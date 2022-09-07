'Hard Knocks' Episode 5 recap: Lions will be 'team that can and will'

Not many can lose their job and still have a smile on their face. Not many can also be told that their best wasn't good enough even after they had given it their all. But the 2022 Detroit Lions are different. They are a group filled with "grit" -- the team's mantra that has reappeared countless times this Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions season.
"Put his picture on that sign of "grit" down there, that's what we should do," head coach Dan Campell says as he describes running back Craig Reynolds.
The decision on who makes the last running back roster spot is made painfully tough for Campbell, but ultimately Reynolds makes the cut. The team will be well represented by Reynolds and he has shown perpetual effort throughout this preseason.
Cornerback Chase Lucas has been an underrated story throughout training camp. After dropping a potentially game-sealing interception in the first preseason game to then helping recover an onside kick in their final preseason game, Lucas has shown major improvement. Enough so, that the seventh-round pick has now secured a referee-presented game ball and a roster spot.
"But coach, could I ask you again? One thing? Could I play, I could start in this league?" Lucas asks defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant.
"Yeah, you wouldn't be here if you couldn't," Pleasant answers.
Lucas knows if he wants to be a starting cornerback in the NFL, he's going to have to work his way up. But for now, Lucas can celebrate.
Not all stories have a happy ending, though.
A Hard Knocks favorite, wide receiver Kalil Pimpleton, sits down with Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes and is told of his release.
Not a tear in sight (except from us viewers) from Pimpleton as he takes in the news and shares his thanks for the opportunity.
"I grew. That's the biggest part about it. I grew through it all," Pimpleton says as he packs his hotel bags.
The next adventure isn't too far away, though, as the camera crew follows Pimpleton all the way to New Jersey, where the Giants end up signing him to their practice squad. The NFL dream continues for the man who's always smiling.
The roster is set and it's on to the regular season. The Lions have one of the youngest teams in the NFL, but they are ready to compete.
From the players drafted and acquired through free agency to the coaches and staff, the Lions do not appear to be shy about the competition that lies ahead.
"We're a gritty team," defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn says. "We're built that way."
At long last, the end is here. Sitting in the interview chair ready to give his final Hard Knocks adieu, Campbell is asked what his team will be heading into this season. After a full minute of contemplation, Campbell answers: "The 2022 Detroit Lions will be the team that can, and will."
Extra points ...
- Tackle Obinna Eze gets told he hasn't made the cut, but Holmes shares with him that the intent is to bring him back if he clears waivers -- something that doesn't occur with other players in the show (at least from what made the final cut). A former scout and director of scouting himself, Holmes is passionate about the development of his players. Eze will get that chance to develop as he goes unclaimed and is signed back on the Lions practice squad.
- Lucas is someone that I've been hoping would get more spotlight, mostly because we went to the same university. As a late-round draft pick, there's no guarantee of making a final roster, but he did it. Also, seeing him sport a full Arizona State outfit while talking to coach Pleasant was a fun sight to see. Couldn't be more proud of a fellow Sun Devil. Forks up!
- Amon-Ra St. Brown and his family head to the Immersive Van Gogh Experience in Detroit, which looks like something everyone needs to see. While they are perusing, we learn that Miriam Brown, Amon-Ra's mother of German descent, has taught Amon-Ra her native language. A big thanks to Hard Knocks for the translated closed captioning of their conversations.
- Who would've thought that a premium cable television series would influence a team's fanbase in purchasing new jerseys for the upcoming season? Lions president and CEO Rod Wood shares with Campbell that their No. 2 best selling jersey right now is none other than linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez. Followed by him is defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who sits at No.3. And neither player has yet to play a regular season game. That's how much impact these rookies have made on their team and their city. It wasn't shared who is No. 1 in the episode, but if it isn't Barry Sanders I will be majorly disappointed.
- Will the real Slim Shady please stand up? Rapper Eminem, who grew up in Detroit, visits the Lions and provides a meal to the team. But it's not just any meal. It's a meal through his own pasta company called "Mom's Spaghetti." Go figure.
- The rapper also gets the "Quote of the Week" nod: "You know what's crazy? When you know you're just playing catch with someone, right in the street or whatever, you get on a real field and you f-----' throw that b---- far as you can and it's like 10 yards." Sounds like the case of noodle arm.
- Campbell continues with his nickname streak as we hear the following nicknames mentioned in a small montage during the credits: The Hammerhead, Jaws, Sharkhunter, Buttercup, Cinnamon Sticks. He has to have a sea creature obsession or something.
- The finale had every genre of music it seems. Some rap, some classical and some rhythm and blues are the last additions to the Hard Knocks Spotify playlist !
- Don't forget! Hard Knocks In Season will begin airing Nov. 9, featuring the Arizona Cardinals. Not sure if quarterback Kyler Murray will keep his afro by then or not, but I'm here for it.
This concludes my first season of episode recaps. It was a wild ride, but thankfully my knee caps are still intact. I would like to thank Ali Bhanpuri for extending my opportunities as I continue one of my passions in writing and Dan Hanzus for being a wonderful mentor through this entire process. It was an absolute blast.
Now let's go enjoy the season, man.
NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and prime-time regular-season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand and more! Wherever you are, this is how you football! Learn more about NFL+.