduced with a common background: All of them are former NFL players. From those interviewed in the first episode, Aaron Glenn (defensive coordinator), Kelvin Sheppard (linebackers), Antwaan Randle El (wide receivers), Hank Fraley (offensive line), Duce Staley (assistant head coach/running backs) and Mark Brunell (quarterbacks) have a collective 72 years of NFL experience put together. On top of that, they have 103 years of training camp experience combined as either a player or coach.
"This city that we're in, they know us as former players," Staley says in reference to the coaching staff. "Our job is for them to know us as coaches that were former players before we leave here."
It gets to be an entirely different experience for the viewer to see how the interactions between the coaches and players unfold, especially when everyone is huddled up together.
Running back Jamaal Williams gives a very motivational speech at the end of a practice and after hearing it I would gladly run through a brick wall for him. It is about as raw and emotional as it gets coming from a veteran that has seen the highs and lows from being on one team already.
"When you're tired, think of last year and think of that f------ record," Williams screams. "Every time I get tired or I say I can't go no more, I think of that f------ record. That ain't us. We can make it. We gotta believe."
The Lions' record last season was a forgettable one (3-13-1) and the team is ready for a change. There is a strong sense of hope for the Lions this upcoming season just from the first episode alone. Could it be just the Hard Knocks hype? I think it's a little too soon to tell. The team has been starved of success for a long time, but it seems to me they are headed in the right direction under the leadership from Campbell and the rest of the coaching staff.
If Hard Knocks was trying to sell me something, they certainly did it. I'm all-in on this journey.
Extra points ...
- Welcome to the 17th season of Hard Knocks. I will be taking over the .com duties from legendary Dan Hanzus this year, sharing my thoughts and insight on every episode now up until the finale on Sept. 6. New episodes premiere on HBO and HBO Max every Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET. Alongside my recaps, Dan will be talking about the show with the rest of the heroes on Wednesday editions of the Around The NFL Podcast and with Colleen Wolfe on their newly launched Hard Knocks podcast.
- When describing what training camp is, there were a plethora of answers given from the players and coaches: building a brotherhood, very hard, a grind, challenging, a blessing, awesome, because you get to hit people. And then of course Duce Staley's answer: a b----. Staley knows training camp isn't all fun and games.
- Aidan Hutchinson gave a slightly off-pitch rendition of Michael Jackson's Billie Jean during rookie introductions. He had to reset himself after croaking and forgetting the opening lyric, but by the time the chorus came in during his second attempt, the team was hyping him up like crazy. It was in that moment that I wanted to be in that room. Those are the fun football bonding moments you don't see every day. Thank you Hard Knocks.
- The love-hate relationship between Staley and Glenn is a joy to watch. In typical offensive and defensive fashion, the banter they have throughout practices is so genuine it's as if they're on the field doing the drills themselves. The trash talk between coaches is all love, though. I love the realism it provides for how rooted and real their friendship is.
- Seeing the Lions' back-to-back first-round picks Penei Sewell (2021) and Hutchinson (2022) go at it in one-on-one drills was a special moment. Two young, talented players who could be superstars got me excited about the future the team is headed in. "Aidan benefits me a lot," Sewell said in an interview. "Iron sharpens iron. Everyone knows that."
- I was waiting all episode to see Jared Goff, but alas he was nowhere to be found in the first episode other than some shots during meetings and a five-second clip of him meeting Hutchinson's father. I'm sure he'll turn up eventually, though.
- Brunell gave us a quote that resonated with me and will be included in what will be my own personal touch this year with the "Quote of the Week."
- Quote of the Week: "To be a good player, you have to be surrounded by very good people," Brunell said. Very simple, yet strong message. Having a strong supporting cast around you, even just in life, is important in your own growth.
- Lastly, the Hard Knocks Spotify playlist tradition continues!
NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and prime-time regular-season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand and more! Wherever you are, this is how you football! Learn more about NFL+.