'Hard Knocks' Episode 3 recap: 'We're going places'

This is the perfect Lions rebound we were hoping to see as this week's episode of Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions displays the team's effort to bounce back from last week's brutal loss.

What's done is done and it's on to the next one. The team needs to shake it off.

No, literally.

Dan Campbell starts the episode off by shaking out a pair of practice pants filled with chalk dust. It really wouldn't be a Hard Knocks episode this year without a wild Campbell meeting room metaphor. Even if it is considered a bit outside the box, everything Campbell does is with the intention of sending a message to his players. "If we really want to go where we want to go, we gotta get all the rest of this f------ s--- out of our stuff, man," Campbell says as he shakes out the dust. "This last bit of losing has gotta get outta here."

Another opportunity arises for players trying to make the final 53-man roster, as the team flies to Indianapolis for a joint practice and preseason game with the Colts. It's a new environment, but the Lions' identity hasn't changed. Having grit is something players need to maintain, especially for players who are trying to make the next cut.

Running back Craig Reynolds is someone looking for that third-back role behind D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams. Through his battle to make the roster, Reynolds maintains a great connection with his brother Eric, whom he contacts each week before a game. In a video call that starts off with the two brothers joking with each other, Eric gets personal and reminds Craig to keep striving toward the next goal and not waste the opportunity given to him.

"Your brother is 30-something years old and over 10 of that he did in prison," Eric says. "I'm glad that you stopped smiling because I'm dead serious. I've made enough mistakes for you, for me and for a thousand and one other people, bro. So at this point in time, Craig, you need to continue moving forward, bro. ... You're doing a helluva job."

Moving forward is exactly what Reynolds plans to do as he gets the start in the team's second preseason game. This time around, the Lions have a much more established presence and they've learned from their mistakes.

Quarterback David Blough redeems himself from last week as he finishes the first half with a scoring drive and no costly fumble. Well done, Blough. The Lions eventually end up with a seven-point lead after an 18-play drive and have commanded the game well. However, in the final minutes the Colts score and in very appropriate Frank Reich fashion they decide to go for the two-point conversion to win the game. The Lions defense gets one last chance for a stop and, with enough pressure generated, it flushes Jack Coan out of the pocket. Coan throws off his back foot and hits … nobody! The Lions win their first preseason game and boy does this one feel good. A fired-up Campbell victory speech is in order.

"That's how winning teams are made," Campbell exclaims. "We got better this week. … That's what it's supposed to taste like and feel like. It's good s--- man. We're going up. We're going places. Stay true to who we are and what we're about and if you guys do that, good things are gonna happen to us."