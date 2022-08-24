'Hard Knocks' Episode 3 recap: 'We're going places'

This is the perfect Lions rebound we were hoping to see as this week's episode of Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions displays the team's effort to bounce back from last week's brutal loss.
What's done is done and it's on to the next one. The team needs to shake it off.
No, literally.
Dan Campbell starts the episode off by shaking out a pair of practice pants filled with chalk dust. It really wouldn't be a Hard Knocks episode this year without a wild Campbell meeting room metaphor. Even if it is considered a bit outside the box, everything Campbell does is with the intention of sending a message to his players. "If we really want to go where we want to go, we gotta get all the rest of this f------ s--- out of our stuff, man," Campbell says as he shakes out the dust. "This last bit of losing has gotta get outta here."
Another opportunity arises for players trying to make the final 53-man roster, as the team flies to Indianapolis for a joint practice and preseason game with the Colts. It's a new environment, but the Lions' identity hasn't changed. Having grit is something players need to maintain, especially for players who are trying to make the next cut.
Running back Craig Reynolds is someone looking for that third-back role behind D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams. Through his battle to make the roster, Reynolds maintains a great connection with his brother Eric, whom he contacts each week before a game. In a video call that starts off with the two brothers joking with each other, Eric gets personal and reminds Craig to keep striving toward the next goal and not waste the opportunity given to him.
"Your brother is 30-something years old and over 10 of that he did in prison," Eric says. "I'm glad that you stopped smiling because I'm dead serious. I've made enough mistakes for you, for me and for a thousand and one other people, bro. So at this point in time, Craig, you need to continue moving forward, bro. ... You're doing a helluva job."
Moving forward is exactly what Reynolds plans to do as he gets the start in the team's second preseason game. This time around, the Lions have a much more established presence and they've learned from their mistakes.
Quarterback David Blough redeems himself from last week as he finishes the first half with a scoring drive and no costly fumble. Well done, Blough. The Lions eventually end up with a seven-point lead after an 18-play drive and have commanded the game well. However, in the final minutes the Colts score and in very appropriate Frank Reich fashion they decide to go for the two-point conversion to win the game. The Lions defense gets one last chance for a stop and, with enough pressure generated, it flushes Jack Coan out of the pocket. Coan throws off his back foot and hits … nobody! The Lions win their first preseason game and boy does this one feel good. A fired-up Campbell victory speech is in order.
"That's how winning teams are made," Campbell exclaims. "We got better this week. … That's what it's supposed to taste like and feel like. It's good s--- man. We're going up. We're going places. Stay true to who we are and what we're about and if you guys do that, good things are gonna happen to us."
What an adrenaline rush. Here's to the Lions' next win so I can hear that all over again next week.
Extra points ...
- OK, let me start off by saying Campbell deserves an award for these metaphoric displays he's now decided to put on. I'm not sure he's going to ever run out of ideas for how to get his points across to his players, but first it was sea monsters and now dust-filled pants? To be fair, I'd listen to anything Campbell has to say at this point, but since I'm a visual learner, it was hilarious seeing the front row of players in the meeting room had to go through sitting in a cloud of dust while Campbell was trying to prove his point.
- Nigerian-born offensive tackle Obinna Eze gets reminded of a hard truth that when it comes to improvement: You can't cheat yourself. Another player on the bubble, Eze is still looking to find a way to make the team and hasn't given up. His opportunity derives from coming to America seven years ago in hopes of pursuing being an NFL player. Now, in Lions camp, he has a chance to make that dream a reality.
- Undrafted wide receiver Kalil Pimpleton showed off his juggling skills, which started a little rocky when he dropped a ball in his first attempt. In his second attempt, however, he kept adding new spins and tricks little by little before eventually concluding his performance. As I was watching, I couldn't help but see a comparison from Pimpleton's act to the Lions' preseason so far; a rocky start followed by fixing mistakes and eventually a strong finish.
- We know running back Jamaal Williams is liked among many for his friendly personality, but boy he does not shy away from the trash talk, especially during a joint practice. In one practice segment, Williams was shouting at Colts defenders on what seemed like after every play he made (or didn't make). Meanwhile, assistant head coach Duce Staley is the one who ends up losing his voice watching all of this unfold. Oh, the painful irony.
- Detroit comedian Josh Adams comes to camp for a quick stand-up segment, which can pretty much be summed up as a roasting of the players. Adams calls linebacker Alex Anzalone "Thor" and Campbell gets the Hulk Hogan treatment. But Aidan Hutchinson gets the short end of the stick as Adams says he "looks like a big a-- boy-band member" and "Justin Timberlake coming off the edge." A little comedic relief in the middle of a joint practice never hurt anyone.
- I appreciate the continued transparency the coaches have with their players. Kelvin Sheppard makes the decision to pull Anzalone from an upcoming preseason game because he has a good chance to make the team. Because of this, he names Derrick Barnes the middle linebacker starter and gives Malcolm Rodriguez the starting opportunity as the Will. The linebacker room looks to be mostly up for grabs at this point in training camp. Even if Rodriguez doesn't end up as the actual starter Week 1, I think it's fair to say that a majority, including myself, are rooting for him to make the team come final roster cuts.
- There needs to be talk about this week's unsung hero: wide receiver Tom Kennedy. No interview, no focus and no screen time other than his two touchdown highlights, which accounted for just under half of the team's scoring. There aren't a lot of wide receiver roster spots available to give, so I get it, but I want to give credit where credit is due and Kennedy has been a consistent playmaker throughout the Lions preseason.
- There's a genuine, can't-miss moment that defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn has with Hutchinson at the start of one of the joint practices. "I'll tell you what, dude. Everything I thought about you, man … it's good to know it's real," Glenn says as he puts his hand on Hutchinson's shoulder. "You know what I'm saying? It's good to know it's real, brotha." Glenn shares that sometimes players don't always show their true selves, which is why he appreciates that Hutchinson is the complete opposite and isn't afraid of being himself.
- My "Quote of the Week" almost went to Staley, but is instead going to Campbell as a part of his postgame victory speech. "It doesn't matter if it's freaking dominoes, it's spades, it's Bourre, it's croquet, it's f--- chess, it's preseason, a— kicking. It does not matter, man. Winning is winning."
- A few more additions to HardKnocks Spotify playlist this week, including not one, but two hits from Big Sean. Yes, I am a Big Sean listener and yes I was disappointed that "Bounce Back" was not used as it would have tied in perfectly with the theme of this week. I won't do it, but I'm very tempted to include it in the playlist.
