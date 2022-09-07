'Hard Knocks' Episode 5 recap: Lions will be 'team that can and will'

Not many can lose their job and still have a smile on their face. Not many can also be told that their best wasn't good enough even after they had given it their all. But the 2022 Detroit Lions are different. They are a group filled with "grit" -- the team's mantra that has reappeared countless times this Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions season.

"Put his picture on that sign of "grit" down there, that's what we should do," head coach Dan Campell says as he describes running back Craig Reynolds.

The decision on who makes the last running back roster spot is made painfully tough for Campbell, but ultimately Reynolds makes the cut. The team will be well represented by Reynolds and he has shown perpetual effort throughout this preseason.

Cornerback Chase Lucas has been an underrated story throughout training camp. After dropping a potentially game-sealing interception in the first preseason game to then helping recover an onside kick in their final preseason game, Lucas has shown major improvement. Enough so, that the seventh-round pick has now secured a referee-presented game ball and a roster spot.

"But coach, could I ask you again? One thing? Could I play, I could start in this league?" Lucas asks defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant.

"Yeah, you wouldn't be here if you couldn't," Pleasant answers.

Lucas knows if he wants to be a starting cornerback in the NFL, he's going to have to work his way up. But for now, Lucas can celebrate.

Not all stories have a happy ending, though.

A Hard Knocks favorite, wide receiver Kalil Pimpleton, sits down with Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes and is told of his release.

Not a tear in sight (except from us viewers) from Pimpleton as he takes in the news and shares his thanks for the opportunity.

"I grew. That's the biggest part about it. I grew through it all," Pimpleton says as he packs his hotel bags.

The next adventure isn't too far away, though, as the camera crew follows Pimpleton all the way to New Jersey, where the Giants end up signing him to their practice squad. The NFL dream continues for the man who's always smiling.

The roster is set and it's on to the regular season. The Lions have one of the youngest teams in the NFL, but they are ready to compete.

From the players drafted and acquired through free agency to the coaches and staff, the Lions do not appear to be shy about the competition that lies ahead.

"We're a gritty team," defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn says. "We're built that way."